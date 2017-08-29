French female boxer Angelique Duchemin dies at 26

Photo: Twitter

Angelique Duchemin, an unbeaten female boxer from France, died Tuesday after suffering a heart issue during a training session, reports out of France say. She was 26 years old.

Duchemin, a featherweight with a pro record of 14-0 (3 knockouts), experienced the cardiac event while training at her gym in Thuir in southern France, and had cardiac massage performed prior to being rushed to a hospital in Perpignan, Jacques Rovira, the local boxing official head, tells Agence France-Presse.

Rovira says that the cause of death appeared to be a pulmonary embolism, though L’Equipe reports that an autopsy will be performed.

Duchemin had been in training for a fight on October 12 in Montpellier, France.

Duchemin, who reportedly began boxing at the age of 7, turned pro in 2012 and won French and European titles, and was coming off her biggest win to date, outpointing the 11-1 Ericka Rousseau this past May.

(READ: Danger is omnipresent for female fighters, too)

Estelle Mossely, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist and AIBA world champion in the lightweight division, expressed her condolences for Duchemin’s passing on Twitter.

“It’s with sadness that I heard about the death of Angelique Duchemin! We started out in the team together. So young… my condolences to her family,” she said in a translation from AFP.

Brahim Asloum, a 2000 Olympic gold medalist and former WBA junior flyweight titleholder, tweeted his respects to his compatriot, writing, “Thank you for your courage, your talent and your big heart.”