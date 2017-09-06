Sergiy Derevyanchenko ready for best at 160 after impressive win over Tureano Johnson

Middleweight is loaded with talent at the moment.

There’s, of course, the mega fight pitting RING champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin next weekend.

Then there’s Daniel Jacobs, who gave GGG all he could handle and even beat the knockout artist in the minds of many. And let’s not forget about Jermall Charlo, who was dominant one weight class below yet looked even bigger and stronger in his middleweight debut in July.

Toss another hat into the middleweight arena while we’re at it: Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

The 2008 Olympian from Ukraine impressed mightily with a 10th-round stoppage of Tureano Johnson, and even though the fight was televised nationally on Fox Sports 1, it flew under the radar.

That’s because Mayweather-McGregor was the following night and captured all the attention of the sporting world, let alone boxing.

Derevyanchenko (11-0, 9 knockouts) was ruthless during the 10-round WBC eliminator and punched his ticket to a title shot in the near future with a stoppage over a tough, durable fighter in Johnson. And it’s clear: he’s ready.

“I live in boxing, this is my life,” Derevyanchenko told RingTV.com. “I enjoy what I’m doing. With Tureano it turned out to be a good fight, and this is just the beginning, I’m going for my dream to become the world champion. I will sit down with my manager in the near future to see what is next. I am ready to fight elite level guys out there.”

He was a decorated amateur, with a bronze medal at the 2007 World Boxing Amateur Championships. At 31 years of age, it’s time now to show he can do the same thing with the best of the best in the pros.

Derevyanchenko is fundamentally sound, possesses fight-ending power and has the pedigree. Now, he needs the opponents.

“He showed that throughout the course of the fight he could change his game plan and find a way to dominate against a very tough opponent,” said the fighter’s adviser, Keith Connolly.

“I will speak to Al (Haymon) shortly to map out the next move, but Sergey definitely passed this last test with flying colors. I think he’s a top 5 middleweight at the moment.”