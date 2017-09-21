Friday, September 22, 2017  |
Andre Ward, pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter, retires from boxing at age 33

Photo credit: HBO Boxing
21
Sep
by Mike Coppinger

Athletes like to say — believe — that they’re walking away from their sport at the top of the game.

Andre Ward is truly doing it.

The RING’s pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter shocked the industry Thursday morning when he announced his retirement from boxing at age 33.

Ward leaves the sport on the heels of perhaps his best — and most satisfying — victory, a seventh-round stoppage of Sergey Kovalev in June to cement supremacy at 175 pounds by grabbing the vacant RING light heavyweight championship.

“I want to be clear: I am leaving because my body can no longer put up with the rigors of the sport and therefore my desire to fight is no longer there,” Ward (32-0, 16 knockouts) wrote in his retirement announcement posted on his official website. He battled knee and shoulder injuries constantly during recent years. “If I cannot give my family, my team, and the fans everything that I have, then I should no longer be fighting.

” … As I walk away from the sport of boxing today, I leave at the top of your glorious mountain, which was always my vision and my dream. I did it. We did it.”

Ward certainly did a lot during his 23 years in the sport. He remains the last American male to win an Olympic gold medal, doing so in 2004 following a stellar amateur career. He never tasted defeat in the pro ranks, and in fact, hasn’t lost since age 13 after compiling a 115-5 record in the unpaid ranks.

The Bay Area fighter won Showtime’s Super Six World Boxing Classic and cleaned out the super middleweight division in the process. During the 168-pound tournament, he scored decisive victories over Mikkel Kessler and Carl Froch, the latter in December 2011 earning him his first RING championship.

Following his breakthrough performance in the Super Six, Ward signed a multi-fight contract with HBO, beginning with a 10th-round stoppage of Chad Dawson, then the undefeated lineal light heavyweight champion. It was a marvelous performance, but as always, Ward didn’t receive proper credit because the bout was contested at the 168-pound limit.

He fought just once that year, in 2012, and then once again in 2013 with a decision victory over fringe contender Edwin Rodriguez.

But after that, Ward wasn’t fighting only once a year. He wasn’t fighting at all.

He battled promoter Dan Goossen in an attempt to break his contract, arguing that the Ali Act was being violated, but several lawsuits and court hearings proved unsuccessful.

After Goossen died in September 2015 from liver cancer, the promotional company and Ward eventually agreed on a settlement to part ways and, in January 2015, Ward signed with Roc Nation Sports to usher in music mogul Jay-Z’s foray into boxing.

He ended the 582-day hiatus with a stoppage win of British-level fighter Paul Smith in June 2015, and then moved up to 175 pounds to secure a points victory over Sullivan Barrera in March 2016.

Then came the fights that will define Ward’s career. He scored a controversial decision over Sergey Kovalev, one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world in November 2016, and more controversy followed when he stopped the Russian boxer-puncher in the rematch.

The final blow strayed low, and referee Tony Weeks waved the fight off. The ending robbed Ward of a more definitive knockout, as Kovalev was badly hurt, reeling and seemed like a finished fighter. As a result, Ward didn’t receive full credit for a massive triumph.

Though Ward possessed star qualities — good looks, articulate, tremendous skills — he never developed into one. Some fans and media didn’t appreciate his style of boxing, which included lots of inside fighting, a strong jab, incredible defense and a commitment to body work.

But make no mistake: Ward was one of the best for a long time.

And a second career awaits him, one he started years ago on HBO, as a television analyst. Ward was ringside for the network in Southern California for Wisaskil Wangek’s shocking knockout of Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez earlier this month.

In August, he provided analysis on ESPN’s telecast of Terence Crawford’s knockout win over Julius Indongo.

When Ward showed up in Nebraska for that bout, it sparked rumors he would soon join forces with Top Rank, who has an exclusive deal with the network.

But it never came to fruition. Neither will a bout with Adonis Stevenson, the devastating puncher who held THE RING’s title before him. Nor a discussed cruiserweight title fight with Tony Bellew.

Ward even talked about moving to heavyweight in the future in an attempt to mimic his idol Roy Jones Jr., and win a title there.

Instead, Ward is making the prudent choice and stepping away from boxing with his health and money intact. It’s all anyone could ever wish for when they enter the sport.

Few exit boxing as graciously, or accomplish as much, as Ward did over his stellar career that will lead him to the Hall of Fame in five years. Maybe then, with some time to truly ponder this era, Ward will receive his just due.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Dee Money

    I doubt/hope that he isn’t really going to retire; but we shall see.

  • John Grady

    I very much respect this decision. Most legendary fighters need to be forced out (e.g. through a dominating loss), very few retire on top… even fewer retire atop the mythical P4P ratings. He largely cites physical challenges in regards to preparing for fights as the reason – some time off may change his mind, but he is a very unique talent and a spiritual person, I think he’ll find so much meaning in other aspects of life that he’ll actually stay retired. Great fighter and person:

    • Stephen M

      “Spiritual person”, I’m never totally sure what that means but even less so with Ward. He was a dirty fighter and did everything he could to get out of a contract he willingly signed. Is that spiritual? Would Jesus do any of that? Just wondering…

  • learnmore

    I’m going to blow some smoke up my own a$$, where are all those Ward fans who I told many times on here, when we had those regular argument/debate Ward v GGG. GGG is getting old? And I said many times that Andre Ward will retire before GGG, because of all the injuries he has had over the years with his hands, shoulder, knees, thighs.

