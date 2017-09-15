Friday, September 15, 2017  |
Canelo VS GGG: All Access
Vasyl Lomachenko, Guillermo Rigondeaux to meet in ‘historic fight’ on Dec. 9

Graphic by Lorin Elise/RBR Boxing
15
Sep
by Mike Coppinger

Bob Arum has promoted hundreds of marquee events during a hall of fame career that has spanned over 50 years.

But nothing quite like this fight.

The much-anticipated bout has been in the works for weeks but is now a done deal: Lomachenko will defend his 130-pound title against Guillermo Rigondeaux on December 9 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, Top Rank announced Friday.

Rigondeaux, THE RING’s top-ranked fighter at 122 pounds, will move up two weight classes for the challenge in what shapes up to be the crown jewel of Top Rank matchups on ESPN in the infancy of the deal.

“Rigo and Lomachenko, I’m very proud of because it’s an historic fight,” Arum told RingTV.com. “It’s a nice fight to be promoting because for me it’s all about legacy … for me it means the world to have these two guys who have each won two Olympic gold medals to be facing each other, that’s what it means to me. I am very high on it, I’ve always been high on it.”

This will be the first meeting in boxing history between two men who have reached the pinnacle of amateur boxing not once, but twice. It’s also a meeting between two of the top five pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

It’s also a fascinating style matchup: Lomachenko, the dynamic athlete who possesses supreme fundamentals and has made winning look easy. And Rigondeaux, the defensive master who knows no peer when it comes to ring generalship.

Arum actually promoted Rigondeaux in 2013 when the Cuban scored a career-best victory over Nonito Donaire, then the reigning fighter of the year. But afterward, Arum lampooned Rigondeaux for his cautious style. Soon after, Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 knockouts) and Arum parted ways following a dull fight against Joseph Agbeko.

There never was any doubt, though, when it came to Rigondeaux’s talent. But now, he figures to stand across the ring from someone who not only matches him in terms of natural ability, but is also six years younger and also eight pounds heavier.

Lomachenko, a 29-year-old Ukrainian, has forced fans to marvel at his ability to attack opponents from seemingly all angles. In just his third pro fight, Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs) basically shut out Gary Russell Jr. over 12 rounds.

All the while, top fighters in and around Rigondeaux’s weight simply refused to fight him. Otherwise brave boxers like Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz simply wanted no part of “The Jackal.”

So after so many years wasted fighting against non-descript opposition with the best unwilling to meet him, the 36-year-old decided he needed to move up in weight and face perhaps the best fighter in the sport.

“I think Rigo understands,” Arum explained, “at least from what our our friends at Roc Nation tell us, that he knows this is his signature fight, and he’s going to throw caution to the wind to win. Rigondeaux will give anybody problems.”

At 36, can the southpaw upend Lomachenko, a seemingly invincible fighter, and cement his legacy? Time will tell. But finally, after all these years, Rigondeaux’s shot on the big stage is here once again.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • RayK

    Nice. Surely there will be a rehydration clause.

  • Chris Smith

    Judging by the comments online since the fight has became a reality and now signed is all the cult of Rigo that said Rigo would school Loma have all started coming up with excuses and “reasons” why Loma will win.

    • ChrisB77

      I think rigo wins. Trust me, I’m a huge fan of loma. But rigo’s style is all wrong for Loma (or anyone, including ringside viewers). The one chink in rigo’s armour (save for age becoming a factor) is not the weight differential but his chin. He’s not shown an obvious weakness in this area in the ring, ever, but there’s a sparring story from the wild card gym which I just can’t erase from my mind. If true, one defensive mistake, one momentary loss of concentration which loma exploits could finish rigo. For a fight if this magnitude, I don’t think he’ll allow that to happen.

      • left hook

        I think Loma wins. Rigo is just to small to face a volume puncher.

    • D Johnson

      You are correct sir!

  • Dee Money

    BOOM! Add another to a great year for boxing.

  • wrecksracer

    Come on Rigo! I want to see Bob Arum cry!

  • Spider Rico

    Why is Rigondeaux moving up 2 weight classes when there’s plenty of options for him at 126? Stupid fight.

    • Guy Grundy
      • Spider Rico

        That figures. Well Rigo better invest right after this, he can get seriously hurt in this one.

        • Guy Grundy

          Seriously.

    • wrecksracer

      Everybody big name at 126 (Frampton, Quigg, Santa Cruz, etc) moved up from 122 to avoid fighting Rigo. It’s just the truth. Business men, not Champions. No reason to think they would consider fighting him now.

    • left hook

      Very stupid fight.

    • Rodan Hibiki

      People have been saying Loma’s been ducking Rigo for years. But now that it’s official, it’s dumb?

      • Spider Rico

        They don’t know what they’re talking about. Can’t duck someone who’s not even in the same weight class, let alone 2.

  • Fist_ti_cuffs

    The elephant is still in the room though…..Why didn’t they meet at a catch weight? My excitement is tempered because it’s extremely difficult for a fighter to jump two weight classes and win against one of the champions. Should be a very skillful boxing match, but Rigo appears to be too small. I wonder what everyone would say if lil g or Canelo had to move up two weight to take on SOG. Would he be cherry-picking?

    • left hook

      I thought the same. I blame Rigo for accepting to jump two weights up when his body is to small for that weight class.

    • D Johnson

      I remember you calling him little G because he wouldn’t face Ward, no?

    • D Johnson

      Keep that profile private so no one can call you on your bullshit😆

    • Rodan Hibiki

      He can weigh in at 123 lbs and still qualify for Super Feather.

  • Steve

    2017 has already been a good year for the sport. Nice to see it’s going to end on a high.

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    Frampton and Santa had a fight of the year candidate in their first meeting. They didn’t need Rigondohdoh.

  • ciobanu catalin

    Great year for boxing. The saddest part of it is that this fight will get no attention from gen public, people just dont know what is the good stuff. Anyway… I am all in!!!

  • TNT

    Does the winner of this fight become the best P4P fighter in the world?

    • Abraham E. Hernández

      Right up there with the winner of GGG vs Canelo

  • Stephen M

    Alle-effingluia!!

    Although this could turn out to seem like a stinker to many, I’ll be on the edge of my seat.

  • 90s swagger

    you don’t jump from 122lbs – bypass 126lb without even testing the water – jump straight into the deep end at 130lbs?

    I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – weight divisions for a reason.

  • Abraham E. Hernández

    A boxing match for boxing nerds like us.

