Canelo VS GGG: All Access
Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin slug it out in draw that meets expectations

Sep
by Mike Coppinger

LAS VEGAS — This, simply put, was the fight boxing needed — deserved — after so many disappointing super fights that built steadily in anticipation like a volcano, but never erupted.

And, fittingly, there was no winner besides the fans.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin started tactically, but like a freight train, the HBO pay-per-view matchup built up steam, round-after-round, with both men delivering their tremendous power shots. Golovkin was the aggressor; Canelo, the counter-puncher. And with so many tough-to-sort-out rounds, the conclusion wasn’t clear. It was a draw.

One judge scored it 118-110 for Canelo, another scorecard read 115-113 for GGG, with the third card a tally of 114-114. Canelo remains the lineal and RING middleweight champion, and Golovkin keeps all three of his sanctioning body belts. And now, talk can turn to the rematch we all need to prove just who the better man is because 160-pound supremacy wasn’t decided on Saturday.

There were 22,358 fans on hand — about 10,000 more than those were on hand for the Mayweather-McGregor spectacle just three weeks ago. But this was no circus. This was a violent battle waged with skill. But, as always in boxing, the fight was enveloped in controversy.

“It was a big drama show,” Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 knockouts) said. “Of course, I want the rematch. This was a real fight. I still have the belts, I’m still a champion. I put pressure on every round, and in the next fight, I want a true fight.”

Golovkin received plenty of boos when he entered the squared circle to The White Stripes’ Seven-Nation Army, but when Michael Buffer announced it was a draw, the boos rained down for Canelo. General sentiment both on social media and in the arena was squarely in favor of Golovkin, the pressure-fighter, as the victor.

This wasn’t an easy fight to negotiate on the scorecards, though. The chatter leading into the fight is that the bout would leave us all begging for a rematch — and even a third fight. With no clear winner, the demand will only be amplified. It depended on what you prefer.

Golovkin, an Olympic silver medalist, was the ring general. The 35-year-old marched forward and pinned Canelo into the ropes with ease, and then unleashed with his overhand right that loops around the gloves set up by the patented power jab.

Canelo (49-1-2, 34 KOs) boxed and moved on his toes and was content to lay on the ropes looking for one fight-changing counter shot. The counter-punching opportunities materialized, but Golovkin, owner of perhaps the best chin in boxing, absorbed them all and kept on plowing forward.

Even all the pulverizing body shots that the Mexican star dug to the body wouldn’t halt GGG’s progress, even late in the fight. He would not — could not — be deterred. He was there every step of the way to cut the ring off and keep Canelo in prime position for his damaging attacks.

A step to the left here. A slide to the right there. Canelo had no escape.

But he was never in any serious trouble. Not after a Golovkin right cross landed over Canelo’s left hook in Round 5. Not after the pride of Kazakhstan connected on another right in Round 9. No, that time Canelo was there to retort with his left hook.

It wasn’t just an amazing display of boxing skills and offensive fighting. It was a meeting of two guys fighting their hearts out on the biggest stage; in the biggest moment of their lives.

“I thought I won the fight,” Alvarez, 27, insisted. “I was superior inside the ring. I won at least seven, eight of the rounds. I was able to counterpunch and even make Gennady Golovkin wobble a couple of times. It’s up to the people if we fight again. I feel frustrated over this draw.”

Fans felt frustrated, too, particularly with Adalaide Byrd’s puzzling 118-110 scorecard in favor of Canelo. That tally wasn’t indicative of a fight that featured so many swing rounds.

Luckily, we’ll get to see Canelo and GGG do it again — likely in May — in another superfight that promises to be an even bigger event after promoter Oscar De La Hoya said they plan to exercise Alvarez’s rematch clause.

Canelo claimed that there wasn’t a single GGG power-shot that surprised him, and there’s good reason for that. Golovkin’s power is among the most vaunted of the sport. His trained hands produced 23 consecutive knockouts before Daniel Jacobs ended the streak in March in a spirited decision loss.

Early on, Canelo was able to neutralize Golovkin’s offense with an active jab that found its target and also touched his body, forcing him to drop his guard. He even made GGG look silly at times with his deft upper-body movement and footwork.

Slowly but surely, though, Canelo’s workrate dropped. He nary threw a punch in Round 4. Golovkin’s stalking ways seemed to be confounding him, and with each round where Canelo stepped back, GGG’s confidence grew.

The middle rounds all played out in a similar manner: Golovkin forced Canelo to fight when and where he wanted as the redhead tried to dig counter body blows.

The action built to a crescendo over the final third. The top two middleweights in the world, and two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, period, left it all on the line. But even then, Canelo was still backpedaling as he delivered his counter shots and matched Golovkin tit for tat.

“He ran for most of the second part of the fight,” Golovkin’s trainer, Abel Sanchez, said. ” … Something has to be done, it’s just unfair to the fighter. You can’t win rounds like that.”

But he did. And somehow, Canelo’s plethora of damaging body blows never affected Golovkin’s seemingly endless supply of energy, fresh in the last round and able to apply non-stop pressure.

They engaged in wild exchanges over the championship rounds, but Canelo won all three rounds on all three scorecards.

But make no mistake: this was no robbery, even if unfortunately, another great boxing event will grab headlines for questionable judging rather than the great action two men delivered in the ring.

“This was probably of the best fights we’ve seen in recent years,” De La Hoya said. ” … Everybody has their opinion and that’s what made this such a great, great fight. This is what the sport needed.”

And now, it’s onto the next one, because surely as the sun will rise in the east, Canelo and GGG will mix it up one more time, and hopefully a winner will emerge.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • G.Fring

    The fix is in… 118-110 for Canelo?

    • Wade Wilson

      That was pretty much a given when the officials were announced.

    • Pecci

      ”Boxing” wins, because they now host another , even bigger money fight. Where in the world do these judges come from? De La Hoya’s uncle, maybe? What an embarresment. Like I said though, it will happen again.

      • Harry

        Aunt, not uncle

  • Turner Wednesday

    Adelaide Byrd needs to be taken out of the arena and walked into the sea.

    118-110!? Get the fuck out of here!

    • Joseph Ragusa

      She also had Russell v Loma at 114-114 which was crazy. Loma dominated Gary. She needs to be investigated.

  • Mitchell Nelms

    That was a methodical beatdown once Golovkin calmed down. Adalaide Bird needs to be investigated for corruption.

    • Wade Wilson

      She has been for a long time now.

      • Jayo2.0

        Okay, investigated AND imprisoned. LOL

    • bradman

      10 rounds to 2 for Canelo is absurd. It’s time for Byrd to retire.

      • Horshu

        Seems like the boxing world says this in unison every couple of years.

      • Rick

        Fired is more like it.

      • Wade Wilson

        I really wouldn’t call it retiring with the way she judges. Tucking tail and running would be a nice way of putting it. Getting out of town before the law catches up would be on the other end.

      • ㅤㅤㅤ

        Tarred and feathered thourgh the streets. Shame, Shame Shame.

        • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

          In her case, it would be the unplucking of feathers. She already is a Byrd.

      • Cyrus.

        Time for the FBI to open investigations, start with Golden boy.

        • Cashtime

          FBI really. You must be seriously but hurt down to the colon bitch. Let it go, your great white hope is finished.

          • Mehung Lo

            a white “hope” wouldn’t be a world champion by defintion

          • Mitchell Nelms

            He should fight McGregor for real prestige.

          • FLOMATARD

            yo homie amigo canelo is whiter that GGG

          • Wade Wilson

            Oh no! He’s got me Lucky Charms!

    • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

      Yep.
      I have a pet monkey who watched that fight with me. My pet monkey scored the fight 115-113 Canelo which reduced me to hysterics. ‘No way did Canelo win that fight. GGG took 8 solid rounds.’ I said. ‘Canelo was primed but ate that ramrod jab every few seconds. Stupid monkey.’
      My monkey is pretty stupid, but at least he doesn’t make a living from being an officially stupid.
      Boxing sure is corrupt.
      Well done Oscar.

      • Jack Johnson

        Holy cow I love this response

    • Harry

      No, it wasn’t – GGG missed too many times, Canelo moved his upper body well and countered decently. I have it 115:113 for GGG, but I’m OK with a draw as well.

      • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

        GGG didn’t really miss much with that jab though did he? It’s probably too short for his own good, not really eye catching if you don’t watch closely, but it’s damn effective. That’s what beat Jacobs, and it’s what beat Canelo too.
        115-113 GGG isn’t too bad a scorecard but it still gives Canelo the benefit of the doubt in ALL the close rounds.
        I like to take note of score ranges. In my opinion, the acceptable score range for that fight was 115-113 to 117-111 Golovkin.

        • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

          Canelo won at least 5 rounds, nothing less. And a lot of those jabs misses or were blocked. Please don’t let Lampley influence you. He was calling nonsense as usual.

          • Boxfan

            Canelo won rounds 2. 3, and 11. Maybe 12. That’s it. Otherwise he got pressured and pounded for 8-9 rounds.

          • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

            Lmaaaoooo pressured, but not pounded. Look at his damn face. No opponent from Triple has every came out with so little marks. GGG rarely landed clean. Canelo did an excellent job defensively. He just wasn’t active enough, due to stamina issues. Canelo’s face was more marked up after the Mayweather fight, FACTS.

          • Boxfan

            Canelo was marked up after the fight — swelled on his face and body. And he was exhausted throughout, because of GGG’s pressure and punching. If the punches weren’t damaging Canelo, then why did Canelo retreat most of the fight? And refreating is not excellent defense. It’s losing.

          • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

            Are you serious, your really going to lie and say his face was marked up. You can’t lie about things like that lol. There’s HD evidence. Again his face was more marked up after the Mayweather fight and that is ABSOLUTELY fact. Look it up. Lol Canelo started the fight on his back foot before a punch even landed. Just wait for the slow mos to come out so you can look stupid. Again a lot of fans dobt have good eyes. It’s hard to see a fast punch.

          • Luis Rivera

            Emeka how big do you think Canelo was in this fight 200lbs maybe? Canelo won rounds 2 and 3 that’s it. Adeline probably was confused and thought that Canelo(being a red hair and so much bigger) was the Russian guy and turn her with opposite score.lol

          • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

            Why do people always bring up this weight stuff with Alvarez. He looked stockier than GGG but they looked to be similar sizes. Alvarez won the first 3 rounds and the last 2 in the least. First round is debatable, Canelo started slow, but landed the cleaner more effective shots.

          • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

            I didn’t watch the US broadcast. Consequently, it was impossible for Lampley to influence me at all. Not that I ever allow such influence anyway.
            Sorry your assumptions fell flat.

          • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

            Well my friend, you need to get an HD TV. Alvarez slipped a lot of punches. If you don’t have eyes you wouldn’t catch it so I don’t blame you.

          • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

            Top of the range 4K TV mate. Complements my perfect 20|20 vision perfectly.

          • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

            Meant to put if you don’t have the eyes. Meaning a sharp eye like a Roy Jones. He consistently catches things that Jim and Max can’t. I’m just gifted with the vision like Jones lol.

          • Temetito

            Are you drunk again?

          • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

            I was never drunk, I don’t drink lol.

          • Jack Johnson

            Lamprey is a big GGG fan but he’s a friend of Oscars and Canelo is HBO’s money fighter. He wasn’t biased tonight

          • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

            Lmaoo he was clearly biased. Everything he said from the start was in favor of GGG and we know hes blind as a bat.

      • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

        Agreed Canelo made GGG miss all night. He just wasn’t active in spots. It reminded me of the Trout fight. Trout was more active applied the pressure, but missed a lot
        Canelo counter in spots and landed the more significant leather. I can see Canelo winning 6 rounds for. I’m happy with the draw, but if there’s no draw I would lean towards GGG.

        • Luis Rivera

          He missed some but landed quite a bit as well. At some point Canelo was literally delahoying(in analogy with what Delahoya did on the second half of his fight with Trinidad).

          • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

            Yeah he was basically running, but not from the power he was tired and he didn’t have the energy to fight GGG off.

    • Mike M.

      Did you notice them putting vaseline on Canelo’s beard?? because I sure did!!

    • Arjay Cee

      Absolutely so, Mitchell.

    • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

      That was a horrible score card, but where was the beat down lol? Golovkin barely landed any hard shots and his jab was either missing or block untill very late in the fight. Canelo took no punishment. When have you ever seen a GGG opponent with barely any marks on his face. Actually this was the first time GGG looked more beat up than his opponent.

      • Mike M.

        Neither guy was throwing fast balls for much of the fight, but Golovkins always had average hand speed but his jab was landing consistently and cleanly throughout the bout, his punches simply aren’t as obvious as someone with faster hands. He visibly rattled Canelo with right hands on quite a few occasions along the ropes. Golovkin did very good work, so did Canelo, just in different ways.

        • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

          I disagree, the jab was not as effective as its been in most of GGG’s fights. He snapped Canelo head back a couple times late, but Canelo slipped and blocked a lot of the jabs that Lampley said were landing particularly on the ropes. Canelo took his shots well, maybe on one or two occasions it made Canelo a little woozy. I think it was more fatigue if anything.

          • Mike M.

            They both buzzed each other a few times, not too bad but they both seemed reluctant to go for broke even when there were opportunities. I’ll have to watch the fight again and keep a closer eye on his jab. I thought it was pretty effective when he stepped into it, a lot of them weren’t snapped out with authority or were just being used to keep/find his range. I would have liked to see Canelo use his jab a lot more because it’s a beauty.

            Abel was spot on about Canelo’s style, he tires himself out. Fights in big explosive spurt and kind fights on his back foot while trying to avoid his opponents offense. Golovkin relaxed when fatigue set in. I wanted way more body work from him, maybe he just felt pressured to really hurt Canelo upstairs.

            You’re right about one thing though, it doesn’t matter how hard Canelo trains; the manner in which he boxes simply tires him out. He doesn’t have a tank big enough to fight hard for every second of every round.

          • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

            Yeah thats why he may get knocked out in the rematch. I doubt GGG will come out as timid. He walked through all of Canelo’s solid shots. He will apply the pressure from round 1. Canelo started slowing after the 4 round. I bet my word that if Canelo didn’t have stamina issues he could handily beat GGG.

      • Cyrus.

        Nigga with an agenda.

        • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

          Don’t call me a nigga.

          • Cyrus.

            Ok
            Kang.

        • Ben Willis

          Racist with no friends.

    • Cyrus.

      And that faggot in stockings.

    • Cashtime

      You all need to be investigated for pretending to know boxing. THis is no ones fault but GGG. He let it go to the scorecards because he couldn’t COME CLOSE to putting Canelo out of there. He couldnt come close because he didn’t have the ability to do so against his FIRST QUALITY opponent, a hyped blown up Junior Middleweight.

      The circus act is over, Jamal Charlo would execute both of tonight’s fighters.

      • Charlie U.

        Pipe down.

      • Mitchell Nelms

        That’s the funniest thing I’ve heard in awhile. I laughed pretty hard after reading that last comment. You’re one funny dude, thanks for the laugh.

        • Cashtime

          Thank you but its not as funny as seeing GGG go round after round after round after round and end up with with a draw against Yellow.

          • Mitchell Nelms

            Yeah, he’s finished and Charlo would take him out. I still can’t say it with a straight face. That right Golovkin landed in the fifth round would’ve taken anyone under 200lbs. out. So I’ll give props to Canelo, he can take a punch. Once his athleticism ran out and he was fatigued, he was a sitting duck. But, he showed heart in the last 2 rounds and was competitive for the first minute of each round.

          • Cashtime

            I guess I shouldn’t be so harsh on the GGG fans but I can’t help myself because he should have killed Canelo in that ring. Going the distance and ending in a draw was super expected in this corrupt sport. What on earth did Abel Sanchez train GGG to do? outbox a man everyone has been calling a coward. GGG really had to stop this man in my opinion and he just couldn’t.

    • Carlos

      he beat Alvarez down in the 10 11 12 rounds. come on your hate is palpable. GGG got his ass handed to him, he missed all night long.

  • Rick

    I said it a few hours ago Byrd is a garbage judge. You can bet she’ll be in the next big fight though. Boxing can’t get through one night without some bullshit.

  • Chris Stans

    118-110 Canelo? I think I’m gonna take a break from boxing for a while

    • Helmut oberlander

      I’m with ya man because nothing happens when they score it so bad.