    • Mauro Hermida

      Add in injury to ego. Dibella kept taking that thing to the woodshed. When it came to court cases, he was an absolute journeyman.

    • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

      How did he get so many injuries with that conservative fighting style of his?

  • Uncle Sham

    Good fighter but he won’t be missed

    • learnmore

      He be missed in the Light Heavyweight division, the man of the division is gone. No one left, Stevenson is irrelevant, Kovalev got 2 Ls, All the rest are propects/contenders. Pay rate has just dropped, Light Heavyweight wont be whingeing about getting $300k now to fight him, they just try to get to $100k

      • Uncle Sham

        yawn

        • ceylon mooney

          and a few big money matchups too

        • learnmore

          Solid match ups but not high profile & wont pay a boxer too much wh is down to his last few fights. F**k all, thats why he was contacting British fighters like Callum Johnson, Frank Buglioni to come over to the UK, thinking the money is over here, especially when the Bellew fight were not happening. Because Bellew went for the bigger money fight vs Haye.

        • left hook

          Beterbiev, Gvozdyk and Jack are not proven. They need to fight themselves before fighting the top guy. Only kovalev, Ward, Stevenson and perhaps Berrera are proven in that division.

      • Mauro Hermida

        Lots of unproven speculation here. It would have been nice to see him challenge Beterbiev. Im not sure Kovalev beats Shabranskyy.

        • Kudos

          Shabransky? C’mon

          • Mauro Hermida

            Dont be surprised. That mean old power punching fool had his confidence taken. Its like Tyson to me. Buster took his 0 and Holyfield took the rest. I expect it to be harder than it should be.

          • Kudos

            Difference being he can be a very patient boxer. He outboxed Ward who’s supposedly unbeatable, even to win a round against never mind a fight.

      • Kudos

        Kovalev has got one L, and why are you so infatuated with unbeaten records you weirdo. Ward is a cunt who did nothing to promote that fight.

        • learnmore

          Hey, he has 2 Ls on his resume, I thought Kovalev won 114-113 the first fight, but judges gave it to Ward. It has nothing to do with unbeaten record, no boxer in the Light Heavyweight division is a big name, its just a reality

          • Kudos

            Who cares about how big a name is, you should just want to see good fights. Ward wasn’t a particularly big name.

          • learnmore

            Andre Ward just made $5m+ & $7m for the Kovalev fights. They’re no one in the Light Heavyweight division that brings him that amount of money on HBO reguar tv. Thats why his team was contacting UK fighters like Bellew, Johnson, Buglioni to get a fight in the UK. When you are paid $5m+ you dont want to take a massive pay cut.

          • wayne reid

            Just curious Learmore do you know what type of $ Ward made with Paul smith Barrera & Brand fights?

    • ceylon mooney

      one of my favorites for sure.

  • D Johnson

    Great fighter, smart man. Good luck in retirement.

  • joe blanco

    My guess is he wanted an outrageous sum of money while he was shopping around for a new promoter and no one was willing to give him what his inflated ego thinks he deserves. RocNation who I am sure now regret signing him was not going to pay him what he wants, Arum certainly was not going to pay him what he wants, TMT and Golden Boy will not pay him what he thinks he is worth. Now I am sure HBO will cut him loose as a commentator. They were keeping him on hoping he would resign as an HBO fighter and they do not need yet another analyst. Plus why put up with such an as*hole if he is not going to box anymore. So out of stubbornness and pride and ego he has retired thinking its boxing’s loss not his. But he is wrong.

    Again he retired due to no one wanting to pay him what his ego tells him he is worth. Second, Beterbiev was going to be is mandatory and no way in hell was he going to fight Beterbiev.

    • learnmore

      Its not a surprise, he already called it 3 years ago. Once he moved up nothing in the 175lb division other than Kovalev. No other big fights out there, dont blame him to retire.

      • joe blanco

        There is always good fights to be made. He could of fought Bellow which would of been easy money, but I am sure he refused to go to England just because of his ego. It would of been easy work, but his ego man, his ego.

        Just look at his mandatories and you will see part of the reason for his retirement. Typically when he does not get what he wants he retires, sues, or threatens to retire.His Roc Nation deal was done. Now the word is he was talking with Top Rank and Bob Arum was never going to over pay him. His history regarding how much he thinks he is worth is well documented and his tantrums are well documented so I am sure that is why he retired. No promoter was about to pay him his outrageous demands.

        • Mauro Hermida

          The Ring should interview his old promoter(Dibella) to get the scoop on how overinflated his ego really is. Ask Dibella if he was an asshole.

          • joe blanco

            This is the guy that tried to sabotage the potential sales profits of one of his own fights, the Kov rematch, because of his ego and attitude. A 1st in the history of boxing a fighter tries to sink his own pay per view because he resented the fact that he had not honor his contract and because he also disliked his opponent.

