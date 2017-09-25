Jezreel Corrales to defend 130-pound title vs. Alberto Machado on Oct. 21 on HBO

Jezreel Corrales is ready to own the big stage by himself.

The Panamanian was an unknown commodity to the American public one year ago, but following an upset knockout win over Takashi Uchiyama and then a second defeat over the Japanese stalwart, it was clear he was a player at 130 pounds.

Corrales (22-1, 8 knockouts) parlayed those wins into a deal with Golden Boy Promotions and his HBO debut came in July with a technical decision over Robinson Castellanos.

Now, Corrales will make the third defense of his WBA lightweight title with his own main event appearance on the network when he takes on Alberto Machado at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, on October 21, it was announced Monday.

“I am very excited to fight for a second time on HBO, but this time in the headlining bout of a great event,” said Corrales, 26. “I know that Alberto Machado is a strong fighter, but I too am strong and intelligent. I know that my style of fighting will give him a lot of problems. I’m confident that I will defend my title for the third time successfully.”

Machado (18-0, 15 KOs) has never competed for a world title. He’s never even faced a top-10 opponent. The Golden Boy-promoted prospect will jump up to the championship level against a tricky southpaw who can punch after a career fighting carefully picked opponents.

The Puerto Rican can make up for the disparity in experience with his tremendous size (5-foot-10, four inches more than Corrales) and his great power. He’s never fought outside his home country, but his last bout, a 10-round decision over Carlos Morales, was televised by ESPN.

“I am very happy and ready to face the great champion Jezreel Corrales,” said Machado, 27. “I know that it won’t be an easy fight, but I am more motivated then ever to take this title to my family and to Puerto Rico, who really needs it during this time of grief.

“This fight is for my son, my family, and for Puerto Rico. I know that a victory would bring happiness to Puerto Rico after the destruction caused by hurricane Maria. HBO is the television channel that each boxer wants to be on in order to keep moving on to better things, as was done by great Puerto Rican boxers such as Miguel Cotto, Felix ‘Tito’ Trinidad, and Hector ‘Macho’ Camacho.”

Junior middleweight contender Demetrius Andrade will fight in the HBO co-feature, RingTV.com previously reported, though his bout wasn’t included in Monday’s announcement.