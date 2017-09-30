Gary O’Sullivan-Nick Quigley clash next up for ‘Golden Boy on ESPN’

Gary O'Sullivan (left) and Nick Quigley. Photo courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions

England versus Ireland.

What could be a World Cup qualifying matchup in soccer is a crossroads bout at middleweight.

Fringe-contender Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan and Nick Quigley square off Saturday at the House of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts. The 10-round main event will headline a ‘Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN’ telecast on ESPN Deportes (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

O’Sullivan (25-2, 17 knockouts) was born in Cork, Ireland and now resides in the Boston area. The 33-year-old puncher has defeated modest opposition and fell short when he moved up in levels. O’Sullivan lost a unanimous decision to Billy Joe Saunders in July 2013 and was stopped by Chris Eubank Jr. two years later. He was won three bouts since that latest setback.

Quigley (15-2, 3 KOs) may lack the experience of O’Sullivan, but he is closing in on his peak years. The 29-year-old technician has fought exclusively in the U.K. and will be making his U.S. debut. A native of Liverpool, England, Quigley has won his last five bouts.

In the co-feature, Recky Dulay will face Dardan Zenunaj in a 10-round junior lightweight bout. Dulay (10-2, 7 KOs), a hard-hitting prospect from the Philippines, scored a third-round knockout over Jaime Arboleda in July.

Zenunaj (13-3, 10 KOs), who resides in Los Angeles, snapped a two-bout losing streak with a second-round knockout of Amiran Abuladze in February.

ESPN3.com will commence airing the Golden Boy Promotions card at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT.

Francisco A. Salazar