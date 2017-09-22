Antonio Orozco fails to appear at weigh-in, HBO fight off

Following a strange turn of events, it’s now possible HBO will televise only one fight on Saturday.

Antonio Orozco was scheduled to fight Roberto Ortiz in the 10-round co-feature, but shortly before it was time to step on the scale, he was nowhere to be found.

Representatives from Golden Boy Promtions made contact with Orozco in his room at the Renaissance in Los Angeles, and they were informed he had no plans to hop in the elevator and stroll over to the weigh-in being held in the hotel conference room.

Ortiz missed weight anyway. He was 142.5 pounds for the junior welterweight fight.

Sources told RingTV.com that it’s possible another undercard fight will be elevated to to the telecast, but no decision had been made at time of publication.

The main event will go on, though.

Jorge Linares and Luke Campbell both showed off fit physiques ahead of their RING lightweight championship match.

Linares tipped the scales at 134.2 pounds; Campbell, who had a large group of supporters from England on hand cheering him on, was 134.8.