Purses: Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin guaranteed to rake in millions

LAS VEGAS — Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are both set to rake in mutlimillion-dollar purses for their middleweight championship showdown.

The Mexican icon is guaranteed to make $5 million, according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission payout sheet obtained by RingTV.com. Golovkin will bring in a guaranteed $3 million.

The $5 million guarantee matches Canelo’s career-high for both the Floyd Mayweather and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. bouts. Canelo ended up pulling in over $12 million for the loss to Mayweather when all was said and done.

It’s a career-high purse for Golovkin, though. His previous best earnings came in his last fight against Daniel Jacobs, when he pulled in $2.5 plus pay-per-view upside.

Canelo and GGG will end up earning significantly more money than their guarantees when the pay-per-view and gate receipts are tallied. The event figures to exceed 1 million PPV buys, and T-Mobile Arena was sold out weeks ago. That could mean eight-figure paydays for both men.

Undercard purses:

Joseph Diaz Jr. $200,000; Rafael Rivera 15,000

Diego De La Hoya $80,000; Randy Caballero $50,000

Ryan Martin $50,000; Francisco Rojo $25,000