      • Chris Stans

        That’s what really gets me, whats the point of a boxing commission if they don’t ensure a fair playing field?

        • Wade Wilson

          What’s the point in fighting in Las Vegas? Golovkin’s people should never have agreed to that. It would have been more honest in Mexico.

          • Ben Willis

            Probably had no choice. Vegas or nothing.

          • Wade Wilson

            Yeah, to get the fight done then. They gave up way too much though in the whole deal. Can you imagine how Lou Duva would have reacted to the officials and how big a pain he would’ve been over the rules?

      • Rick

        The worst part of it is she likely made about $50,000 for that bullshit card. And she had it filled out before the fight started.

    • Rick

      Gotta keep the money train rollin.

      • AngelMorningstar

        Glad I watched it for free. God bless the pc master race.

        • Electro Funk

          I heard that! I’ll never pay for these farcical displays again. It’s free, or I don’t see…

    • David Arroyo

      Hope you do, man. I’m so out! I respect myself enough to not be fooled by what has become reality TV.

    • Cashtime

      GREAT NEWS!!!! and take those 19 GGG lovers with you.

      great fight to showcase how hyped GGG really was fighting worn out champs all these years. Yet we have to hear how he was robbed while going the distance. Well how did that happen? Im sure Canelo had nothing to do with that.
      Bad times when you go to see a Mike Tyson performance and end up with Michael Nunn.

    • Mauro Hermida

      I will skip a rematch. The underard was absolute shit too.

    • Cyrus.

      Don’t blame you

    • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

      I understand, bro. That 118-110 score was ridiculous.

    • Carlos

      It was more like 7-5 for alvarez, the first 4 and last 3. easy,

  • Turner Wednesday

    This is Adelaide Byrd. Look she’s laughing at us.

    Get new glasses love…

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/a0a7bc6c869192f105d032418bf065d830f8b389d9f3766cc40b3a8b0dac3c0b.jpg

    • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

      She needs to go join CJ Ross in a mental institution somewhere…..

      • Carlos

        you need your eyes adjusted, Alvarez won the first 4 rounds easy, and the last 3 rounds easy.

  • David Arroyo

    MIKE COPPINGER are you kidding me? Boxing, GBP, Oscar de la Hoya, and this publication whole are a blatant disrespect to fans and sports in the general sense of the word sports. I’ve had one enough of this whole show, and I truly wish that all the thinking boxing fans do the same. If I wanted to see scripted shows I would not watch sports!
    Disgrace of a sport that still wonders how it’s lost its past glory… Well wake up! cause it is far from a real sport.

  • Michel Desgrottes

    I figured a draw, I don’t wanna see a rematch, would rather see CANELO go back to 154 and dominate and Charlo get his WBC mandatory against ggg, GGG had his shot at stardom tonight to be a superstar and he didn’t execute, time to move on

  • Dragos Dimancea

    Bird needs to switch to golf. I had it 114-114. It is what it is.

  • WillieSmalls

    I scored it 114-114. On appearance it looked like a GGG victory but a fight is scored on individual rounds.

    • Dragos Dimancea

      True. Ialso thought the same

    • Raymond Strang

      I gave Canelo Round 2 and 10, 11 + 12. At a push, maybe round 3 so at worst, GGG by 2 rounds. At best 4 rounds. I wonder which 2 rounds Adele Byrd thought GGG won.

      • WillieSmalls

        I’d like to see her scorecard.

    • Boxfan

      Yes. And GGG won 8-9 of those individual rounds. The fight wasn’t close.

      • WillieSmalls

        None of the 3 judges saw it that way. Most people I’ve spoken to seem to think it was a close fight.

        • Boxfan

          Espn and Lederman had it 8-4. As for the judges, the fact that they were terrible is the main issue here.

          • WillieSmalls

            One judge was terrible.

  • Floridastorm

    Do we have any honesty left in boxing? How could any judge have voted for Canelo? Did they give him a trophy for lasting 12 rounds with GGG? Pure robbery and that is why Abel told GGG that he had to knock Canelo out in order to win the fight. For all those people that paid a small fortune to watch this fight, they should be refunded their money as there was a criminal element in Las Vegas tonight.

  • 90s swagger

    Fuckin disgraceful decision.

    The fight boxing needed, showed the world it’s the most corrupt sport on planet earth.

    • Cashtime

      The only thing disgraceful is that GGG let it go to the distance. People put Canelo down so much for so many years that this should have been a CAKEWALK. So enough with the bad decision, the man was another hype job that couldn’t live up to his KILLER reputation against a man you all called Yellow.

  • Wilfredo Vega

    B.S., I had Canelo winning this mega Middleweight Title bout by 115-113 over GGG.
    Next time Canelo will win clean by un. Decision vs GGG in 2018.

    • Turner Wednesday

      You’re an idiot.

      • Wilfredo Vega

        Turner Wednesday, you are blind man. Next time (in a rematch) Canelo will win clean by un.dec. in 2018.

        • Turner Wednesday

          Shut the fuck up!

    • TNT

      I can see it that way too (although I didn’t score).

    • AngelMorningstar

      You’re trolling or a blind retard. Gtfoh idiot.

      • Wilfredo Vega

        AngelMorningstar, Next time (in a rematch) Canelo will win clean by un. Decision over GGG in 2018.

    • Ben Willis

      Hi. No-one cares about your predictions and score cards.

    • Cyrus.

      Your the reason Trump needs to build a wall.

    • Don Buckley

      Says the guy with total confirmation bias.

  • pablo garcia lanza

    i know who are the magazines owners but come on…. Golovkin won. Great combat, great fighters and sad and political scorecards.

  • TNT

    I didn’t score the fight but felt that Canelo won a close fight. He was displayed effective aggression, defense, ring generalship and landed clean, crisp punches. GGG also had his share of clean punches but he pressed forward often to no avail, missed many shots, and neither of which make a case for ring generalship. It was a good fight.

    • Rick

      Canelo spent two thirds of just about every round going backwards.

      • Chris Stans

        That’s what counts as effective aggression in the Floyd era

        • David Arroyo

          Well the only, subtle difference is that Mayweather was not getting his head battered up and down for 8 out of 12 rounds… Might be too small a detail for some to catch.

    • AngelMorningstar

      How the hell you win a fight running and throwing single punches? How you win when your out on your feet multiple times? No god damned way! GGG was robbed!

    • Mauro Hermida

      Canelo landed less than 25 percent of his shots. Ggg lands 30 percent and ate him up with jabs. It was very effective. Canelo spent way too much time not throwing. It wasn’t that close.

      • TNT

        In my view of things, there were rounds that GGG took mid fight. But the early and later rounds were Canelo’s. Canelo landed the clean shots, some of GGG’s work was not clean (doesn’t count). But I wasn’t scoring neither. Just my general impression and I can accept those who seen GGG winning (but not by a Byrd-like card lol).

        • Rick

          Are you saying a punch that may not look pretty doesn’t count?

        • Mauro Hermida

          He has zippy power. Gggs jabs looked like they had more effect. I give Canelo an A for poker face. He got whacked a bit and a lot of jabs snapped his neck. Outlanded by the harder puncher, we won’t agree here.

  • AngelMorningstar

    RING magazine owned by Oscar posts that as a title of course! The REAL title should be “GGG ROBBED in Las Vegas!” That was a disgusting decision!

    • Jayo2.0

      But it “EXCEEDED” everyone’s expectations though! LOL

    • Wade Wilson

      I have felt The Ring title lost all legitimacy a long time ago. I gave Golden Boy a shot but it’s their magazine now. Time was the people really chose the champions.

    • Blair Nicol

      Yep.

      Sharticle.

    • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

      No robbery, but that 118 card is one of the worst. The judge must be relieved of duty smh.

  • Mauro Hermida

    Byrd should have her head examined. Fight was competitive but Canelo was never in control, never stopped Ggg from coming forward and didn’t deal well with pressure. Ggg took over early to mid fight until the last couple rounds, which were close. Tell me why in the world did ggg neglect the body? He chose to box more and power disappeared.

    • Harry

      GGG was a head hunter, that’s true. Sanchez should have told him to to the body more, because he missed with so many of his power punches to the head.

