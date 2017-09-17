Sunday, September 17, 2017  |
Canelo-GGG: When an entertaining draw is the best possible outcome

The most-appropriate response to the Canelo-GGG fight on Saturday? Let's do it again. Photo by Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos
by Michael Rosenthal

LAS VEGAS – Part I of the trilogy went more or less as expected.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin didn’t give us the modern classic everyone had hoped for. Neither fighter went down or was seriously hurt, which generally are required to lift a scrap to legendary status.

It was a brilliant brawl, though. Not even Adalaide Byrd’s ridiculous 118-110 score could taint that.

Two big, strong middleweights whaling on each other, feeding the energy of a crowd bursting with enthusiasm. Golovkin pushing the action, jabbing, landing hard, head-snapping power punches. Canelo pounding GGG to the body, landing his own shots to the head that lifted spectators out of their seats.

And when it was over, absolutely nothing was settled. They fought to a draw.

That didn’t sit well with the fighters, both of whom thought they had won. And it didn’t sit well with the majority who weighed in afterward on social media, those who believe that GGG deserved the decision. They are certain that he was screwed, the victim of judges who cynics predicted would be biased toward Canelo.

In one important sense, no one was screwed in the slightest.

Those involved in the fight – Canelo, Golovkin, their promoters, their handlers, the TV people, all of them – said with gleams in their eyes before the fact that the long-awaited matchup could evolve into a classic series, meaning a lucrative one.

What better way to kick that off than an entertaining draw?

Golovkin said afterward, “Of course I want a rematch.” Surprise, surprise.

The 35-year-old Kazakhstani waited his entire 11-year career for a superfight, wondering along the way whether it would ever happen. Finally it did. GGG not only got the opportunity to demonstrate his greatness, he enjoyed a career-high payday. He was guaranteed $3 million and stood to make a percentage of profits.

Canelo was guaranteed $5 million and also will add to that total when all the numbers are added up.

The rematch would give each fighter another chance to prove that he’s the better man. It would give the fans another scintillating dose of Canelo-GGG. And, from a business standpoint, it probably would generate more money than the original given the quality of the first fight, meaning all involved could expect another seven-, maybe eight-figure windfall.

That will be too attractive for them to resist.

De La Hoya reiterated that a rematch clause in the fight contract gives Canelo a right to demand a second meeting. And the promoter seemed to say it would be exercised. Eric Gomez, president of Golden Boy, was less committal. He said what promoters usually say: All parties would sit down and discuss it.

Canelo could face Miguel Cotto a second time in a big-money, low-risk fight in May and then fight Golovkin in September. Or, if he wants to seize upon the momentum established Saturday, he could jump right into a rematch with Golovkin.

Either way, the fight will almost certainly happen. There is too much to gain to pass it up.

  • chickenstock

    Ha. I’m mean… come on. Isn’t it better the right result is the best possible outcome, golden boy?

  • Wee Den Broon

    what a shame that The Ring’s reporter could not see fit to offer his own opinion on who he had winning this contest. ggg by 8-4 for me. they fought ggg’s fight. he landed more blows, they were 50/50 power shots but ggg outjabbed and ultimately easily outscored canelo. man up everyone. here comes the GBP media blitz saying canelo ran away all night ….but in brave warrior like manner. canelo said he’d stand toe to toe… then it’s run baby run! comfortable win for ggg.

    • chickenstock

      I have no problem with canelo being mobile, if That’s his strategy. But why on earth did they put on so much muscle then? He was gassed out every time he threw a combo. Every single time he engaged he had to take a minutes rest. So weird. Just do some sprint work in training camp, solved.

    • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

      We might see a number of otherwise honest Ring writers gagged after the events of saturday night. I underestimated just how far Oscar’s manipulations could go.

  • chickenstock

    Ggg should corner bjs in December.

  • Stephen Seaman

    Yeah, bollocks mate – getting up in the middle of the night for la-la land judging. No, ta

  • Erik Eckhardt

    So ok with the money for ggg, Camelot, and gbp. But how about the fans? How about their dignity? Are we that stupid? Basically, what the author of this piece is saying: “We can screw those idiots over two more times”

    • Erik Eckhardt

      Stupid autocorrect

  • ciobanu catalin

    No it would be great. Ggg deserved the W, STOP trying to defend you boy. They could have had the remach and made more money and the right winner would have been announced.

  • Tony Nightstick

    Golovkin would be crazy to wait till September 2018 for the rematch. Time isn’t on his side and he should push for it to happen in the next few months, say, February. Why wait until September, or even May? What, Mexican fans will boycott the fight if it takes place at any other time of the year? Enough of this nonsense.

  • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

    Run that piece by Oscar first Rosenthal?

  • Harry

    What’s more, that result as easily predictable, since it is to everyone’s content. Those who bet $100 on the draw might win $2,300 in cash.

