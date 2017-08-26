News

Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Conor McGregor in Round 10

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was able hit Conor McGregor more and more cleanly as the fight progressed Saturday in Las Vegas. AP Photo / Eric Jamison
26
Aug
by Mike Coppinger

LAS VEGAS — Floyd Mayweather promised — guaranteed, even — that his massive-money fight on Saturday with Conor McGregor wouldn’t last 12 rounds.

Mayweather professed to the non-believers that he would finish the Irish UFC star inside the distance and make up for his dull affair with Manny Pacquiao in the last superfight that captured the imagination. And he delivered on his word, although that’s no surprise considering the spectacle matched an all-time great boxer, albeit a 40-year-old one, against a UFC champion making his pro boxing debut.

McGregor actually performed well early in the junior middleweight bout. The 29-year-old’s awkward southpaw style, superior range and size, and use of angles all helped him win the first three rounds on one official scorecard, as well as THE RING’s.

But soon, as he always does, Mayweather took over. After dishing out a severe beating over the last three rounds, he finally finished the show with a series of flush punches that wobbled McGregor and prompted referee Robert Byrd to halt the contest at 1:05 of Round 10.

“I guaranteed to everybody that this wouldn’t go the distance. Boxing’s reputation was on the line,” an exuberant and emotional Mayweather said. “ … He’s a tough competitor and I think we gave the fans what they wanted to see. I owed the fans for the Pacquiao fight. I had to come straight forward and give the fans a show, and that’s what I did.”

Mayweather (50-0, 27 knockouts) fought in a swarming, pressure style over the final six rounds, a stark departure from his trademark counter-punching form. McGregor even joked that he “turned him into a Mexican tonight! He fought like a Mexican.”

That was much to the delight of fans, who watched Mayweather trudge through 12 tedious rounds with Pacquiao in 2015 in an event that shattered revenue records. It’s possible those marks will all fall to Mayweather-McGregor, though, an event that intrigued sports fans everywhere.

“Money” ended a two-year retirement and earned a guaranteed $100 million, though he figures to take home in excess of $250 million when the pay-per-view buys, priced at $89.95 and $99.95, and other revenue streams are all calculated. McGregor, the UFC’s welterweight champion, raked in a career-high payday of $30 million guaranteed and also will make a percentage of the profits.

“He’s composed. He’s not that fast, he’s not that powerful, but boy is he composed in there,” said McGregor, who leaned over the top rope and shrugged his shoulders to his fans moments after the stoppage as if to say, “I did my best.”

“I thought it was close, though, and I thought it was a bit of an early stoppage. I was just a little fatigued. He was just a lot more composed with his shots.”

The bout was lambasted from the moment it was first mentioned in 2016. And the criticism crashed down in waves when it was finalized in mid-June. McGregor was no joke, though, as he held his own — for a while, at least.

But Mayweather says that was part of his strategy, one his father, Floyd Sr., and he concocted at the Las Vegas gym Junior owns. The plan was to let McGregor fire off his heavy shots over the first three rounds in hopes he would fatigue — McGregor has only been the five-round distance in a UFC fight only once — before finishing the 29-year-old down the stretch.

It all led to Mayweather’s first stoppage since 2011, when he sucker-punched Victor Ortiz while Ortiz was apologizing for a foul. It was Mayweather’s first legitimate knockout since 2007, when he stopped Ricky Hatton.

“We do all foolish things, but I’m not a damn fool,” Mayweather said of his decision to end his retirement. “If I see an opportunity to make $300 (million), $350 million in 36 minutes, why not? I had a great career. I can’t complain about anything.”

McGregor began the fight furiously and pushed Mayweather to the ropes, but there was little snap on his wide punches. The Irishman’s pawing southpaw jab controlled range as Mayweather tried to establish his trademark jab to the body.

Soon, McGregor, mouth agape from fatigue, was a sitting duck and couldn’t escape Mayweather’s power shots. He stuck his tongue out after a few particularly clean punches connected, but he felt the shots.

The partisan crowd of 14,623 at T-Mobile Arena — well short of a sell-out — tried to urge their man on with chants of “Ole” and “Co-nor!” but all McGregor could do was wrestle Mayweather and clobber him on the back of the head as Byrd attempted to separate the men.

Mayweather gave McGregor an absolute shellacking in Round 9, a frame in which he seemed to connect on virtually all of his power punches. “The Notorious One” wobbled and held on for dear life, but it was almost over.

