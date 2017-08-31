News

Jeff Horn: From Pacquiao conqueror to pariah

Horn (left) on the attack against Pacquiao. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
31
Aug
by Tom Gray

For Australian welterweight Jeff Horn, the moment was indescribable. A kaleidoscope of emotions, the likes of which he may never experience again, flooded through him. Not only had the 29-year-old pressure-puncher annexed the WBO title, he had dethroned one of the finest fighters of this generation in his home city of Brisbane.

Then the taste of victory turned sour – very sour.

According to the majority, Horn, who is rated No. 8 by THE RING at 147 pounds, didn’t really beat Manny Pacquiao on July 2, 2017. The judges did. All three of them. Two officials gave Horn a 115-113 edge, while the third caused even more outrage by voting 117-111 in his favor.

The consensus was it was a robbery, but not everyone agreed. I had Horn winning. Not days after the fact, but on the night. I updated Twitter with my scoring after every round and was ridiculed before the official announcement. The challenger, for me, was superior early, outgunned in the middle and did enough late to secure victory.

Pacquiao was distracted, discouraged and flat. The Filipino idol looked a shell of himself and it was surely the worst performance of his championship career. Horn was a boomerang that kept coming back and even when Pacquiao broke through with a violent attack in the ninth, he couldn’t finish his man off.

Photo by Wendell Alinea/OSMP

The truth in all this is simple but hard for many to swallow. Horn was given literally no chance of victory. Australia was the first stop in a nice world tour for King Pacquiao and Horn was the royal barbeque. Every fighter, reporter, analyst, official and fan had a preconceived notion of how that fight would unfold and most of them couldn’t shift it.

“Some of the professionals out there have it in their head that an underdog can’t win a fight,” said Horn, a former Olympian who has been boxing professionally for over four years. “They expected Pacquiao to win easily and because of that, they seen the fight differently. They seen what they wanted to see.

“I feel like I took the fight to him, and I suppose that’s what you’ve got to do to beat a champion. I didn’t knock him out, and some people probably thought that’s what I had to do, but I definitely dominated the majority of the rounds.”

Teddy Atlas wears several hats. A pupil of the late, great Cus D’Amato, the excitable New Yorker is an acclaimed trainer, historian, writer and expert analyst. But he’s not a judge. Atlas provided commentary on Pacquiao-Horn for ESPN and was guilty of his usual hyperbole and clichés when the bell rang.

“The success that Horn’s having is like that old joke, when the guy jumps from the Empire State Building. He passes the 50th floor, looks in the window and asks, ‘How am I doing?’”

That was Atlas with 30 seconds remaining in Round 1, a session Horn appeared to win easily. Is it conceivable that such rhetoric, in a fight which had barely started, could be responsible for leading a television audience? I’m not referring to hardcore fans and experts. I’m talking about people who don’t know the difference between a 10-9 round and a merry-go-round.

“I haven’t seen the card with (Atlas) commentating but I know from the conversation that we had after the fight that he was very clearly on Pacquiao’s side,” said Horn. “He thought Pacquiao was robbed and that I didn’t deserve to win.

“His timing of saying that was quite frustrating for me because I was on such a high after getting the decision. I was a bit annoyed but I tried not to let it affect me.”

Atlas also had backup from Compubox. The guys who hit the buttons had Pacquiao outpunching Horn in 11 of 12 rounds. But there was one glaring flaw. The Compubox staff weren’t at ringside wearing factor 30 to shield themselves from the Australian sun. No, they were almost 10,000 miles away watching the ESPN broadcast in New York. Counting punches from television? There’s more chance of accurately guessing the amount of M&Ms in a family bag.

“The angles of a television broadcast don’t show all the punches that are being thrown or landed,” said Horn, as though stating the obvious. “It’s beyond difficult to count punches that way. That’s the thing with Compubox. I haven’t had much to do with it but some of the numbers were completely wrong. In my eyes, I won the first few rounds and there’s no doubt about it.”

Pacquiao’s team, including promoter Bob Arum and trainer Freddie Roach, were classy in defeat. The loss was a major setback, but attention quickly shifted to a rematch which Horn is contractually obligated to provide. Negotiations are ongoing, although it’s possible a return fight doesn’t happen until 2018.

Despite it all, Horn sounds like he’s enjoying his finest moment and understands how revered Pacquiao is. When the recently retired Tim Bradley was given what many, including myself, felt was an obvious bogus decision over Pacquiao in June 2012, he received death threats. Bradley, a humble family man and warrior inside the ring, was understandably infuriated.

“Manny Pacquiao is a legend and he deserves that reputation,” said Horn with sincerity. “He’s a good guy and he’s been very successful. He’s a very giving person and nobody wants to see a guy like that lose.

“But when he does lose; the people around him, the people who support him will turn on you. They’ll say bad things and take that attitude to their graves. I have plenty of respect for Pacquiao and I’ve been watching him since I started my career. But in the ring, I have to shut that off and treat him like any other opponent.”

When the rematch does come off, Horn will essentially be looking to avenge a victory. All the controversy has made Pacquiao even more of a sentimental favorite, and defeating him a second time is sure to be an even greater challenge. However, the unbeaten Australian remains quietly confident of springing another surprise.

“It will be similar to last time, but I know that Pacquiao is going to come at me even harder,” said Horn. “I’ll be prepared for that type of onslaught and if I can get through it, which will be difficult, then I will come out victorious again.”


Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

  • DonnieZen

    Holy sh!t! You have the nerve to call someone out for hyperbole when your entire piece of detritus you call an article is nothing but hyperbole and straw man BS.
    There are enough drama queens in boxing without the likes of you and Horn.

    You should find another subject to “write” about, you know less than nothing about boxing.

    • Tom Gray

      Thanks for backing up the narrative, Donnie. Isn’t that Yen by the way?

      I can use as much hyperbole as I like. I’m not calling a fight impartially. I’m using reactive hyperbole to an event that has already happened.

      PS Speaking of straw man bullshit. Don’t make another sequel to Monkey King. I’m not only Yoda when it comes to boxing, Angry Man.

      • Nathan Dryden

        I thought you nailed it.
        The BS Atlas commentary starting in the first, to the low class effort in degrading a guy that obviously just left his arse in the ring, the whole time it seemed he was just trying to justify his pre-fight prediction.
        As a fan of certain fighters I have been guilty of watching through rose coloured glasses every time they throw a punch and not being overly objective.
        I am a huge Pac fan ever since he destroyed Ledwaba, and I am also an Aussie so a tick for Horn there, but as being a fan of one and local as the other, I had no real emotional investment in whoever won. I was able to be objective in my assessment.
        Pac just was not allowed impose himself ( with the exception of the 8th and 9th rounds), then just went we all thought that Pac has him, Horn comes out all guns blazing in the tenth and takes it on from there. The look on Pacs face when Horn just went after him in the tenth was priceless ( DAFUQ!!! do I have to do to beat this guy kind of look)

        What I found surprising is, I was watching the fight at my local, and surrounded by Filipinos who worship Pac and not one of them thought he did enough to win, no boos, or guys saying robbery and rigged but just guys that saw a fight and thought the Aussie won.

        • Tom Gray

          Thanks pal. You’ve certainly got a unique perspective on the fight. I would have thought Pac’s countryman would have went wild when the decision was announced. I had Horn winning but respect the opinions of those who thought Pac won close.

          • Nathan Dryden

            I had Horn 7 rounds to 5 .

          • Tom Gray

            I had 7-4-1.

          • Nathan Dryden

            and Kudos for writing and article you “had to know” was going to recreate the butt hurt and draw condemnation from said butt hurt people

          • Tom Gray

            That was a given. Donnie’s beating up a wooden man as we speak 😉

          • Nathan Dryden

            I have wood man up 8 rounds to 4

          • Nathan Dryden

            Now that Pac has pulled out of the rematch, and Horn a likely match up against Vargas , how do you see that fight going?
            I think Horns in your face pressure and awkwardness coupled with Vargas’s lack of a decent uppercut will make it a long night for Jesse

          • Tom Gray

            If Horn is entitled to a voluntary prior to the Pac rematch, I would be stunned if his brain trust pick Vargas. He’s rated No. 9 with the WBO and there’s far easier options. Business-wise Horn’s management will want to cash in and that’s a very dangerous fight with the Pac rematch mooted for early next year. I would probably edge to Jessie but it’s not wise to count Horn out. We learned that the hard way.

          • Nathan Dryden

            I think the opposite regarding his brain trust. He has gathered momentum with the Pac win and needs some semblance of validation in the division. Even though he won the fight with Pac, he got zero real credit for it , as you said he has to “avenge a victory” but without that ability to avenge it and the need to maintain that momentum he should fight another name in that division. Vargas, being in the Top Rank stable, and in my opinion the least dangerous of the names in WW, would make sense to me.

      • DonnieZen

        It’s really funny, to prove how righteous you are you use none other than Horn’s comments to prove so.
        I also find it hilarious that all of a sudden compubox is irrelevant because it doesn’t back your silliness. More hilarity, a second tier boxer and an even lower level “writer” are right, and Atlas is wrong, because he’s only a color commentator and what does he know about boxing. Oh, wait a minute …..

        Even more straw man BS, “PS Speaking of straw man bullshit. Don’t make another sequel to Monkey King. I’m not only Yoda when it comes to boxing, Angry Man.” Try not to be so butthurt, junior.

        Thanks for making my point and proving my point, perfesser.

        • Nathan Dryden

          Compubox has always been iffy dude. It is a man with a button , not a machine, not a computer but a man with a button who will count the shots as “he” sees them.

          • David Telfer

            Exactly. People use compubox to back up their arguments like it’s some sort of scientific proof. When in reality it’s just the opinion of whoever is pressing the buttons on the night.

        • Tom Gray

          I don’t have the priority on the truth, Donnie. If you thought Manny won the fight that’s cool.

          However, explain your confusion here. You find it “funny” that a guy who thought Horn won the fight agrees with Horn’s perspective on the fight? You’re easily amused.

          And, for you, Compubox is relevant? I love it!

          If you think my writing is that bad Donnie then feel free to contact my editor’s and express that. I’m sure they’ll take the opinions of one of Hong Kong’s top action stars really seriously.

  • Anthony Cocks

    Great article Tom. Nice to read something that reflects what I saw. I scored the fight live on TV round by round and had it 8-4 in Horn’s favour (perhaps I gave your drawn round to Horn). For all the people screaming that Pacquiao won, I am yet to find one who can tell me which 7 rounds they scored definitely for Pacquiao.

    • Tom Gray

      Cheers Anthony 😉

  • Orca

    Good article. Definitely the worst performance I’ve seen from Pac. I feel for Horn. He’s turned up at a party that he wasn’t invited to. Pacs timing was off and he was real slow. These bigger guys are really going to put the hurt on him now.

    • Tom Gray

      Thanks mate 😉

