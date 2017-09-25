Tuesday, September 26, 2017  |
Get Ringside Ticket!

News

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller to make HBO debut Nov. 11 against Mariusz Wach

25
Sep
by Mike Coppinger

Jarrell Miller, a man with the look and charisma to be a heavyweight star, is finally going to be seen by the masses.

“Big Baby” has competed several times on “ShoBox: The New Generation,” but never on the network’s championship boxing offering. Now, he’s jumping across the aisle to HBO, and will fight in the co-feature to Daniel Jacobs-Luis Arias on November 11, sources told RingTV.com.

Miller, a Brooklynite, will face Mariusz Wach close to home at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York, per sources. Miller did not immediately reply to a text message seeking comment.

The braggadocious big man stopped Gerald Washington in July, his toughest competition to date. The victory earned Miller (19-0-1, 17 knockouts) entry into THE RING’s heavyweight rankings at No. 10, and now, the former kickboxing champion will have the opportunity show his stuff on a marquee platform.

Miller, at 6-foot-4, weighed a staggering 298.5 pounds for the Washington bout, but impressed with his nimble movement and pressure style. The 29-year-old stalked Washington and eventually finished him in Round 8. And his workrate was incredible for a heavyweight of that size, although Miller admits his best fighting weight is somewhere perhaps 25 pounds south.

Wach, a former title challenger who lasted the distance with Wladimir Klitschko in 2012, possesses great size at 6-foot-7 1/2 and about 260 pounds, but he’s a stationary target. Wach (33-2, 17 KOs) has had just one meaningful bout since the Klitschko setback, a 12th-round stoppage defeat on cuts to Alexander Povetkin in 2015.

The 37-year-old Pole was slated to face Dillian Whyte in May, but the Brit withdrew with a foot injury.

This fight isn’t about Wach though.

It’s a showcase for Miller, and a chance for HBO — in the wake of Klitschko’s retirement and Anthony Joshua’s partnership with Showtime — to wiggle its way back into the heavyweight picture.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • learnmore

    Jacobs v Arias, Big Baby v Wach on Matchroom Sports USA 1st card in NY on HBO. HBO fighting for their boxing supremacy since Bob Arum dump them. lol. Andrade on HBO, getting in the middleweight business has well. GGG, Canelo, Lemieux, Jacobs, Andrade. Is Jermall over there saying who am I going to fight f**king Centeno, Sulecki.

Current Poll

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.