Following a minute respite, Mayweather measured McGregor, beaten and swollen, and had the fighter flailing around the ring when he landed a barrage along the ropes that concluded the fight and Mayweather’s career.

“I have to give it to him, that’s what 50 pro fights will do for you,” said McGregor, who expected to add more than 15 pounds to his 153-pound frame following Friday’s weigh-in. Meanwhile, Mayweather, who weighed in at 149.5 pounds Friday, typically gains little weight before the fight.

“I thought I took the early rounds pretty handily,” McGregor said. “He had to change his style, and he adjusted. He’s composed. He’s not that fast, he’s not that powerful, but boy is he composed. He was patient with his shots. He’s had a great career.

“What can I say? I had a bit of fun and hopefully entertained the fans.”

McGregor can hold his head high after a surprisingly competent performance. After all, he was a fighter making his pro debut against an all-time great. And McGregor made life-changing money for the opportunity.

In the end, though, he was no match for Mayweather, who will now ride off into the sunset a perfect 50-0, surpassing all-time great heavyweight Rocky Marciano’s retirement mark of 49-0.

“Rocky Marciano is a legend and I look forward to going into the Hall of Fame one day,” said Mayweather, who captured titles in five weight classes during his storied career. “This was my last fight tonight, ladies and gentleman. Tonight was my last fight for sure.”

Mayweather and McGregor created massive demand for the crossover bout during a four-city press tour that spanned three countries in July. The news conferences, more circus than news event, contained racial and homophobic slurs and dragged the sport through the mud.

The fight was condemned by many. But in the end, it was a lot better than expected. And boxing, thankfully, wasn’t embarrassed on Saturday.

That was certainly more than anyone could ask for following a fight — and promotion — that was considered more spectacle than sport.

“One thing I know I can do: I can fight,” Mayweather said.

Mayweather did it better than anyone else for 21 years. It’s the end of an era — a generation — and now it’s time for a new fighter to take the throne as the face of boxing.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Dee Money

    Uggghh, the worst part were the announcers. It was like watching WWE the way they were trying to sell McGregor and the fight.

    • Dee Money

      Check that, the worst was that a couple judges gave Mayweather 2 of the first 3 rounds. But I guess when you score defense by- simply doing nothing and keeping your hands up- then you can darn near give anyone a round if you want.

      • DonnieZen

        There was no way Mayweather was going to lose a decision in Las Vegas. Not to McGregor. Judges wouldn’t have let it happen.

        • Dee Money

          They really need to have their feet held to the fire on that though, under what criteria can they claim floyd won 2 of those rounds?

          • DonnieZen

            Same criteria that was used to allow Horn to defeat Pac, I suppose. It’s crazy, some of these judges are either incompetent or corrupt.

            Yet they are never disciplined.

          • Dee Money

            At least in Horn Pac Horn was throwing punches. Mayweather was given rounds for just standing there.

          • DonnieZen

            Seems like it’s always been like that for May.

          • Jay

            Floyd definitely lost the first 3 rounds. In retrospect, I don’t think he was trying to win them. He was just trying to put that mental pressure on Connor and he never let up. Connor blew his load and was done after 3-4 rds. Floyd definitely didn’t look like his younger self though. All in all, you can’t deny that It was an entertaining fight.

          • left hook

            I agree. He lost the 1st 4 rounds. Floyd wanted Conor tired.

        • left hook

          How do u know?..just stop complaining and appreciate greatness.

          • DonnieZen

            Common sense. Obviously you have little to zero historical perspective with concern to boxing.
            Is it greatness to beat a MMA star in his pro boxing debut? Come on. Floyd didn’t look like the old Floyd.

            Besides that, I’m not complaining. That’s just the way that it is.
            So settle down.

          • left hook

            Greatness not in this fight but previous fights. U are the one saying the fight was fixed.
            And u are the one complaining not me.

          • DonnieZen

            I did not say this fight was fixed. If you actually thought this fight would ever go to the cards you are truly delusional. That Floyd didn’t stop McGregor before rd 5 shows further why Floyd should retire.

            Before the fight, SRL said Floyd wanted and took this fight purely for financial reasons. SRL went on to say that Floyd knows he can’t take on “the young lions in the division”, yes, his exact words, and this was the only way he could make the big money and not mar his record. Chew on that.

            Once again, straw man, I’m not complaining about anything, it’s just some are more grounded in reality and others are enamored to the point of delusion. This is boring. Have a good one. Carry on.