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            You sound bitter and stupid!

          • Kudos

            Look at you replying to every negative comment about Ward. Gay

          • Mauro Hermida

            I didnt know that Ward’s nuts tasted like admiration. Maybe fisty can tell me.

        • chickenstock

          Ward beats Bellew ten times out of ten. No need to fight that fight imo. His choice. Nothing to prove. Masterful boxer with a bit of nasty to him too.

          • ceylon mooney

            biggest fight hes ever had AND a sure thing?

          • chickenstock

            I reckon so.

          • ceylon mooney

            would luv to c that

        • left hook

          He said his body can not take it anymore.

        • nick hapta

          you are right on the money, there are several dangerous opponents now in this division, no $$, no glory and very risky. His demands are probably out of line, he is no major attraction. His grinding, wrestling and headbutting is not what most of us want to see. Now somebody has to retire stevenson
          (hopefully face down) and we are back in business!

      • ceylon mooney

        many fights just as big and a few bigger than kovalev.

        • learnmore

          None for a boxer who always wanted to be a PPV fighter, his team was speaking to Callum Johnson, Frank Buglioni. Johnson even said that he signed a contrat to fight Ward. Ward was trying to come to the UK to make the monies, chasing down Bellew. Shows how relevant Ward was, that Bellew went for the bigger fight financially vs Haye.

          • ceylon mooney

            wow. i thought the bellew fight was his to take

    • learnmore

      You will still see him on HBO commentator duties when Roy is not there

    • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

      Ouch. And I thought I was being critical.

      • joe blanco

        Hey,
        Just going by his history.

    • chickenstock

      You suppose.

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      Or his body couldn’t take the rigors of training like he said. Now you ass clowns want to say he’s afraid of a prospect. FOH.

      • left hook

        People keep calling Beterbiev..I mean who are the top names he fought? When was his last fight? If he wants fans to take him serious, he should chase a fight with Kovalev.

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          Exactly!!!

    • left hook

      The guy gave reason for retiring but you want us to believe your dumb reasons..lol. Am sure u watched all his fights secretly.

  • TNT

    Ward is not the best P4P fighter. I wish the champ well though.

    • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

      Greatest tactical fouler in boxing history. Absolute genius in that respect. Should have been DQ’d in his very first title fight.
      I say good riddance, though I’m glad to see any fighter exit this brutal sport before mental deterioration sets in. I’m sure Ward will see out the rest of his life with all his faculties well intact.

      • Mauro Hermida

        He made Hopkins look like he played by the rules. I will never forget him headbutting the crap out of Kessler. He should have been DQd. He was the ultimate stinker, overrated as hell to me at least.

        • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

          And to me.
          I clearly remember during Ward’s typically mauling affair with Allan Green, that Antonio Tarver (assisting with the commentary) asserted Ward was as good as prime Roy Jones, and proving it against better opposition!
          Lol. Overrated as hell indeed.

          • Joe Steed III

            But your favorite fighter couldn’t and didn’t beat him so what does that say about your fighters rating??

          • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

            What!? I literally have no idea what you’re talking about.

            My favourite fighters of all time are Archie Moore and Alexis Arguello. My favourite active fighters are Vasyl Lomachenko and Errol Spence.

            I could ask whether you believe Ward actually faced any of these men, but that would be as equally dumb as the presumption you have made.

            Or perhaps you are referring to Tarver besting Jones somehow hurting my feelings. Nope, I thought that was the most exciting upset of the new Millenium.

            But to clarify, yes, I do think prime Roy was significantly better than Ward, and would suggest that much of the praise Jones has for Andre is out of gratitude for his own ego being stroked by his 168-175lb successor.

        • Joe Steed III

          Kessler got his ass whooped way besides those few accidental headbutts. That’s how you can tell some of you dudes never actually watched the fights. You just repeating a popular narrative. Don’t disregard Kessler was gettin packed out for 10 rounds because he lost by technical decision. Which means Kessler was getting ass whooped on them cards just long enough to were they decided not to call it a KO

          • Mauro Hermida

            Dude he stopped fighting because of those purposeful headbutts that cut both his eyes. Ward spent that entire fight holding. It was disgusting. He should have entered into the MMA. Its not a popular narrative dummy. I watched the fight. Kessler was never hurt by any punches. You are blind and when it comes to black fighters, like other idiots on this site, you are doubly blind. I bet you didnt even watch the fight. You were too busy stroking to Ward’s face clown.

          • Joe Steed III

            All your excuses for why Kessler was getting his ass whooped sound good. Too bad they don’t change the outcome. No matter how much masturbating I do to Wards face Kessler still lost and he lost bad! I guess “Dude he stopped fighting because of those purposeful headbutts” its Wards fault Kessler quit right?? Lol that’s what you just told me. If you headbutt me in a fight I’m not going to stop fighting, so why did a champion boxer? Again what was Froch, Bika, Abraham, Dawnson, Kovalev excuses? Headbutts too lmao. Lastly I thought you white guys and black boxer haters loved mma?? I figured you would love Wards style. Anyways it’s the fighters responsibility to nullify their opponents style. So yes continue to blame Ward and make excuses for his opponents as to why they couldn’t nullify him.