    • Wade Wilson

      He’s smart and 35 isn’t that old anymore. He can correct for the next fight more than Alvarez.

      • Mauro Hermida

        He has slowed down.

        • Wade Wilson

          The training is still there from his Khazak days. That won’t go away and the changes needed are more related to that rather than anything lost physically. You never forget where you came from which is why one should be tough on a beginner on the basics. It took a lot for Sanchez to bring out the destroyer but bringing back what he came in with along with it is a good idea.

        • Nathan Dryden

          Bit slower yes, got to agree with that, but he still has one huuuuuuge gas tank and adamantium whiskers.The younger fitter guy was gassed the old dude was still pressing and took Canelo go to power punch and didn’t even pause.

  • Park

    More corruption. Let’s be clear: nobody can fight this kid in Vegas, Texas or similar and expect a fair shake. We all saw this coming a mile off.

    • Wade Wilson

      Have the next one in London. Golovkin doesn’t seem to have a heavy enough fan base over there (British fans please correct me) to and they can sell out a stadium when you get them going quite easily. From the Brits I’ve known I don’t think they need a hometown boy.

    • William Bjerkevik

      Yeah. Would have loved to see it at Dodgers!

    • Nathan Dryden

      Have it the Garden

  • Johnny Coke

    robbery in vegas

  • Iron10

    Bad night for boxing.
    GGG was the better man this night and deserved the win.

  • Heroe73

    MIKE COPPINGER you should be investigated as well as Adelaide Bird. What kind of lazy article did you write? In the end, Canelo didn’t even have the power to argue about winning. GGG picked him apart, even when Canelo landed, he feared for his life because his punches were not doing anything to Gennady .

    • Blair Nicol

      Aye.

      Sharticle

  • sidefx996

    Need a rematch to fund Oscar’s fucking coke habit. Yet ANOTHER disgrace… Byrd should be investigated for corruption, fucking idiot.

  • Alin Juverdeanu

    118-110 Canelo is exactly why boxing has little to no credibility left and people choose MMA to watch. I’m blaming them less and less as time goes by. Adalaide Byrd should go to prison for fraud. As for me, as excited as I was about 2017 (best year in boxing in a loooong time), I find myself sickened by these corrupt nobodies who continue to ruin otherwise great fights.

    • ceylon mooney

      shes famous for bullshit judging in MMA also

      • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

        ¡Jesús! They allow her to judge MMA too? What are her qualifications anyway? Seriously.

  • Raymond Strang

    The result in this match reminded me of Lewis v Holyfield 1. It reminded me of Kovalev v Ward 1. GGG was robbed, its that simple. He won more rounds that Canelo it is that simple. These type of decisions hurt boxing. Its clear to me that in Las Vegas, you have to KO the house fighter to get the decision. On TV, Roy Jones Jnr has gone down in my estimation as a commentator also.

  • Royal Flashy

    Alvarez gave lots of rounds away by being too inactive.
    GGG should have been given the decision.
    We all knew one judge would blindly go for Alvarez.. getting booed by his own fans because of it.

    • AngelMorningstar

      She’s probably same judge who had Canelo beating Mayweather. Just disgusting.

      • Rick

        I may be wrong but I believe that was CJ Ross.

        • Turner Wednesday

          Correct.

        • The Black Mamba

          CJ Ross’ unofficial score card: 121 : 107 to Canelo Alvarez.

      • Joseph Ragusa

        She had gary russell at 114-114 v Lomachenko which a joke. She is the worst judge.

  • Larry Connor

    I had canelo winning by two rounds. Canelo made ggg change up his entire style of punching in certain rounds. Ggg normally will beat a guy with clean crazy power. Not this time, he basically threw a million jabs and mixed in power shots in attempt to steal rounds. Both of these guys ate some hard shots. Over all a good fight, but a draw should not have been in the score cards.

    On a side note:: ggg pissed me off after the fight with all the extra shout outs to Mexico and his own country and didn’t even acknowledge the great U.S of A!! The country you are currently fighting in. WTF. That’s very rude and disrespectful. Always acknowledge the home crowd (country). F*{% U ggg.

    • Jayo2.0

      Cut him some slack, Larry. Sheesh.

      • Larry Connor

        Don’t shout out other countries and not give the home country some love!! F€>£ triple G!

        • Jake Jones

          You want GGG to give you some love? Cute.

    • AngelMorningstar

      Go see a eye doctor because your clearly blind af.

    • Mauro Hermida

      Of course you did, runners get extra credit. Like Byrd you filled your shit out beforehand.

      • Larry Connor

        Effective movement. Like Max said to
        Canelo in the ring, “Sounds like ggg wants you to stand steal so he can hit you”.

        • Mauro Hermida

          He hit him plenty. Ggg was much more effective.

        • Ben Willis

          GGG hit him plenty when he was moving backwards or against the ropes, which was most of the fight.

          • Larry Connor

            Fuc$ ggg. Acknowledge my country when you show love to other countries. You just made a shit load of money in this country.

          • Mauro Hermida

            Fuck the usa. Now don’t get your panties in a bunch. Btw a us judge fucked him.

    • Dee Money

      You must reward boxers for running to the ropes and getting outlanded….what does changnig up their previous style have to do with anything?

    • Chris Stans

      You probably had Canelo up 2 before it even started

      • Mauro Hermida

        He had Floyd winning even though not fighting Ggg.

        • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

          lol.

      • Larry Connor

        Fuc$ triple G. Don’t give thanks to other countries and don’t aknowledge the country you are fighting in.

        • Chris Stans

          would u care this much if it wasn’t your country? Would you care if it wasn’t golovkin? I think not

          • Larry Connor

            I’m dealing in what I know that happened. Screw ggg. I’m live streaming
            All of his fights on fb and twitter from here on out.

    • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

      Off course YOU had Canelo winning.
      Sorry to hear GGG upset you. Maybe he felt a little aggrieved himself after being on the wrong end of the most erroneous draw in middleweight title fights since Hagler-Antuofermo.

      • Larry Connor

        That has nothing to do with dissing our country by acknowledging his country and Mexico and left my country high and dry. Screw ggg

        • Ben Willis

          Poor old USA. Go somewhere else and cry about it.

          • Larry Connor

            Well that kills ggg chance at floyds 50 wins.

          • Ben Willis

            Meaningless. You and Floyd are the only ones who care about that.

    • chickenstock

      Man I don’t know what fight you were watching!

    • Cyrus.

      Agenda Nigga.

      • Larry Connor

        Flagged

  • Jayo2.0

    Adalaide Byrd is corrupt, period. And Mike Coppinger, I know you have bills to pay, but come on, bro. This fight was a bit of a letdown. The Mayweather/McGregor fight was actually more entertaining than this. No surprise that RingTV is gonna play it up as fight of the century, though.

  • Dali1754

    adelaide byrd gets paid in envelopes in dark alleys.

    canelo won first 3 last 2- 115-113 GGG

    • Dee Money

      I dont think he won rd one….but other than that agree

  • ㅤㅤㅤ

    Byrd must have a family member kidnapped down in Mexico to score that fight like that.

    • Dragos Dimancea

      Neah… she is the property of Oscar like this disgrace of a magazine that has become Ring.

  • Mike M.

    Yank Byrds credentials, should never be allowed to officiate a championship bout again and should be investigated. 118-110 was way out of line. I give Canelo respect for boxing well, but he simply got out punched, backed up to often and didn’t score consistently enough throughout the bout to run away with that many rounds. Shame on that judge.

    Everyone had reason to be suspicious when the officials were announced, we’ve all seen this brand of Vegas home cooking before . To his credit Kenny Bayless wasn’t that badt, but I felt it would have been more a war if he allowed them to fight their way out of clinches and not separating them when they had arms free.

    I had Golovkin 115-113, I can see 116-112 as well. Golovkin really is gracious to accept that crap because id of gone crazy with profanity.

    • Rick

      It’s ALWAYS the same 4-5 judges in big Vegas fights and it never fails one of them pulls this shit. I’d like to see some of these high profile boxers that are already wealthy tell Vegas to go fuck themselves and refuse to fight there.

