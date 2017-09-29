Luis Ortiz fails pre-fight drug test, Deontay Wilder fight in jeopardy?

Unbeaten heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz. Photo: Naoki Fukuda

On Friday, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman took to Twitter to disclose that unbeaten Cuban heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz failed a pre-fight drug test ahead of his title fight against Deontay Wilder on November 4.

The information was passed to the WBC via VADA in accordance with their “Clean Boxing Program”, although no information was disclosed in relation to the specific substance.

However, Boxingscene has now reported that Ortiz tested positive for Losartan, a drug used to combat high-blood pressure, among other ailments. That being the case, Ortiz would have been at liberty to disclose his usage of that medication to the WBC.

What effect this will have on the Wilder fight is unknown.

Ortiz, who is rated No. 4 by THE RING at heavyweight, has failed a drug test before. In 2014, the 38-year-old boxer-puncher tested positive for the anabolic steroid Nandrolone, following a first-round knockout of Lateef Kayode.

Wilder, who is rated No. 2, continues to suffer in terms of his own career. The undefeated American missed out in a fight against Alexander Povetkin in 2016 because the Russian contender tested positive for Meldonium, a drug used to increase blood flow. Months later, Wilder was scheduled to face Andrzej Wawrzyk but the unheralded Pole tested positive for the anabolic steroid Stanozolol, which led to that bout’s cancellation.