    • joe blanco

      TJust goes to show once upon a time Ring’s P4P title was legit, but they ruined that rep with Andre Ward being put as P4P #1. The guy did not fight in more than 2 years and still Ring put as P$P #1 just because they want an American in that spot. He did not deserve it and still does not. After those 2 controversial wins vs Kov he was still #1. I have seen Ring remove P4P guys based on close victories before, but not Ward. He could of fought a corpse and RIng would of excused it saying that the corpse was no longer in the rigor mortis phase of decomposition.

      • Mauro Hermida

        US bias my man. Better believe a guy like Canelo will stay in the top 10. Totally undeserved. He should be removed now that he lost. Such bs.

      • Joe Steed III

        Im guessing Roman or Lomachenko were deserving? Two men with losses and styles tha clearly don’t translate weight classes. Or maybe Ggg who lost to Jacobs and tied with a smaller Canelo…You don’t even have a reason to hate you are just mad. No excuses Kovalev lost twice, Barrera lost, Froch, Kessler, Abraham, Bika, Dawson, Boone, Rodiguez all lost! It don’t matter how you feel or what excuse you use they all lost in their primes to Ward. Ggg and Stevenson ducked, Olympic Gold medalist, and your favorite fighter lost to him. I’d hate Ward if I rooted against him to. It’s like rooting against the patriots. How you call yourself a boxing fan but you hate the world’s (proven through resume) best fighter??

    • Joe Steed III

      He clearly is! It certainly isn’t Roman, Ggg, or Lomachenko. So unless you are talking about Terrance Crawford, you’d be talkIng out your ass!

      • Mauro Hermida

        Big shocker you pulled out the black dude. Talk about playing favs. I give you credit for being consistent.

  • Guy Grundy

    Respected as a boxer but not loved partly due to his style of fighting and inability to connect with fans

  • Charlie U.

    Forever under appreciated but the guy beat every single man in front of him. He’s an Olympic gold medalist and a two division world champ who ducked no one. I hope he sticks to this decision. We see too many guys in this dangerous sport go out too late. Enjoy your retirement, Ward.

    • D Johnson

      Well said.

    • left hook

      U were part of the guys that never appreciated him..lol.

      • Charlie U.

        Not true but if it fits your narrative to say that another white guy didn’t appreciate him then…carry on.

  • Mauro Hermida

    Good riddance. Always happy to see boring fighters go. Im hoping after Lomachenko decapitates Rigo, he will retire too.

    • Joey Junger

      Lomo’s a great technical fighter, but he is no decapitator. I agree with Freddie Roach that it was less than edifying to watch him pitty-pat ex-pizza man and fringe contender Jason Sosa for nine rounds or so. Rigo is susceptible to knockdowns but that has more to do with his wide stance and footwork than with him having a suspect chin. We know from High-Tech’s fight with Salido that he can take a shot or thirty to the testicles. How about Lawrence Cole as ref and Adelaide Byrd as judge?

      • Mauro Hermida

        I watched him get wobbled badly by a Mexican journey man twice. The guy isn’t used to taking punches with his style. I expect Loma to tag him often and drop him multiple times. The fight will be stopped. But before that rigo will be running track, to the point of his normal boos. Loma isn’t much of a puncher, but rigos chin isn’t durable against 122 pounders who don’t punch hard. Its not hard to envision him going down from a few hard shots.

      • nick hapta

        Thanks Andre for retiring!
        This is some of the most entertaining stuff I have read in a while…

  • philoe bedoe

    A little bit disappointed to hear this, but full respect for going out on top.
    Never had any problem with Ward, leads a very respectable life and a very talented boxer.
    Would have been a very hard man to beat by any boxer in history at 168 and 175………..

    • chickenstock

      Agree.

    • Mauro Hermida

      Spinks, Jones, Tarver imo, Foster, Qawi, etc. You could make a good list of people. He doesn’t beat calzaghe.

      • Joe Steed III

        All opinion. Only Jones and Qawi beat him imo. Even they aint about to make it easy

        • Mauro Hermida

          Of course its opinion. If you dont think Spinks beats him, you are crazy. Spinks is all time 175(RING ranked him behind who, Ezzard Charles? all time), Ward stopped in and went 1 and 1 with a guy that wouldnt be in the top ten in those days.

      • philoe bedoe

        I would pick Jones and Spinks to beat him, but it wouldn’t have been easy.
        I’d take him to win a clear decision over Calzaghe…..

        • philoe bedoe

          And Foster with his jab and reach……..

          • Mauro Hermida

            I dont know, Calzaghe had that style and hand speed. His rhythm gave Hops all kinds of fits and I consider Hops to be a better fighter than Ward, that is for sure. At least Hops, at one point, WAS the executioner and not the old hard head who tried to outbox you. Ward was literally the hard head.

          • philoe bedoe

            Joe struggled with boxers who held their feet or boxed on the outside.
            People forget the Robin Reid, Salem fights and various other boxers who boxed cautiously and gave him fits.
            They keep watching the fights where he looked great against the right opponents, Lacy , Kessler, boxers who walked forward in straight lines……….

