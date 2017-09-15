Rabbit Punches podcast, pre-Canelo-GGG special

On location in Las Vegas just after the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin weigh-in, THE RING Magazine Editor Michael Rosenthal and U.K. Correspondent/Editor Tom Gray give some final impressions and get some pre-fight analysis from Roy Jones Jr. and Kelly Pavlik.

