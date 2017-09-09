Brian Viloria stops Miguel Cartagena on “SuperFly” undercard

Brian Viloria isn’t the explosive boxer-puncher he was in his prime, but the 36-year-old veteran still has enough left to put on an entertaining fight and enough in the tank to force a stoppage against tough but lesser-experienced scrapper like Miguel Cartagena.

The comeback of Viloria (38-5, 23 knockouts), one of the most accomplished pros to emerge from the 2000 U.S. Olympic squad, stopped Cartagena (15-4-1, 6 KOs) in Round 5 of a scheduled eight-rounder on the undercard of the “SuperFly” show topped by the Srisaket Sor Rungvisai-Roman Gonzalez rematch.

It was Viloria’s second victory since suffering a ninth-round TKO to Gonzalez in October 2015, and it didn’t come easy. Cartagena, a rangy 25-year-old flyweight from Philadelphia, rocked Viloria at the end of Round and may have outhustled the two-division titleholder in Round 2.

However, Viloria, who has won four major belts at 108 and 112 pounds, kept the pressure on the young man, loading up with left hooks and right crosses. He had Cartagena hurt and reeling around the ring in Round 4 and put together enough of an assault at the start of Round 5 to cause referee Raul Caiz Sr. to step in and wave the bout off.

