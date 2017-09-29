Friday, September 29, 2017  |
Get Ringside Ticket!

News

Luis Ortiz fails pre-fight drug test, Deontay Wilder fight in jeopardy?

Unbeaten heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz. Photo: Naoki Fukuda
29
Sep
by Tom Gray

On Friday, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman took to Twitter to disclose that unbeaten Cuban heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz failed a pre-fight drug test ahead of his title fight against Deontay Wilder on November 4.

The information was passed to the WBC via VADA in accordance with their “Clean Boxing Program”, although no information was disclosed in relation to the specific substance.

However, Boxingscene has now reported that Ortiz tested positive for Losartan, a drug used to combat high-blood pressure, among other ailments. That being the case, Ortiz would have been at liberty to disclose his usage of that medication to the WBC.

What effect this will have on the Wilder fight is unknown.

Ortiz, who is rated No. 4 by THE RING at heavyweight, has failed a drug test before. In 2014, the 38-year-old boxer-puncher tested positive for the anabolic steroid Nandrolone, following a first-round knockout of Lateef Kayode.

Wilder, who is rated No. 2, continues to suffer in terms of his own career. The undefeated American missed out in a fight against Alexander Povetkin in 2016 because the Russian contender tested positive for Meldonium, a drug used to increase blood flow. Months later, Wilder was scheduled to face Andrzej Wawrzyk but the unheralded Pole tested positive for the anabolic steroid Stanozolol, which led to that bout’s cancellation.

More to follow.

 

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

  • Steve

    This isn’t a first for Ortiz who to be honest I think is slightly overrated anyway. Give the opportunity to the next in line or better yet give Stiverne his mandatory shot. It’s not an appealing fight but at least by getting it out of the way there shouldn’t be any barriers to a unification clash with Joshua or Parker next year.

    • Kiowhatta

      The problem is Stiverne doesn’t have a clean sheet either. He tested positive for DMAA only a year or so ago.

  • Orca

    If this is true, I kinda feel for Wilder. He signed up to fight two very dangerous heavyweights and this happens. If they test the B sample and it comes back positive then he should be suspended for a long time. I’m getting fed up of this.

  • Kiowhatta

    I’m starting to feel for Wilder and have a little empathy for him, for otherwise he’s like a dysfunctional man who keeps picking unstable, unsuitable girlfriends over and over.
    The HW division seems like a free for all regarding PED use, with a few exceptions (hopefully).

  • ciobanu catalin

    F… This was a great matchup… I think wilder is injecting these mf, because every guy he chooses to fight lately is tested positive

  • Oc

    I feel sorry for Wilder, he gets a lot of heat from the fans and media for not fighting any “good” fighters while at the same time he signs to fight proper dangerous challengers and what do they do? they just keep failing to pass the damn drug tests that they know are coming.

    Deontay deserves some real credit for trying to make some good fights happen, his idiot opponents deserve all the blame for why they are not happening.

    It shows the kind of challenge his opponents think he is.

  • Sean Kusel

    God damn I was looking forward to this

Current Poll

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.