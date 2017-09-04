Claudio Marrero-Jesus Rojas top Sept. 15 show in Las Vegas

Featherweight contender Claudio Marrero. Photo credit:Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Featherweight contenders Claudio Marrero and Jesus Rojas will square off on Sept. 15, Golden Boy Promotions announced on Friday. The 12-round bout will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and an interim world title belt will be on the line.

The fight will take place on the eve of the highly-anticipated middleweight showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. ESPN Deportes will air the three-fight ‘Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN’ telecast live, beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT. ESPN2 will tape delay the telecast, beginning at 1:15 a.m. ET/ 10:15 p.m. PT.

Marrero (22-1, 16 knockouts), who hails from the Dominican Republic, won the interim title in his last bout on April 29, knocking out unbeaten Carlos Zambrano in the opening round.

The 28-year-old Marrero has won his last eight bouts since his loss to Jesus Cuellar in August of 2013.

Rojas (25-1-2, 18 KOs) last fought on May 5, also at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The Caguas, Puerto Rico resident broke down unbeaten Abraham Lopez, knocking him down in rounds two, four, and eight before the fight was stopped.

Rojas is also riding an unbeaten streak, having not lost in 15 bouts. During that stretch, the 30-year-old Rojas has victories over Jesus A. Valdez, Juan Carlos Pena, and fought to a technical decision draw against contender Jorge Lara.

In the co-feature, unbeaten welterweight prospect Rashidi Ellis will face Juan Carlos Abreu in a 10-round bout. Ellis (18-0, 12 KOs), who resides in the Boston suburb of Lynn, was able to grind out a majority decision victory over John Karl Sosa in his last bout on April 20.

Abreu (19-3-1 1 NC, 18 KOs), who resides in the Dominican Republic, has lost two of his last three bouts.

Unbeaten junior lightweight Ryan Garcia (10-0, 9 KOs), one of Golden Boy Promotions’ top unbeaten prospects, will fight for the first time in an eight-round bout when he squares off against Miguel Carrizoza (10-2, 2 KOs) of Mexico.

ESPN.com will begin streaming preliminary action at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. PT (via ESPN3). The fight card is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. local time, about a half-hour after Canelo-Golovkin weigh-in inside the MGM Grand. Fight fans purchasing a ticket to the fight are allowed VIP entry to watch the weigh-in.