Manny Robles Jr.-Jose Estrella headline ‘LA Fight Club’ show

Unbeaten featherweight prospect Manny Robles Jr. will face veteran Jose Estrella Friday night in the main event to an “LA Fight Club” show.

The eight-round bout takes place at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles and will headline a “Boxeo Estelar” telecast beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT. Estrella TV and RingTV.com will broadcast the card live.

At Thursday’s weigh-in, Robles tipped the scale at 126.6 pounds. Estrella weighed in at 125.6 pounds.

Robles (13-0, five knockouts), who resides in the Los Angeles area, stopped former world title challenger Christian Esquivel in his last bout on July 15.

The 23-year-old Robles is trained by his father Manny Robles, who trains WBO featherweight titleholder Oscar Valdez, WBO junior featherweight titleholder Jessie Magdaleno and unbeaten prospect Michael Conlan, among others.

Estrella (18-12-1, 12 KOs) has lost four of his last six bouts. The Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico resident was knocked out in Round 3 by featherweight contender Christopher Diaz in his last bout on April 21.

In the co-feature, Cesar Diaz (5-0, 4 KOs) and Antonio Rodriguez (11-18-1, 5 KOs) will square off in a six-round bantamweight bout.

In the opening bout of the “Boxeo Estelar” telecast, unbeaten lightweight Everton Lopez (4-0, 1 KO) will return from a two-year absence from the ring to face Daniel Bastien (4-6, 1 KO), of Mexico, in a four-round bout.

Also on the Golden Boy Promotions card, junior lightweight Francisco Javier Martinez (2-0, 2 KOs) will face veteran Jose Antonio Martinez (10-10, 6 KOs) in a six-round bout.