          • Mauro Hermida

            Ezzard Charles….he would do it by KO I bet. Ward would never get away with the shit he pulled back then. I can only imagine.

          • philoe bedoe

            Good points…….

        • Mauro Hermida

          I think guys like Nigel Benn, Eubanks could have put some losses on his record.

          • philoe bedoe

            I’d like to think that, especially Benn.
            I just can’t see it……

  • Cyrus.

    From sad news, the passing of the great jake lamotta to great news.
    No more boring foul fuelled stinkers.

  • chickenstock

    Beat the best. Was the best. Would have been the perfect fighter to make the most of the top Rank espn deal. Wish we’d seen more of him. A special talent, if frustrating. Don’t care what anyone says, he destroyed kovalev in the second fight, took it all away.

    • Kudos

      Stfu

      • Teddy Reynoso

        It’s not nice to kick a man when he has bade goodbye.

  • Stephen M

    I have mixed emotions about this:. On the one hand, I’ll never get to see someone kick his ass, on the other hand, he retired!

    • Spider Rico

      Kovalev already accomplished that in the first fight and was handed the biggest robbery of the last ten years.

      • ceylon mooney

        not the buggest robbery–i can nme several much bigger ones

      • left hook

        Stop lying…kovalev lost.

    • ceylon mooney

      hahahahA best post on here

    • Oc

      Hahahaha…my brother is of the same mixed opinion. Be happy that he is gone and that the belts are back on the table mate, even his fans , of which I am a big one, can’t argue much or for long that he was actually “good” for boxing. He was just a difficult dude all round, no doubt.

      Great post though 🙂

  • Fabio P

    It’s good news for Jack Badou, he’s lost that “regular” tag.

  • D Johnson

    Man you think people would show more respect for a great fighter that walks away with all his faculties intact and some dollars in his pocket. He wasn’t the most exciting fighter in the world, but I thought a handful of his fights were entertaining. He also didn’t call himself TBE, then turn around and take the path of least resistance. Great fighter period.

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      So he didn’t do a lil g?

      • D Johnson

        Thanks for proving my point.👍I can always count on you to show a little class.😁

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          Don’t speak in riddles. Say what you mean.

      • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

        When Did the uncommonly humble Golovkin declare himself to be the best ever exactly?
        Some silly hyperbole by Abel Sanchez a few years ago for sure, but all the gracious GGG has asserted for years is that he wants to clean out the current 160lb division.
        Perhaps if he wasn’t shamefully ducked for the first 6 years of his title fight career, and was awarded the sort of opportunities that Ward had in the 168lb Super Six, then Golovkin’s resume would be a whole lot stronger.

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          Well he’s cleaned it out, but couldn’t beat the guy that was beaten by a WW. Just saying. His MW run has been nothing special and instead of challenging himself, he stayed put and fought Brook and Jacobs and looked terrible in each bout. Like Floyd said “he’s straight up and down.”

  • Fist_ti_cuffs

    What’s terrible about all of this is that a lot of you guys that come on this site are actually taking this opportunity to degenerate this guys great career. Oh well, he was still better than your favorite fighter. Enjoy retirement champ!!

    • D Johnson

      I agree with you, but the funny thing is you do the exact same shit. The pot calling the kettle black….

      • Fist_ti_cuffs

        Be more specific?

    • Orca

      He didn’t die man. Fans usually give an opinion when fighters retire. His stats get him in the HOF. That’s good right?

      • Fist_ti_cuffs

        He’s classy guy that is an Olympic gold medalist and an undefeated champ in two divisions. You just wanna hate, because you’re a miserable dude. Move along!!

        • Orca

          Not hating and not miserable. We can’t like all fighters right?

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            True. But of all the guys out there, Dre is a classy family man and as a result is deserving of that level of respect. There is no reason for the parting shots that these clowns are giving since the announcement. These same guys have wished lesser people and fighters a more respectful farewell.

          • left hook

            Kovalev was very disrespectful towards ward and kovalev was praised. Ward is not a Broner type of guy. Ward respects his opponents, nice guy, good family man, God fearing..yet they hate him. That’s how you know it’s deeper than boxing.

        • D Johnson

          Are you talking about GGG?

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            Nope lil g is a Bronze medalist.

          • Colin Mc Flurry.

            Silver.

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            Ok…..second best. -_-

          • nick hapta

            You show no respect for one of the most exciting boxers in the last decade,
            but you want everybody to bow to Ward. What a hypocrite!

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            SOG has accomplished much more at a younger age. I can’t believe that he used Canelo as an excuse and validation at the same time. The excuse was that he’s been chasing him for years preventing him from achieving greatness. The validation was supposed to come after beating the great Canelo. Well, I’m sorry to tell you this, but he has done neither. His career has been very disappointing and in no way can you compare the two. Since he’s looking for a fight, I say he look up Jacobs because we know Saunders won’t accept the fight. Let’s see him right that ship and then take on Canelo again. My guess is that he won’t and guys like you will defend him. Just saying……….-_-

          • D Johnson

            Gold in the world championships, silver in the Olympics.

