Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev set for October 28

Joshua (right) on the attack against Wladimir Klitschko. Photo by Esther Lin/Showtime

Unbeaten IBF and WBA heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua will face Kubrat Pulev at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on October 28.

Joshua, who is rated No. 1 by THE RING, is coming off a career-best victory in what was his first significant test. In April, the colossal Brit got off the canvas to halt legendary former champion Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round of a classic heavyweight battle at Wembley Stadium.

Approximately 90,000 fans were in attendance that night and Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs) expects raucous support in Wales.

“October 28 can’t come soon enough,” said Joshua. “I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley and now we are confirmed and ready. I’ll be locked away focusing on fight number 20 for the next eight weeks. I am excited to experience the atmosphere in a sold-out Principality Stadium and aim to give the fans a spectacular night.”

Pulev, who is rated No. 3 by THE RING, was defeated by Klitschko in November 2014, but has since rebounded to become a two-time European champion and the IBF’s No. 1 challenger.

“Anthony is a formidable opponent,” said Pulev. “We will not hug and hold, we will not run; we will stand and fight. His style fits mine perfectly and in boxing, styles make fights. My preparation will be very intense and I will be perfectly ready when I enter the ring so that he will have no chance to beat me.”

“I’m delighted that we will be in Cardiff at the magnificent Principality Stadium for the next step of the AJ journey,” said Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn. “Nearly 80,000 will gather on October 28 to create another unforgettable night of boxing. Anthony will meet his mandatory challenger and the card will be stacked with world championship action, domestic title fights and the very best young stars in the game.”

“Anthony is a great champion and his last fight ignited the division,” said Pulev’s promoter Kalle Sauerland. “However, by his own admission, he is still learning and Pulev is not the sort of opponent you want to learn against.”

An announcement on ticket prices and on-sale dates will be made this week and the first undercard fights will be released in the coming days.

Information courtesy of a press release issued by Matchroom Boxing

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

