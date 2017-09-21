Friday, September 22, 2017  |
Sergey Kovalev says he’s ‘clear headed,’ will be better than before

Photo of Kovalev at his media workout in Oxnard, California, by Craig Bennett/Main Events
by Michael Woods

Sergey Kovalev is “clear headed” following back-to-back losses to Andre Ward and looks forward to returning to the ring better than before, he said at a Thursday press conference to hype his fight against Vyacheslav Shabaranskyy on November 25 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The Russian “Krusher” was solved by Ward in November 2016 and again in June. And, coincidentally, the looming figure of Ward was present even as Kovalev was in the process of moving on. Hours before the Main Events presser at the Renaissance Hotel in Manhattan, Ward announced he was retiring from the ring.

Of course, Kovalev (30-2-1, 26 knockouts) was asked about Ward, his rival’s retirement and the timing.

“I don’t care,” he said when asked whether he thought Ward’s timing was meant to upstage him.

All eyes will be on Kovalev to see whether he can actually bounce back from the losses, especially the rematch, in which he suffered a brutal eighth-round technical knockout. Ward won the first fight by a controversial decision.

And who will be in his corner? He and trainer John David Jackson split weeks ago in a messy divorce. Kovalev has chosen a new trainer, he said, but he isn’t ready just yet to tell us who it is. He said his camp starts Monday in California.

He indicated it isn’t Abel Sanchez, Gennady Golovkin’s trainer. And he said he’d probably not work with Ward’s trainer, Virgil Hunter, being that Hunter’s gym was home to a man for whom he has no fondness.

“Have patience,” Kovalev said.

Shabranskyy also got some time at the mic. The Ukrainian spoke in solid English, thanking all for the opportunity. Ward had a larger presence than Shabranskyy in the room, however. Kovalev was asked several times about Ward, including one question about whether he’s disappointed that a third meeting wouldn’t materialize.

“I don’t think about Ward at all, I’m looking forward,” he said.

Kovalev said his rival’s retirement is “good for boxing” because it leaves his IBF, WBA and WBO light heavyweight titles vacant. Now, Kovalev said, more “interesting” boxers will be vying for major belts.

Main Events boss Kathy Duva, who promotes Kovalev, said it still isn’t easy to find people willing to fight Kovalev. Calls were made and calls weren’t returned, she said. But Golden Boy, Shabranskyy’s promoter, got back to Main Events within an hour when asked about his availability. That speaks to his character as an athlete, she said.

Kovalev is 34. Ward retired, he said, because his desire waned. Has Kovalev’s? After all, he’s been a pro since 2009 and has made enough money to be comfortable. Or is he recharged, as he insisted on Thursday?

We’ll see on November 25.

Michael Woods is host of the Everlast-sponsored podcast “Talkbox.” He’s also a Board Member of the Boxing Writers Association of America, Publisher of NYFights.com and a blow-by-blow and color commentator for Facebook FIGHTNIGHT Live, Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, Fox Sports 1 and other outlets. He can be reached by cell phone at 718-619-5039 and followed on Twitter @Woodsy1069.

  • Rick

    Kovalev is trying to ramp up interest in his upcoming fight, but what he’s doing is simply boring people now. His soap opera with Jackson is irrelevant now. Maybe he’ll train with Roach? Who knows. Or maybe Joel Diaz, that lexicon of profanity. I wonder if Jim Lampley is over his bromance with Kovalev yet?

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      He’ll just switch to Beterbiev or the next European/White guy to hype incessantly.

      • left hook

        I don’t know why Americans don’t appreciate their own fighters…they praise the foreigners more.

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          What you meant to say was white Americans. I’m African American and I root for most African American fighters mostly, but I’m from SoCal so I do root for my brown bros also.

  • Joey Junger

    Most ringside observers had Kovalev winning the first fight, and Tony Weeks apologized for not seeing that Ward’s “KO” was really a low blow in the rematch. Ward was preeminent at super-middleweight, and had some success at light-heavyweight, but he’s hardly the multi-weight class boogeyman he’s being made out to be.

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      So now Ward was the boogieman? You guys narrative changes weekly.

      • Joey Junger

        I just said he wasn’t the boogieman (sic). My narrative is consistent (as is your lack of reading comprehension). Who are “you guys?” (sic) by the way? I speak for myself. You spend more time campaigning for Ward than his press agent. I don’t know why; the guy’s the American Sven Ottke.

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          Clearly your poor writing style led to my lack of understanding. Let’s see, this and most boxing sites have primarily Caucasian constituents, therefore their view is very pro white. Mine…….not so much. I speak for myself as well. And sorry, but Ottke was no SOG. That guys lack of opposition makes lil g look like Ray Leonard.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Kovalev is still bitter after his two losses to the same man particularly the last one where he was on the verge of being kayoed before it was stopped by the ref. He sacked Jackson in the aftermath and rightly so because John David failed to prepare him to cope especially with Ward’s left hand which hit him constantly in both fights and set him up for his eventual TKO loss in the second bout. Hope he is really alright as Shabransky is ready to pounce on any weakness he could sense during the fight.