  • Harry

    This is what I have on my card:
    1 – 10:9 GGG
    2 – 10:9 Canelo
    3 – 10:9 GGG
    4 – 10:9 Canelo
    5 – 10:9 GGG
    6 – 10:9 GGG
    7 – 10:9 GGG
    8 – 10:9 Canelo
    9 – 10:9 GGG
    10 – 10:9 Canelo
    11 – 10:9 GGG
    12 – 10:9 Canelo
    So I totally agree with the judge who scored it 115:113 for GGG. But having said that, I’d like to give kudos to Canelo who will most likely win in the rematch. GGG had more damage on his face, he was too slow, did not go the body, missed too many times, but was the aggressor nonetheless. I was impressed by Canelo’s stamina – he rested on the ropes maybe only three times during the match and that’s a definite improvement. He could take Golovkin’s punches amazingly well, but could not really hurt GGG either. So I have nothing against the draw, but Adelaide who scored it 118:110 for Canelo should be disqualified.

    • Boxfan

      Canelo lacked stamina. That’s literally the number one takeaway here. He wilted under GGG’s power and pressure, and lost 8-9 rounds. The rematch likely will be worse.

    • Ben Willis

      Problem for GGG is he walks through punches because he knows he can, which gives judges an excuse to score against him. But it allows him to apply relentless pressure. It’s a risky strategy if he doesn’t get a stoppage.

      • Mauro Hermida

        He is too methodical and needs the endurance of a margarito. Tono was slow and easy to hit but he rained 100s of punches to your dome and body. Ggg cannot do that.

        • Nathan Dryden

          He is more tactical with his shots rather than margaritos volume , more like a Kostya Tszyu. Margarito got his arse handed to him because of his careless style. GGG hasn’t yet.

  • FLOMATARD

    Well CJ Ross got some dance partner eh? Adelaide Byrd 118-110?? shes drunk

    • Dee Money

      Adelaide Byrd defines Ring generalship as “running to the ropes and not throwing punches.” She defines defense as, “Getting outlanded”.

      • FLOMATARD

        Im still drunk! next!!

  • WillieSmalls

    It’s a shame this fight will be remembered for one shocking judging official.

  • Heroe73

    This type of decisions is what separates MMA Vs Boxing. If this would had happened at an MMA event, even the commentators would had shined in on the injustice. I found this fact in a different website and though it was quite interesting.

    Canelo vs Mayweather : (116-112) (114-114) (117-111)

    Canelo vs Lara : (117-111) (115-113) (115-113)

    Canelo vs Trout : (115-112) (118-109) (116-111)

    Canelo vs Cotto : (118-110) (119-109) (117-111)

    • ㅤㅤㅤ

      There seems to always be a outlier judge in the big fights.

      • Heroe73

        The bookies can’t get to all of them, all they need is one judge to create havoc.

  • Sergio Solis

    What kind of stupid article is this!? “And fittingly there was no winner besides the fans.” Do the fans who dropped money to watch this sound like they won? Mike Coppinger, you sound about as stupid as that “one judge” who saw the fight 118-110 for Canelo.

  • FLOMATARD

    I said it before. Dont let the judges ruins this fight

  • Harry

    It’s a pity I did not bet at least $100 on the draw. I’d have $2,300 in my pocket, but I am a risk-averse guy. I felt this would be a draw, since it is in the best interests of all parties. Oscar let everybody know he wants to make it a trilogy, but if Canelo won he would hardly agree to a rematch.

  • Jay

    This is the Reason Boxing is a Joke. Good job De lahoya getting the draw.

  • Dee Money

    Canelo’s game plan apparently was to cover up on the ropes and let Oscar take care of everything

    • Chris Stans

      its impressive how they laid out this plan for letting golovkin age

      • Mauro Hermida

        Ggg has aged. He somehow looks slower than before. Sucks that he will be past it and 36 by the time of the rematch. By no means did Canelo win anything other than boos from his crowd. As always he fights to try to make it look close because he knows he will get credit for taking a dump in the ring. I would be confident as hell knowing I had a judge before the fight started.

  • chickenstock

    If you have to build a case for golovkin to win, it’s easy. If you have to build canelos case, its very very hard. Ggg is the winner. It’s clear. This Sport is impossible to support whilst it’s obviously corrupt

    • Dee Money

      Its the same theory of rewarding a fighter for blocking punches without landing as many. Cover up on the ropes and get out landed and then say you had great defense while covering up on the ropes.

  • Markus Roland

    This is the scorecard from WBN, and I checked around a few other places, just to be sure there were similar scores elsewhere, and there was. If GGG wasn’t as busy as he was, they would have robbed his belts and given them to Canelo. Just sick. And GGG HAS to agree to a rematch, right back in Vegas with likely the same corrupt judges, poor guy spent his life working hard for what? So these corrupt ‘judges” can make backroom deals to groom Canelo to be the new money maker in Vegas?

    Boxing is such a disappointing sport.

  • FLOMATARD

    CJ Ross!! I miss you madam

  • chickenstock

    The article above says, ‘… Fittingly there was no winner…’. Jesus christ!

    • Electro Funk

      Except for the fans….the fight was no Hagler/Hearns so how the **** did the fans win? This makes the 90s/2000s look like a golden age

  • Turner Wednesday

    I think 115-113 to GGG would have been fair. Should have been given the decision.

  • Electro Funk

    Canelo wins the rematch. But I had tonight 116-112. All these bogus decisions do is waste time when the fighters should be getting on to the next challenge, not making up for crap decisions. Canelo surprised me by handling GGG’s shots so well. He’ll win the next one on points.

  • Jamaal Abdul-Rahim

    The Fix was on. It’s that simple. SOMEONE wants Alvarez to be viable as a marketable PPV attraction. It’s about the Benjamins. Canelo and GBP know he lost the fight.

    I wonder how much Adalaide Bird was paid?

    Gennady Golovkin dominated and won the fight.

  • Larry Connor

    That draw saves
    Bhop’s record. 😎😎😎😎

    • WillieSmalls

      How so? He defended the title without a loss.

    • FLOMATARD

      saves? for what why? next!! Loma vs Rigo??

    • Wade Wilson

      Hopkins has a draw in there. An ND there too I think.

  • ㅤㅤㅤ

    As much as we bitch, we all know we’re buying that rematch.

  • Dee Money

    The sad thing is we’ll complain for a day or two, and then Adelaide Byrd will be allowed to judge again. someone should really file a petition.

  • Angel

    The only controversy here is the 118 card, I had Canelo winning the first 3 and last 3 for a draw, GGG won some rounds more convincgly but fights are scored round by round, it was the right result IMO.

    • Nathan Dryden

      I had it 5 rounds a piece and 2 split rounds ….. draw isnt that contraversial , 118-110 is though.

  • wrecksracer

    Is Canelo going to enforce the rematch clause? Byrd saved his pride by filling out her card before the fight started. If the rematch happens, it won’t be next. You read it hear first: Canelo v Billy Ho Sanders next.

  • Jamaal Abdul-Rahim

    That Adalaide Bird keeps getting fights is proof that people higher up are in on the corruption that is scoring in Nevada. It’s obvious that she was not going to let Alvarez lose if the fight went to the cards. The term “Las Vegas Boxing Decision” has become proverbial. The 118-110 scoring by Byrd is one of the the reasons why.

    Gennady Golovkin is not just still Champion, but he is the real winner.

    This is obvious.

  • Blair Nicol

    Disgusting decision.

    How is boxing supposed to pull in new fans when we have judges making a mockery of the sport.

    I had it 115-113 Golovkin, but I was being kind to Canelo.

    In which universe did Canelo win 10 rounds, considering he was pretty gassed after the third round?

    Denied the sport the decision it needed, no unification fights now. Shameful stuff, evidenced by the pro-Canelo crowd booing that decision.

    • WillieSmalls

      Disgusting decision? You scored it 115-113, only 1 round the other way & you would have scored it a draw.

      • Blair Nicol

        As I said, I was being generous to Canelo.

        The 118-110 score is just plain ridiculous.

        • WillieSmalls

          I agree.

  • Lee McGuire

    So Michael Coppinger, the author of this fluff article, has nothing to say about the 118-110 card?? Golden Boy bullshit again.

    • Ben Willis

      He won’t bite the hand that feeds him. Doug Fischer might though.

      • Lee McGuire

        I’m glad somebody has some integrity. Close fight but Adalaide Byrd is inexcusable. Boxing promoters have no shame.

