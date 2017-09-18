Mario Barrios to face Naim Nelson on Tuesday night

Unbeaten junior welterweight Mario Barrios has displayed more power in recent fights.

That trend could continue Tuesday night when he squares off against Naim Nelson at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The 10-round bout will headline a “Premier Boxing Champions” tripleheader broadcast on FS1 (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

Barrios (19-0, 11 knockouts) last fought on June 11, knocking out veteran Jose Luis Rodriguez with a body punch in round seven in Lancaster, California. Barrios has won his last three bouts by knockout and four of his last six.

A resident of San Antonio, the 22-year-old Barrios has fought his two most recent bouts at 140 pounds after fighting most of his career as a junior lightweight.

Nelson (13-3, 1 KO) has struggled of late, losing three of his last four bouts. The 27-year-old Philadelphia resident lost a technical decision over five rounds to Tre’Sean Wiggins in his most recent bout on April 4.

Light heavyweight Earl Newman of Brooklyn, New York will return to the ring after a year’s absence when he squares off against hard-hitting Paul Parker in an eight round bout.

The bout will mark the first time Newman (10-0, 7 KOs) will fight in an eight-rounder. Parker (8-2, 4 KOs), who resides in Toledo, Ohio, was stopped by Sullivan Barrera in his most recent bout on April 15.

Opening the broadcast will be an intriguing eight-round featherweight clash between unbeaten featherweights in Stephen Fulton (11-0, 5 KOs), of Philadelphia, and Adam Lopez (8-0, 3 KOs), of Glendale, California.

Unbeaten Antonio Russell and Gary Antuanne Russell, the younger brothers of WBC featherweight titleholder Gary Russell Jr., will fight in separate bouts on the non-televised undercard.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

