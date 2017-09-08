Weights: Wisaksil Wangek, Roman Gonzalez ready for another war

Photo by Ed Mulholland, HBO

All six fighters made weight Friday ahead of the highly anticipated “Superfly” HBO tripleheader scheduled for Saturday at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Wisaksil Wangek (better known as Srisaket Sor Rungvisai) weighed in at the limit of 115 pounds for his WBC junior bantamweight title rematch with Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez. The former pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter, who suffered the first defeat of his career in a controversial fashion to Wangek in March, tipped the scales at 114.8 pounds.

Naoya Inoue, the Japanese sensation set to make his U.S. debut, came in at 115 pounds. Antonio Nieves, his unheralded opponent challenging for the WBO title, was 113.8.

The best fight of the night could end up being the WBC title eliminator between Mexicans Carlos Cuadras and Juan Francisco Estrada. Cuadras weighed in at 114.6 pounds; Estrada was 114.8.

The telecast kicks off Saturday night at 10:15 p.m. ET.