  • chickenstock

    Canelo probably wins a rematch as he is younger and may be more versatile. But he lost tonight. And that should be recognised. He fought well in spurts but something is wrong if a 27 year old athlete throws a three punch combo and it completely empties his tank. He has zero stamina. Ggg at 35 dictated the pace, commanded the ring and was more effective more often. Good but not great fight.

    • WillieSmalls

      How old is AJ?

      • chickenstock

        The curse of 27!

        • Nathan Dryden

          Nah….. he is still alive and didn’t ckoke on his own vomit

    • Blair Nicol

      He put on far too much muscle for this fight hoping to be able to bang with Golovkin. Backfired spectacularly as he was gassed after the third.

      • Mauro Hermida

        Juice is cheap in Mexico hehe

      • Carlos

        he kicked GGG ass in the 10-11-12 rounds on all cards.

  • Angel

    Canelo need to get a better conditioning coach, needs to drastically improve stamina.

  • Regie Tayaben

    “Draw meets expectations” in that 1) at least one judge will score 118-110 for Canelo no matter what transpired in the fight, 2) the result will disappoint Golovkin if the bout goes the distance, and 3) GB will pump up Canelo’s performance as somehow rematch-worthy

    • Rick

      Oscar was talking about a trilogy before the fight. A draw makes that very easy. Coincidence?

  • jebib

    Doug Fisher suggested (at least to me) In a recent article that the judges and referee would have an undue influence on the outcome of the fight. All I can as is “118 – 110!” Huh?

    • WillieSmalls

      Doug scored it 115-113 for GGG and stated before the official decision that he thought it was very close.

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    Everybody wins, especially the promoters and The City of Las Vegas! They will rematch for EVEN MORE MONEY!

    • Rick

      We can charge $100 for the next one!

  • ㅤㅤㅤ

    Billy Joe Saunders won tonight for what its worth, granted I think both Canello or GGG would wipe the floor with him.

  • I scored it 117-112, eight rounds to three with one even, for GGG. There were a handful of rounds that were judgements calls, depending on your criteria. Adelaide Byrd’s score was pathetic.

  • Mike M.

    I’m so disgusted that I don’t care about a rematch. It was a clear Golovkin win, and as much as Gennady wants to give people that “big drama show” he’s not going to get it from Canelo. If Golovkin goes on with a rematch then so be it, but I think he should move on. There are some attractive fights at 168 I’d like to see him in before he retires. He doesn’t need Canelo Alvarez. De La Hoya isn’t going to let Canelo take a loss against Golovkin no matter what.

    Just move on Gennady..move on.

    • Outstanding Terrific Character

      Exactly right, he should ignore Canelo now, every boxing fan knows he won the fight and if they meet a 2nd time no amount of knockdowns would make Golovkin the winner, this sport is too corrupt

  • Dee Money

    Man everyone loses here. Canelo will have a long and continually successful career after this fight and rack up wins. You think a loss to a future HOF MW at his first fight at 160 would diminish him in anyone’s eyes?

    NOPE

    As is, now people will remember him getting a horrible gift draw here, that stink will follow him.

  • Wade Wilson

    This is a good time to read about the bareknuckle LPR days or of the days leading through about around Gene Tunney to take away the horrid taste.

  • Outstanding Terrific Character

    I rewatched the fight, trying to favor Canelo as much as I could, even after every close given to Canelo round I still score it 7-5 ggg, Byrd should be hanged for this.

    • Dee Money

      You could have watched it at the casino I went to. Of the 200+ in there the only two pulling for GGG were me and my 10 year old son. Everyone else near us swore it was a Canelo whitewash….but they were all drunk, wearing Canelo gear, and swore none of GGGs punches actually landed.

      • Blair Nicol

        Byrd’s relatives by any chance?

        • Dee Money

          HAHA, whats funny is I told them right before the fight started that Adelaide Byrd was corrupt. So the whole time they were claiming she would give rounds to GGG

          • Blair Nicol

            No shame.

      • Outstanding Terrific Character

        Casual boxing fans, favored Canelo from the first minute, and say whatever you want but Canelo did land the flashier punches, however Golovkin absolutely dominated the contest, it was a lot easier than his fight against Jacobs.

      • Blair Nicol

        HBO execs?

  • Lee McGuire

    I don’t need to see a rematch either. It will once again be a close fight and this time they will make sure Canelo wins regardless. And I hate HBO for playing up a rematch before the fight even started. It’s all about the money, honey.

  • Dee Money

    I left before the in ring postfight interviews, can anyone sum them up for me?

    • Mike M.

      Gennady was extremely gracious in barely intelligible english, and Canelo basically douched his way through the interview by insisting that he won every round in the fight.

      • Lee McGuire

        I was ready to become a Canelo fan if he earn and deserved it, but his lack of class is evident. All he had to do was admit it was a close, tough fight. Respect your opponent. Respect the sport. Spoiled Golden Boy cash cow.

        • Mike M.

          Yeah, thats pretty much all he had to do. I’m sure he wasn’t happy with the decision but throwing shade your opponents way in a fight HE KNEW was close was kinda bs. I respect the guy as an athlete but definitely don’t like him.

  • The Black Mamba

    First of all: what. a. fight. End of the fifth round I lost my coolness and was chanting like a 14 yrs old fan girl who drunk too much.
    I thought Golovkin won the fight by a close margin. Without actually scoring it, the 115:113 from Dave Moretti sounds pretty accurate to me. The first three rounds, I think Canelo was outboxing him handily, as he hit GGG with some beautiful body shots and dodged most of Golovkins attacks with ease. Golovkin seemed to be out of ideas to find a hole in Alvarez defense.
    After the fifth round, both men started slowing down, but it was evident to me, that Alvarez slowed down faster than Golovkin did. GGG couldn’t capitalize on it as he wanted, though, as Alvarez was counter punching and while playing possum on the ropes. One could argue to give these close rounds to Golovkin because of his activity and aggressiveness, but I saw Canelo landing some vicious shots on Triple G in between.
    I’m not mad about the scoring, but I believe that GGG won the fight. He is a sportsman and didn’t complain in the post fight interview.
    I think Alvarez biggest issue was his gas tank. I don’t see him getting that fixed though. It’s just the way he fights; he has strong moments and then favors to recover on the ropes waiting for an opportunity to land a combination.

    All in all there was no real loser in this fight as we saw a great fight with both fighters showing heart and endurance.

    • Blair Nicol

      Boxing’s credibility was the real loser.

      • Lee McGuire

        Hey, boxing has always been crooked, from the beginning. At least in the olden days, the mob were obvious criminals. Now the crooks aren’t legitimate business men! 💩

        • Blair Nicol

          You’d maybe expect it when it’s a champ v a contender, nit when its two champs, the top two in the division, trying to unify belts in the biggest fight in a decade with all eyes on it.

          • Lee McGuire

            Just goes to show you how shameless promoters are and always will be.

          • Blair Nicol

            Aye Teddy Atlas called it right in his rant.

            In no other sport would you get players/teams picking and choosing refs/officials, while wining and dining them prior to and after the sporting event.

          • Cyrus.

            True.
            And in no other sport would you get the black race relishing in such an injustice.

          • Blair Nicol

            Eh?

          • Cyrus.

            Take a look around.
            All the negroes are relishing in this travesty of a decision.

          • Blair Nicol

            Racist, much?

    • Dee Money

      Man everyone loses:

      GGG loses because he gets a draw on his record in a fight he clearly won
      Canelo loses because he now has the stink of a clear “gift” in the fight that was to define him as a full grown MW (where a loss would have been easy to recover from).
      Boxing fans lose because we have a bad decision to ruin a good fight.

      • The Black Mamba

        I agree that a loss wouldn’t blemish Alvarez’ record at all, as he is continually fighting guys no one wants to fight and delivered a great fight tonight (His loss to Mayweather bothers no one).
        The claimings he can’t take a punch from Golovkin because he is no middleweight were crap, also. I knew that this guy could beat every other middleweight than Golovkin including Jacobs before the fight. He took GGGs punches well. He made Golovkin breath deep after body shots. I’m sure there is no big difference in punching power between these two.
        Golovkin out willed Canelo because of his relentless attack. He was connecting on maybe 10 percent of his right hands but that was enough for him to through it continually.

