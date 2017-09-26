Leduan Barthelemy and Eduardo Ramirez to clash tonight on FS1

Unbeaten featherweights Leduan Barthelemy and Eduardo Ramirez have yet to taste defeat as pros, which makes their clash tonight much more intriguing as the winner will take a major step toward contention.

Barthelemy and Ramirez will square off at the Cannery Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas. The 10-round bout will headline a “Toe-to-Toe Tuesdays” broadcast, which will air on FS1 (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

Barthelemy (13-0, 7 knockouts) is beginning to break out of the shadow of his older brother, unbeaten, two-division titleholder Rances Barthelemy.

In his most recent bout on March 28, Barthelemy, who is originally from Cuba and currently resides in Las Vegas, stopped Reynaldo Blanco in the ninth round.

The 28-year-old Barthelemy has demonstrated more power in recent fights, having stopped four of his last six opponents.

In his most recent bout on May 13, Ramirez (20-0-2, 7 KOs), who hails from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, survived a knockdown in the opening round to grind out an eight-round unanimous decision over Guillermo Soloppi.

Ramirez turned heads in his previous fight on December 3, winning a 10-round unanimous decision over contender Edivaldo Ortega, who was unbeaten entering the Ramirez fight.

Junior lightweight Duarn Vue has succeeded in the Midwest circuit, thus far, and hopes to translate that success to a larger platform, when he faces hard-hitting Alejandro Salinas in an eight-round bout.

Vue (12-0-2, 4 KOs) won a 12-round unanimous decision over Miguel Angel Mendoza on April 29. The 31-year-old Vue, who is managed by Maurice Muhammad, will be fighting for the first time outside of Wisconsin, where he resides, and Minnesota.

Salinas (8-1, 8 KOs), a resident of Youngstown, Ohio, has won his last five bouts.

Rounding out the card will be junior welterweight Victor Toney (5-0, 4 KOs) going up against Sebastian Fundora (4-0, 3 KOs) and lightweight Bryan Figueroa (12-0, 5 KOs) facing Ivan Jimenez (7-0-1, 4 KOs) in six-round bouts.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

