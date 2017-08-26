Miguel Cotto easily outpoints Yoshihiro Kamegai to win title

Miguel Cotto battered Yoshihiro Kamegai en route to winning a one-sided decision to capture the vacant WBO junior middleweight title Saturday in Carson, California.

Cotto (41-5, 33 knockouts) has now won seven major titles, including the RING middleweight championship.

The Puerto Rican star, making a comeback after almost two years away, consistently landed hard shots against the defense-challenged Japanese fighter from beginning to end but could never seriously hurt him in a high-energy fight.

Kamegai (27-4-2, 24 KOs) landed some of his own hard punches, particularly in the first few rounds, but he couldn’t keep pace with Cotto.

The scores were 120-108, 118-110 and 119-109.

A full story will follow shortly.