        In hindsight, the draw looks bad, I agree. We will see part 2, though.

        • Mauro Hermida

          Canelo can’t punch for crap. None of his shots looked hard. Unless your old and chinny, outweighed by 20, he isn’t knocking you out. Overrated power and I’m being nice.

  • FLOMATARD

    Meanwhile my boy Billy Hoe Saunders retains WBO middleweight strap……..

  • William Bjerkevik

    As much as a draw is unsatisfying, I’d rather see GGG leave with his belts than a Canelo win. Glad I didn’t bet!

    • Lee McGuire

      That’s totally true! At least Canelo didn’t win. Geez. It’s only obvious if he had truly won the fight, the judges would have had him winning 10 rounds on all the scorecards.

  • chickenstock

    I’m not that interested in a rematch for two connected reasons

    1) these guys can’t hurt one another it seems. So it’s going to the cards.
    2) ggg can’t win on cards.

    Not a fair fight.

  • Dee Money

    The only rounds Byrd Gave to GGG were 4 & 7. So now lets wait to rewatch it on youtube and see the most egregious rounds to call her out on.

  • Emeka Nnaji Jr.

    Very impressed with Camel’s boxing in this one. He made Golovkin miss all night. I just his stamina that holds him back. He has to many lulls. He looked like the better boxer, but GGG sensed the second he got tired. Golovkin rarely landed any significant shots, but he did apply constant pressure. If Canelo threw more while on the back foot he would have easily won.

  • Lee McGuire

    Boxing has always been corrupt. At least I the older days when the mob ran things, they were obvious criminals. Now the crooks are considered legitimate business men. It goes with the territory. At least we the fans got a good fight.

  • B A

    What an absolute disgrace to boxing this decision was. Don’t let the ring or golden boy or HBO or anyone else that stands to make a fortune off the rematch say this was a draw. Everyone seems to know what they saw in there and that was a competitive but clear win for GGG. I’m not buying the spin. This was NOT a draw!

  • Roberto Carlos Guerra

    Regardless of the outcome, I was surprised at how tough and versatile Canelo is and how he was able to take GGG’s shots, and I was rooting for GGG all the way, hoping and believing he would pummel the readhead with ease (nothing against redheads, calm down people).
    Contrary to the reaction of many, I’m a bit surprised it was a draw and not a Canelo victory, not because I believe the Mexican deserved it but considering the circumstances, being in Golden Boy territory, fighting on Mexican Independence day weekend, etc. At least GGG gets to keep his belts and he pretty much has a rematch secured. I wonder when that’ll happen, hopefully sooner than later before GGG starts to age.

    • Blair Nicol

      The correct term is ginger.

    • Ben Willis

      I wasn’t surprised Canelo took the shots, he’s always looked durable. Like you, I expected him to get the decision, in the circumstances. Moral victory for GGG, at least.

      • Mauro Hermida

        That bulk helped. If he got hurt, it was hard to tell. The strength alone would keep him moving. Plus he did move enough to take power away from shots. The Ggg jab got zero credit and should have won him the fight alone. I think ggg spent too much time just trying to touch him up instead of trying to kill him, which also helped canelo.

    • Lee McGuire

      Only reason it was a draw was because Canelo lost. If he had actually deserved the decision, all the judges cards would have read 118-110. Disgusting.

  • Ben Willis

    This was close, but clear, for GGG. Canelo deserved at least three rounds when he countered well and GGG was off target, but Golovkin won at least six rounds widely. I scored it 9-3 to Golovkin but no problem with giving Canelo one or two more of the close rounds. Not enough volume from Canelo.

  • WhiteHorse

    Too much money in the rematch. The NSAC did what they could to make sure it happens and is as big for the Las Vegas economy as possible. Byrd is known to be a dirty judge.

    • Dee Money

      Canelo had a rematch clause if he lost anyways

  • Dan Eban

    It is time for Mike Coppinger to retire and do shoe-shinning somewhere else

    • wadabs

      He got paid well by Miss Oscar deal Joya.

    • Blair Nicol

      Aye.

      A total sharticle.

  • Cashtime

    E X P O S E D E X P O S E D E X P O S E D

    What happened to the killer, the beast, the monster, the greatest middleweight champ since Marvin Hagler.

    Wasn’t GGG supposed to annihilate Canelo the Yellow, the blown up dude who picks on smaller guys and the guy whose been RUNNING from GGG for years.

    Well well well, now we have to listen to his fans cry about being ripped off on a DECISION which ended in a DRAW nonetheless. PAAALEEEEEZZZZ!!!!!

    • B A

      Jacobs fought better than Canelo did. Your comment has zero basis in reality.

    • Lee McGuire

      I think most knowledgeable boxing fans knew it was going to be a close fight. I don’t know who you’re talking about. Exposed??? Only thing exposed are the crooked promoters, networks, and Canelo fan boys who think an 118-110 card is acceptable.

    • Blair Nicol

      That’ll be why Canelo ran for 10 rounds

    • Cyrus.

      Let me guess N???? With an agenda.
      Surprise:

      • Cashtime

        let me guess ignorant stupid ass racist with shit in his mouth. Why not just spell it out coward. How your dumb ass made this a race issue leaves me clueless.
        Poor sore ass loser.

        • Cyrus.

          All you cunts are predictable.

          • Cashtime

            Look on the bright side, you can stop chocking on GGG nuts now and come up for some air.

  • Dee Money

    Im just waiting for the anit GGG trolls to come out and act like he didnt win the fight.

    • B A

      Look at the nut below

  • wadabs

    Can you believe Canelo thinks he won the fight? … he was promised by deal Joya, who’s probably
    gonna wear ladies clothes & make-up tonight to celebrate Canelo’s expensive draw result.
    Canelo clearly kept running away to avoid getting knocked out, but claims he never felt Triple G’s punches. Canelo is contaminated by deal Joya’s pink fantasy.

    • Lee McGuire

      He is classless. Respect your opponent. Respect the sport.

  • wadabs

    No good to expect a “crookedly cooked” rematch. Alvarez should fight the Golovkin’s last opponent. What was his name, Jacobs?

    • Blair Nicol

      No chance that’ll happen.. Jacobs is too big for him

  • Dee Money

    Glad to see Teddy Atlas call it out as being a farce. I usually don’t care for him, but he called it how it was

    • Blair Nicol

      He was absolutely livid.

      Funny to watch, but he’s bang on the money.

      Could you imagine a football coach picking and choosing which ref/umpire/match officials he wants, before slipping him/them a bung or free tickets to the next game, or guaranteed work etc.

      It just wouldn’t happen, and for a reason.. it stops the chance for corruption.

  • zardoz

    Trough the veins of Oscar de la Hoya flows blood, corruption, greed and drugs.

    • wadabs

      yeah, everybody knew it before the fight, the trouble is there’s seldom a true fight for the fans, and even those remaining fights get robbed by the promoters.

  • Dee Money

    I hope there is no rematch; I’d like for GGG to get Saunders next. I get it would be a payday to fight Canelo again, but why reward those who do you dirty?

    • Cashtime

      WOW Saunders, now thats a real fight we’d all love to see. N O T
      Your obviously not tired of seeing GGG fight pushovers.
      Try Charlo and you know it would be the end of your hero.

      • Dee Money

        Honestly, Id love to see him fight Charlo, and I think Charlo is the future of the MW division. BUt I’d like to see unification too.

        • Cashtime

          This should have been a 7 8 round fight. Never leave it in the judges hands especially when your opponent has a powerful promoter. If I were in GGG’s body Canelo would not have made it past 2.

  • Son of God

    This retards all complainin… of course it would be a draw. Thats whats going to happen if two hype jobs meet each other in the ring. Smh

    • Blair Nicol

      Haha.. Hype jobs.

      Keep trollin’ trollin’ trollin’ trollin’

      • Son of God

        But its the truth, they’re actually just B class fighters hyped as A class fighters.

        • Dee Money

          How many fighters do you designate as A-Class who are currently fighting then. If they are B then what constitutes, in your mind, the level above them?

          • Son of God

            There are currently two or maybe three A class fighters. G and Canelo are certainly B class fighters.