          • Sidewinder

            Why risk your ass fighting the young lions when you know you are 40 years old, instead fight someone with the least amount of risk but will rake in $100million+.

            Floyd is just being smart bruh, he knows how to use his brain.

          • left hook

            “If you actually thought this fight would ever go to the cards you are truly delusional”….tell us how u know for Sure?
            There is nothing bad is taking the fight based on financial reasons. If u were in his shoes you will do the same.
            U shouldn’t have watched the fight, if it was gonna be boring. Stop complaining and move on.

          • left hook

            And why should he look like old Floyd, his 40 yrs old…is he not allowed to get old?

          • DonnieZen

            No one even intoned such. Is straw man BS all you have then? Carry on.

        • Graeme Durrant

          There was no way Mayweather wasn’t getting ahead of Marciano. Do you see?

        • L0lo L4ur£l

          You forget the Canelo MD. Floyd could’ve lost the decision if it wasn’t a 12 rds to 0.

      • Graeme Durrant

        Your boy got KO’d easy and you’re complaining about scorecards? Fuck me, this really brought the casuals out.

        • Dee Money

          What are you talking about? I’ve never watched a McGregor fight before in my life. Lets just have a conversation without trying to be personally insulting.

          But re watch the first few rounds, Mayweather hardly threw a punch- he clearly won the fight, but each round is judged individually, he did not deserve to win the early rounds as he was just feeling his opponent out. It benefited him in the long run, but feeling out an opponent is not a criteria for wining a round

          • Graeme Durrant

            I didn’t personally insult you, if you feel that I did that simply means that you identify with fucking casuals 🙌

          • Dee Money

            Or I recognize you used the term ‘casuals’ as a pejorative and directed it towards me

    • Chris Stans

      The worst part will be the salty mma fans using Connor going 9.5 as a reason for why boxing sucks

      • Wade Wilson

        Who cares what they think?

  • Kevin Prince

    1. Not sure it was Floyd or rather McGregor being absolutely knackered that ended that fight.
    2. Props to the ref for taking into account McGregor’s inexperienced.
    3. Floyd has slowed and is timing isn’t there anymore.
    4. Good, fun spectacle in the end. Better than expected.

    • Ain’t no dinos in Holy books

      1. A bit of both I feel. Despite McGregor’s inexperience at the scheduled distance, he appeared to be pacing himself as intelligently as he could, and Floyd’s increasingly accurate right hands clearly exacerbated Connor’s fatigue.
      2. Agreed.
      3. Still great for an inactive 40 year old but yeah, he’s slipped quite a lot, which is as to be expected.
      4. Agreed, though I’m glad I didn’t contribute to the PPV revenue.

      Maybe if McGregor continued to dedicate himself 100% to boxing, and under expert tutelage, he could make a reasonably solid transition from MMA over the next few years. However, I think this was the most favourable risk/reward fight out there for the Irishman, and not just financially. He held a substantial weight advantage over a 40 year old welterweight, and was able to maximise what few advantages he did have over Mayweather surprisingly well for a few rounds. Against the new breed in Spence, however, McGregor would almost certainly have been bombed out quite quickly. Even if he does focus solely on boxing moving forward, and I have strong doubts that he actually will, it’s possible that winning a few of the opening rounds against an old, inactive Mayweather may turn out to be McGregor’s only real achievement under the Queensbury rules.

  • The Green Panther

    A newbie boxing the greatest one? What a great debut for McGregor, I just hope he hires a top-line trainer and an experienced promoter and we’ll see lots of wonders from him in the years to come!

    • Dee Money

      He certainly has the natural physical gifts to be a quality fighter, but he’d probably be fighting at MW, not against a 40 year old Welterweights. There are monsters waiting at MW and his jab wouldnt be enough to keep them away.

      If nothing else this should serve as a greater call for rehydration clauses.

    • Graeme Durrant

      Are you shitting me? He’ll retire in a year, burn his money on nothing then return to MMA and get his face smudged for pennies before trying to start a promotional company, fail and fade to obscurity.

  • Wilfredo Vega

    I said 5 hours ago that (My prediction to win today’s boxing match is Mayweather by T.K.O. in the 9th round or disqualified in the 10th round over a exhausted McGregor). I almost had the Prediction right, I missed it the T.K.O. by 1 round.Wow!

