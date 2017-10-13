Erickson Lubin: I’m coming to knock out Jermell Charlo in Showtime title fight

Erickson Lubin is a talent worthy of his next assignment.

But is it too much, too soon for the young man who turned 22 just 12 days ago?

He’ll fight for his first world title Saturday when he takes on Jermell Charlo, one of the boxing’s fastest-rising stars.

Lubin, a former No. 1 amateur who once was the United States’ best hope to medal, bypassed the Olympics to turn pro. Now, he’s here with what he always dreamed of: a significant fight on American television (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET) with a chance to prove his greatness.

“I have the experience of going overseas so coming into this fight I’m really confident,” Lubin, who hasn’t fought anyone remotely approaching Charlo’s level, told RingTV.com. “I can’t wait, it’s going to be fireworks for sure.”

Lubin is right there. The 154-pound title tile features two crushing punchers, and Charlo is just hitting his stride. The Texan scored a spectacular knockout of Charles Hatley in April. And that followed a crushing stoppage of John Jackson last summer.

There’s simply no doubting Charlo’s blend of size, speed, athleticism and power. And no one is going to question Lubin, either.

He has the pedigree. He has the speed, power and boxing acumen. But how will the Orlando native respond to adversity? How will he perform on his biggest stage yet? He’ll have a chance to separate himself from the pack with two other junior middleweight title fights on the card.

“I definitely want to make a statement,” said Lubin, who is able to gain a second wind in training this camp because of the magnitude of the fight. “I can take him into deep waters and drown him. I feel like anybody that feels this power, it’s not going to be a good feeling. It’s going to throw them off, give them a little bit of discomfort.

“I want to win in spectacular fashion, i don’t want to win by unanimous decision or decision. I want the knockout, I’m going for the knockout and that right there is going to make me a superstar.”

Lubin (18-0, 13 knockouts) arrived in New York weeks ago to make sure he was nice and comfortable. He also wanted to secure top-level sparring. While Lubin hasn’t been tested as a pro, he takes solace in the face he was a far more accomplished amateur than his opponent. “No disrespect to him as a pro but he wasn’t really a good amateur at all,” Lubin claimed.

What Charlo (29-0 14 KOs) does possess is a solid pro resume built up over the past three years, and at 27, he’s matured into his body. He seems to be improving with every fight under the guidance of Derrick James (who also trains Errol Spence).

But Lubin isn’t paying any respect to Charlo. And perhaps that’s exactly the right attitude he needs.

“I feel like I’ll get him out by the sixth, seventh or eighth,” Lubin said. “He thinks he’s in there with someone who’s too young, i loved hearing that this whole time.

“We had a 17-year old-champion with Wilfred Benitez who dared to be great. I feel like i can def shake up the world with this one. That’s what’s going to happen.”