        • Blair Nicol

          Ooooooooooookay then

  • Larry Connor

    Ggg face is lumped up!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱

  • Kiowhatta

    I certainly don’t think this was an all out war. It was an intense,fast paced, emotionally charged fight that was more of a chess match than a toe to toe fight in a phone booth.
    Once again GGG showed he is almost the perfect fighter: except he desperately needs what his opponent had to be the whole package: fiery combination punching.
    Canelo fought a smart fight, but didn’t seem to capitalize after throwing his trademark combos. He would retreat, lay on the ropes and use his feet to keep GGG off balance.
    But as was evident in his last fight, it’s like GGG rushes to cut off the ring, then suddenly stops and is unsure of what to do.
    I’m sure many fans would have loved to see Gennady through 3,4,5 punch combinations, but that vaunted power just didn’t seem to be there. Even when Canelo covered up on the ropes, Golovkin seemed hesitant, and tentative. I don’t recall many body shots from G. Just one dimensional punching more intent on finding the mark than doing damage.

  • Arjay Cee

    Kudos to Canelo for a lot of sharp fighting. It’s clear he doesn’t have the power to hurt G, but he gave Gennady a boxing lesson in places. When he no longer could, he was pounded.

    Conservatively, I had it 115-113 for Golovkin. I could see giving it to him by a wider margin as his shots were more telling, while he walked through Canelo’s vaunted body attack. From the midpoint, Gennady pushed his opponent around like a red-headed Trader Joe’s shopping cart.

    Canelo’s last stand in the championship rounds was impressive, especially in the 11th when he returned briefly to mid-ring and reeled off combinations. He was running on fumes in the 12th.

    Terrific night of action, marred only by the usual Vegas judging.

    • Ben Willis

      You summed it up pretty well. Canelo knew he only need a couple of flash combinations and one or two counters to win a round. I don’t believe in scoring pressure alone, but GGG’s pressure was effective; Canelo was in reverse for most of the fight.

  • Dee Money

    You know what also sucks, all the people who will point out that for the joke that May-Mac was, at least it ended with the winning fighter actually being awarded a win.

    Congrats GBP (or whoever we want to lay the blame on for this), you made May-Mac more legit than GGG Canelo.

    • Left Hook2

      That was my first thought. Oscar dogged that fight but the undercard provided action and the winner…won.

  • Lee McGuire

    My only consolation tonight is:

    AT LEAST CANELO DIDNT WIN!

    Hahaha! Screw Golden Boy! Next time y’all need to pay the other two judges more money. Good night!

  • Dee Money

    Moretti and Trella scorecards were almost identical, 11 round the same. The one round they had different is one of the two Byrd gave to GGG.

    Bonkers

    • WillieSmalls

      Not really, just proves that scoring a fight is subjective.

  • Left Hook2

    My two cents from watching it at T Mobile…GGG won. The 95% Hispanic crowd was BOOING Canelo during the interview. They are a knowledgeable crowd and can smell sh*t that is wrong. As for GGG…where is Mexican Style? Why no hooks to the body? Would have finished a truly gassed Canelo. I guess two years was just snuff time. GGG should fight BJS to tie Hopkins record.

    • Mehung Lo

      Yeah GGG didn’t even go to the body. Such a high ring IQ with hundreds of fights and he doesn’t go to Canelos body? makes me wonder whether he was in on a fix.

    • WillieSmalls

      This is my annoyance, why boo Canelo? He didn’t score the fight.

      • Left Hook2

        Displeasure at the scoring. They saw through the lie being fed to them.

  • Mehung Lo

    Great fight with a SHIT result. Golovkin won 8 rounds. His power shots moved Canelo around and stopped him from even thinking of coming forward and had Canelo backing up all night. , Canelos power shots didn’t even faze Golovkin. Golovkin dominated Canelo with is jab and fought a great fight and won fairly easily. This was all politics and a $$$ decision. If GGG wins this then the rematch would be a lot less appealing. not even vegas could give canelo the win here so they gifted him a draw instead. pretty sickening

  • Kiowhatta

    If Canelo and Golovkin sired a love child, he would be the perfect fighter.

    I am starting to feel Sanchez has outgrown his usefulness with GGG. I remember when he trained Cotto, he seemed to want to try and change Cotto’s natural style, and maybe that is what Sanchez is doing with GGG, trying to make him into more of a boxer than a pressure fighter.
    Something is psychologically not right with GGG’s commitment to his power, which is the final piece of his arsenal he needs to win convincingly.

    It might be that GGG has become like the Brazilian Football team-it is not enough to win, you must win in a way that the fans expect- called ‘the beautiful game’.

    That translates into witnessing thudding power shots-similar to Inoue – from Golovkin, otherwise his appeal may begin to wane, and his reputation as a devastating puncher is healthy for boxing.

    I wonder who would be a better fit for GGG?

    • Mehung Lo

      GGG might be declining.

      • Dee Money

        I think its clear he has, but at his age its to be expected. Consider that Monzon and Hagler (the two best MWs of the past 50 years) were both retired by the time they were his age. Nobody beats father time, least of all a fighter who boxes like GGG does.

        • Mehung Lo

          He should fight one more big $$$ fight and retire. Or maybe break hopkins title defense record and call it. 2 more fights at the most for GGG

    • Daniel Kirsner

      Abel Sanchez never trained Cotto.

    • Son of God

      If Canelo and GGG sired a love child the result would be a perfect fighter? Haha lol

  • Charlie U.

    I’m a huge GGG fan and I thought he won tonight. But there’s no denying he’s not the same fighter he was just two years ago against Lemieux.

    • Mehung Lo

      Thats why Canelo wanted to fight him now instead of 2 years ago

  • Lee McGuire

    At least Canelo didn’t win. A little consolation is better than nothing. Right? Right, guys??? Oh f*** it. I’m going to bed. Night!

    • Mehung Lo

      Gifting Canelo a W would have been too much of a robbery even for vegas. no mandatory rematch$$$ then

  • Daniel Kirsner

    What kept me from betting on the Canelo-Golovkin fight, when I viewed
    Golovkin as a near-certain winner? The fact that the fight took place in
    Las Vegas, and the Nevada State Athletic Corruption has a history of
    favoring “house” fighters. And that’s exactly what happened. Once again,
    in a fight that was supposed to mark the resurgence of boxing, the
    winner–Gennady Golovkin–was robbed of his victory.

    • Wade Wilson

      I wasn’t surprised at all. No, correct that. The draw surprised me.

      • Lee McGuire

        Absolutely. After hearing that Adalaide Byrd card, I was sure they were going to gift Canelo the split decision. At least Canelo didn’t win.

        • Mehung Lo

          If Canelo wins there would be no mandatory rematch so they had to make sure we all get a rematch with a draw.

          • Dee Money

            Shoulda just kept it real and legit then, and let GGG have the win he earned. Canelo could still get him in the rematch, GGG is closer to 50 than he is to 20.

          • Mehung Lo

            If GGG wins then the rematch loses $$$. a Draw will keep the money coming in

        • Dee Money

          Thats funny, as soon as I heard it I blurted out…”oh man its gonna be a draw.”

  • Mehung Lo

    Golovkin didn’t even attack the body, thats a BIG blunder. unbelievably bad strategy.

  • Ewan Leaper

    Boxing wins? Have the courage and integrity to call it what it was, another robbery in favour of a GBP fighter. Adelaide Byrd’s scorecard “puzzling”? “Predictable” is a better word. Mayweather vs McGregor was better for boxing than this shit.

  • Mehung Lo

    If GGG attacks the body he KOs canelo in this fight. Hard to believe Golovkin couldn’t figure that out. Just makes you wonder if GGG was in on this fix

    • Son of God

      Because GGG is wary of Canelo’s power he will be open to counterpunches upstairs. Don’t believe that bullcr*p GGG is not bothered by Canelo’s power.

      • Mehung Lo

        A decent body attack would have been the difference. Canelo was winded late in the fight and GGG walked right threw his punches. GGG has the best chin in Boxing, has never been knocked down in 30+ pro fights and hundreds of amatuer fights. Canelo wasn’t a threat

        • Son of God

          If Canelo wasn’t a threat in the slightest bit GGG would have steamrolled Canelo’s ass and it would have never went to the judges.

  • Ewan Leaper

    Canelo is on PED’s, Promoter Enhanced Decisions

