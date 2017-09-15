Gennady Golovkin the natural 160-pounder, but Canelo clearly bigger man at weigh-in

LAS VEGAS — Canelo Alvarez tore off a white Under Armour track jacket and black pants to reveal a muscle-bound frame that showed all of the six extra pounds he can now carry, and the greater weight he’ll carry on his shoulders into fight night.

Gennady Golovkin, the longtime middleweight champion with 17 consecutive title defenses, is quite comfortable at 160 pounds and even owns advantages in height (one inch) and reach (three inches). But it was Canelo who clearly was the bigger man, both in terms of muscles and frame, ahead of THE RING middleweight championship fight.

Both fighters tipped the scales at the middleweight limit of 160 pounds Friday at a packed house of 9,461 at MGM Grand Garden Arena to screaming fans, mostly for the Mexican star, but many of them cheering on GGG, who proudly fights out of “Mexican Style.”

“I’m going to show him who Canelo really is,” Alvarez said shortly after stepping off the scale.

Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) was relaxed in an Army-colored Air Jordan jumpsuit and pointed both fingers to the sky, confident he can score a 24th knockout in his last 25 fights. In fact, GGG had scored 23 consecutive knockouts before Daniel Jacobs lasted the distance in March and even won the bout in the minds of many media members.

But now, Golovkin has the fight — the event — he’s always dreamed of. He, too, was ripped and ready underneath a black t-shirt emblazoned with gold letters that read “GGG.”

“See you tomorrow!,” Golovkin excitedly shouted. “I’m still champion for long time. I’m a true guy.”

Of course he’s ready. This is the moment he’s long been waiting for. And in just 24 hours, it will be his. Finally.