          • Fist_ti_cuffs

            I stand corrected……he was second best. -_-

    • Kudos

      Keep living vicariously through athletes you weirdo.

  • Orca

    Always happy to see fighters get out on top. Not a fan but I wish him well in retirement and have to say that I hope he stays there 🙂 Take it easy Andre.

  • Mark Schoeman

    I really do hope this is legit and he rides off into the sunset with more of his health than had he stuck around longer….and yet we should really classify this as declaring himself inactive because we all know fighters and “retirement”.

  • Bar Kokhba

    He’ll be back.

    One question about the article: what exactly is a ‘British-level’ fighter, as Paul Smith is described? It’s either an insult or a compliment, but I’m not sure which in this context.

    • Orca

      I wouldn’t say it’s an insult as such. It means Paul Smith wasn’t world class. He was a British Champ level of fighter.

      • Bar Kokhba

        I was joking. But it is awkwardly phrased. Once upon a time, a ‘British-level’ heavyweight was indeed an insulting phrase. But nowadays, with some of the best fighters in the world hailing from Britain (including the heavyweight champ!), ‘British-level’ should probably be taken as meaning ‘elite’.

  • Mike M.

    Its a shame Ward was never able to connect with fans and become a true star in this sport. He literally had everything needed to be that “next guy”, Gold medal, articulate, good looking guy, strong promotional backing, elite boxing skills, underrated power/ mean streak, but it just never materialized the way it should have for a fighter like Ward. Whether it was promotional issues, or the “arrogance” people always cite when referencing Wards inability to connect with fans and media is a different argument. On the surface though, Ward leaves the sport as one of the most skilled and accomplished fighters in the 6-10 years? with notable wins over some really tough hombres, two of which were some of my favorite fighters. I was one of his biggest fans since he entered the sport and he has my respect for what he’s been able to accomplish. A year away from the sport might chance his mind, if the right fight and payday comes along. I’m probably in the minority but I genuinely enjoyed his brand of boxing.

    I will say it was really unfortunate to see the kind of controversy that was beginning to surround Ward inside and out of the ring in his last few fights. All that behind the scenes mud slinging isn’t what you expect to see from a classy guy like him. A lot of people were always on the fence when it came to Ward, and that’s all a lot of people needed to start hating him.

  • IanF69

    He did what he did…fight…win…he wasn’t interested in entertaining……and the only thing he feared was a L on his resume…Good luck to him.

  • Nixtradamus

    Glad for Ward. Retires with his brain, his health and decent money. Smart move.

  • Dee Money

    Would have liked to have seen him take out Adonis before he left….oh well.

    • left hook

      Exactly! that would have been a good fight. I think Stevenson beats Ward.

  • ceylon mooney

    disappointed and frustrated with this.

    • Orca

      That’s how I felt watching the guy.

      • philoe bedoe

        The biggest irritation I had with his careers was that he got to fight all fights in the super six at home.
        When the rest all had to travel to fight.
        Froch went overseas four times in a row in that tournament.
        Not his fault, but he was given preferential treatment in that case…….

        • Orca

          Yeah, that was a bugbear. The headbutts against Kessler didn’t help.

  • philoe bedoe

    Words going around that he retired because he heard Rio Ferdinand was taking up boxing…………

  • ciobanu catalin

    good riddance !

  • Joey Junger

    I’ve seen some great headbutt artists in my day, but Ward’s billy-goating of Mikkel Kessler leaves Holyfield and Hopkins green with envy. Also what’s up with this line in the article: “He ended the 582-day hiatus with a stoppage win of British-level fighter Paul Smith.”

    How, in 2017, can the word “British” be used as a pejorative? This is not the days of Bruce Woodcock and Freddie Mills. Considering the number of titles the Brits have, and controlling for the relative size of our two countries, a more proper insult would be to refer to someone as an “American-level fighter.” And I’m saying that as an American.

    • philoe bedoe

      That’s mighty decent of you old boy………

    • Joe Steed III

      Kessler was getting his ass whooped way before those headbutts cut that shit out! And Bika, nor Abraham, nor Froch, nor Kovalev were headbutted so what’s their excuses??

      • Kudos

        The ring magazines version of Al Sharpton has spoken.

        • Joe Steed III

          Definitely you dudes just talk. No factual basis to anything you say. Fact is Ward was kicking Kessler ass and he whooped them other dudes asses too. No amount of belief I your own opinion or people on this site agreeing with your cheap ass opinions will validate them.

          • Kudos

            He lost to Kovalev, never disputed the fact he wasn’t beating Kessler. Nor have I said he wasn’t a top fighter.

          • left hook

            He beat kovalev, that’s a fact.

        • Mauro Hermida

          Cmon man, dont shit on old Al. Steed couldnt carry his jock.

          • Joe Steed III

            Lmao you’re just upset because your favorite fighters haven’t looked good or took Ls this year. Brook lost, Ggg looked like shit in both his fights, Kovalev lost, Roman got put to sleep, Connor got his ass whooped, and now Loma will be getting outpointed by a smaller man. Sucks to be you and your cronies on this site this year. Doug Fisher been on suicide watch all year. Y’all niggas is losing, have been losing, and will continue to lose. Don’t be upset with us for rubbing it in. Choose better fighters to be fans of!!

      • left hook

        Even the headbutt during the Kessler fight wasnt intentional. Accidental headbutts happens in boxing that fight won’t be the first and certainly won’t be the last.

        • Joey Junger

          * Headbutts. There were multiple butts. Not one.

      • Joey Junger

        What’s the opposite of a road warrior? Someone who never fights outside of their own country? Is there a phrase for it? If not, Ward’s career necessitates the invention of the term.

        • Joe Steed III

          Excuses. Best him when and where you fight him. Dont uses excuses like headbutts and venue for why guys got they’re asses whooped. Yall put all the blame on Ward disregarding the fact that the only close fight he had was Kovalev 1… So whether at home or using “dirty tactics” he won every fight going away. None were even close. The one that was he gave the guy an immediate rematch and bussed his ass even worse. Stop making excuses for your guys are start blaming them for being unable to get the job done.

    • Oc

      Yeah, he was a rough dude alright, but like Holyfield and Bradley(another great billy goat), but unlike Hopkins, he wasn’t much for complaining when a fighter returned the rough stuff…he just got rougher and rougher back. I can fully respect that, he lived by the sword and was prepared to die by the same sword as well.

  • Chris Wallace

    Does he promise to stay gone this time? And his last victory was certainly not his “most satisfying.”

  • Joe Steed III

    Goat hands down top 5 all-time

    • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

      Lol.

      • Joe Steed III

        I suppose your favorite fighter is though lol. You do know it’s only you clowns on this website that have this disregard and lack of respect for Ward. That’s why it’s funny to come here and watch y’all have hater parties lol. All his peers respect and recognize his talent. So faceless nameless people on a website that has him listed #1p4p opinions really don’t matter.

        • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

          Nope. As mentioned above, my favourite fighters are Moore and Arguello (all time) and Lomachenko and Spence (contemporary).
          None of these men can realistically be ranked in the top 5 of all time, yet you believe Ward does?
          Jesus man, I don’t know whether you’re dumb or just plain ignorant. Either way, those clown shoes would be a much nicer fit on you than me.

        • Colin Mc Flurry.

          I have to agree with you, people in the Trade ( 99% ) highly respect him.
          Rightly so.

    • Orca

      Billy goat hands down top 5 all time?

      • Joe Steed III

        Easy. If you actually watch his fights instead of running with narratives you would see that he is easily top 5 all-time and his style is truly P4P. Meaning it would be successful in any weightclass

        • Orca

          Running with narratives? Are you serious? I run with my eyes. Have you actually watched his fights? Just to be clear, what do you mean top five of all time? Top five what?

          • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

            Top 1 greatest tactical fouler of all time.
            Just restricting this discussion to light heavies only, Ward’s tactics don’t work against Spinks, Foster, Moore, Harold Johnson, Torres, Jones, Qawi, just off the top of my head.
            And this guy thinks he’s top 5 POUND FOR POUND?

          • Mauro Hermida

            He found narrative in the dictionary and keeps trying to use it. I call shenanigans.

    • Chris Stans

      Curious as to who the rest of your top 5 is

      • Mauro Hermida

        Floyd, Floyd, Rigo, Floyd

      • Joe Steed III

        Ali, Lopez, Robinson, Mayweather, Ward

      • Joe Steed III

        Hopkins, Leonard, Duran, Whitaker, Jones

      • Joe Steed III

        My top 10

  • Darren James Smith

    He was great despite missing out on years due to disputes etc – always admired how during the Super Six he took a tune up fight against Bika – now that is some tune up !!!!

  • Colin Mc Flurry.

    Love him or loathe him, he leaves with Very impressive credentials, he wasn’t just an alphabet holder but the NO1 in two divisions.
    Hands down one of the best super middleweights of all time.
    For me is best preformances were is man-handling of the exceptionally strong and tough Carl froch, how many would do that? And his complete and utter ( mental as well as physical. dismantling of the fearsome Kovalev.
    Will he stay retired?

    HOF.

    • Orca

      If he doesn’t return, I’ll be impressed.

      • Colin Mc Flurry.

        That’s the thing, will he be lured back? He’s got plenty of tempting years ahead of him.

        • Orca

          Who knows. He won’t get the big money offers that Floyd gets, that’s for sure. I can’t see him coming back for Beterbiev and the likes. Cruiser would be a bad move. Surprised he didn’t stay to take on Adonis though.

          • Colin Mc Flurry.

            Chickenson might as well pack it in, he’s going nowhere fast!

            Who knows 2-3 years down the road he may come back a bulked up 205lb-210lbs? And try ( emphasis on the word try ) something extraordinary at Heavyweight?

      • Stephen M

        And happy.

  • jebib

    This is what all fans advocate when speaking about no one in particular but lament it when a true champion at the top of their game actually does it. Isn’t it fair to say he beat all the best, up to the point of his retirement. In my opinion he did, most impressive.

  • Oc

    He’s not always the easiest guy to like in both (boxing) style and personality but, even his critics would admit that he has always been his own man, annoyingly so for some. He took care of his business (like he is supposed to), that he was an “ask-no-quarter” warrior inside the ropes and a thoughtful gentleman outside of them. Respect.
    I believe he will stay away from the game now that he said he will as he has never said anything lightly, and even though I will miss his unique brand of rough and tumble in the ring, I wish him all the best in his new profession and look forward to hearing his insights in the future.

  • Cousin Strawberry ( Cheech)

    Yes, best boxing news I’ve heard today. Good riddance.😊 He was the P4p dirtiest fighter. Now all the Ward fanboys are going to be on suicide watch. Not going to respond to Ward fanboys, dont feel like going back and forth and getting nowhere. Have a nice day!

    • Joe Steed III

      Why would we be? Our guy is the best was The best and is going out the best. Us Ward fanboys keep hearing sighs of relief from you hating ass boys

  • learnmore

    Now I remember why I stop coming on the site, I dont mind having debates with bias people because I could be bias myself. But the people running around calling others weirdos & telling others to stfu for a joke. I’m out, ciao

  • Big Chris

    I have a gut feeling that GGG will be overlooked and it will be Crawford who will get the #1 position now. Also Usyk won’t make the crack again (unfairly so) but instead a Joshua or Thurman will enter the top 10, proving once again that Ring mag has NOTHING to do with boxing (and rewarding the truly skilled fighters), but instead it is a racist and anti-white organization, discouraging white kids getting involved with the sport (they have done a GREAT job with white American kids…now it’s time to exterminate the young Eastern Euros who keep destroying the black and brown supremacist agenda of the past 4 decades this mag has passionately pushing on)

    • Charlie U.

      Thurman barely fights and lately when he does, he doesn’t impress. It would bother me if he got in over someone more deserving.

    • left hook

      USYK only has one name on his resume…how can he be on the P4P list

  • Reggie Woodard

    So with Ward gone, who’ll emerge as the man at 175?

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Tough luck we didn’t see much of him due to contract dispute that forced him away for a few years that also ate at his career and spoiled his momentum after his dominating the super middleweight division. Regardless of what many say, Ward made fans take notice and talk about the often ignored 168 and 175 lbs divisions which only Roy Jones for most and Joe Calzhage in the later part of their respective careers were able to do before him. Even Sergei Kovalev despite an erstwhile dominant reign languished in near obscurity before he came along and fought him, making him more known and even famous in their two hotly contested bouts.

  • Pobreng Alindanaw

    HE WILL BE BACK!

  • Daniel westrate

    Ward was a great boxer, and P4P #1 since Mayweather retired the first time after beating Berto. That crown now passes to Bud Crawford, who I think will wear it for at least the next 5 years if not longer. Light heavyweight titles going to get spread around now to some combination of Kovalev, Jack, Barrera, Beterbiev, Alvarez, Gvozdyk, and Bivol, which kind of stinks. Good luck in retirement SOG

    • nick hapta

      Stinks??
      Some exciting boxing coming up!

  • The Black Mamba

    Andre Ward is a tremendous boxer and athlete, very dedicated, focused in and outside the ring. He is not using bad language, didn’t create any controversy with his words or actions in his private life and was always humble in spite of his great accomplishments inside the ring.
    He never had that star power to shine outside the boxing world like Mayweather, but I believe he rather stays relatively unknown to the mainstream sports fan than being a super star.
    He is okay with the support of his home, Oakland, and that’s all he wants.

    To be honest, I believe he will think about a comeback after one of two years. He will get rid of his injuries, have plenty of time and see other fighters taking the belts he relinquished. A competitive guy like Ward can’t be satisfied only commentating for the rest of his life if he believes he still got it.

    • Mauro Hermida

      He will be done by then. He lost some ability, which was evident in the Kovalev fight. Not that he was a combo puncher, but he was quicker before.

      • The Black Mamba

        I thought about that and came to the conclusion, that he could adjust to some fading reflexes and decreasing speed like one of the boxers he looks up to: Floyd Mayweather.
        Mayweather started slowing down after the first Maidana fight I believe. That fight took a lot more out of him then he was saying. After that fight, he wasn’t the same fighter anymore. In the rematch and the Pacquiao fight he pretty much relied on three punches: the jab to head and stomach, his check left hook and the right hand.
        What I want to say is, ‘Money’ found a way to adjust to his decreasing abilities as an athlete, by taking advantage of the fact that you don’t need to be at your absolute peak physically to beat your opponents in boxing.. His experience and ring IQ worked enough for him to get the W against Berto and (geez do I have to write that?) McGregor.
        I think that Ward could profit from his experience and IQ as much as Floyd did. I’m sure it wouldn’t result in fan-friendly fights, though.

  • Mauro Hermida

    Im surprised Larry or Degrottes(agenda) havent showed up to bask in all nut suckling glory. Maybe Parkinson’s is coming. Literally the only dudes that thought Kovalev lost the first fight and Jacobs was robbed against GGG are here commenting. Talk about the minority.

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    Quitters gonna quit!

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    A good example of a ‘British-level’ fighter is Ricky Hatton. Look at how Great Floyd humiliated him.