  • ciobanu catalin

    He did make floyd look out of the water at times… But he doesnt belong in there in the end

  • foeaminute

    Man, I was watching at a bar and unable to hear the commentary, and I am legitimately SHOCKED to hear people praising McGregor as much they are, and even saying he won several rounds! He looked better than I expected (while still losing) the first round or two, but after that he looked horrendous. Tony Weeks was God awful in there and should never referee another match. Still, a fun time, and played out almost exactly as I expected.

    • wayne reid

      You couldn’t hear the commentary in the Bar & apparently couldn’t see the fight properly either because Tony weeks didn’t referee this fight lol

      • left hook

        Lol

      • foeaminute

        Heh, edited. Thank you.

    • Dee Money

      No way he lost the first round or two, Floyd didn’t do anything those rounds. He was just feeling him out, and learning; and though that helps him later on you have to judge each round individually (and learning your opponent is not a criteria to win a round).

      • foeaminute

        Ring generalship, but sure. I can make an argument that he could be given the first couple. But I have been guilty of giving underdogs a round they didn’t win, but more that they did better than I expected them to. I respect your opinion and I suppose they were close enough and Floyd inactive enough punching-wise to give to Conor.

        • foeaminute

          Upon rewatch, yes, I’ll give Conor the first round. Yep.

          • foeaminute

            Harder to give round 2 to Conor. So I was only half-wrong. 🙂

          • foeaminute

            Round 3 might have been Conor too. This is an interesting re-watch.

          • foeaminute

            I’ll stop commenting now, but I will say that I was guilty of exactly what I was critical of. I was watching to see Floyd’s gameplan playing out, more than I was judging rounds on their individual merits. I still think each of the rounds played out the way Floyd kinda wanted them to, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t technically lose them. My apologies for my incorrect opinion above.

          • madmaxmedia

            I don’t think Floyd was worried about losing the first round or 2, so even that played to plan. I do think he was surprised at Conor’s skills in the ring, he really was better than I thought he’d be. But it only delayed the inevitable by a few rounds, it didn’t really change the overall trajectory of the fight.

          • madmaxmedia

            I gave Conor first 2 but Floyd round 3. I mean no one really did anything of big significance but Conor was more active at the beginning. But I have to rewatch too…

      • madmaxmedia

        I was rooting for Money but definitely gave Conor the first 2 rounds. Round 3 was close (I gave to Mayweather), but after that it was all Mayweather IIRC.

        I didn’t get the impression that Mayweather was ‘carrying’ Conor early, Conor was a much better boxer than I thought he’d be, albeit not nearly as powerful as touted either.

  • Joey Dirt

    The fight was rigged the ref was bought conor was happy to lose “money fight”

    • Koolaidman

      For real that boy was smiling when they called it

  • Arjay Cee

    I had a look in on YouTube.

    I saw McGregor pawing, lobbing arm punches. Floyd walking around like he was inspecting a new Maybach at the dealer’s, occasionally kicking the tires. The Showtime crew gone full WWE with their fanboy blather.

    Floyd laid off the gas, very obviously, to give the suckers their money’s worth. His biggest challenge was keeping a straight face. About 100 seconds of work was all it took to put McGregor away.

    That’s about $1,000,000/per second.

    Dwell on that, Oscar, Mr. Great Marinator. Put your fights on when the fans want them. And if you’re having trouble selling tix? Call Floyd for help.

    • Koolaidman

      He had to lay off the gas. Connor has much less stamina, if Floyd went in 100% on round one he’d have lost to the better fighter. Either way, boxing’s a sport, and Floyd knows how to play it though.

      • Genx

        “Lost to the better fighter” I’ll just leave that hanging there for people to laugh at…

  • Graeme Durrant

    “I had fun and I hope I milked the fans”.

    FTFY Conor.

  • Jim Parkinson

    Fun fight. Better than anyone could’ve expected. Hats off to McGregor for coming to win and making it interesting. Undercard was good too. I don’t think anyone will be asking for their money back. The group of people I watched it with were thoroughly entertained.

    Now it’s up to Canelo and GGG to deliver. GBP has been screaming that this is the “REAL” fight, so there are no excuses for it to be less entertaining than what we saw tonight. None of this “I wanted to show off my boxing skill,” or “I wanted to display my jab,” or “People already know I’m a warrior – I wanted to show that I have defense!”

    Is there even am undercard announced?

    • Dee Money

      Yeah, look under the schedule here and you can see the undercard for Canelo GGG. I was impressed with Badou Jack tonight, but Davis looked bad; maybe he was sick, but he appeared to be apathetic.

      • left hook

        I heard he was sick too.

  • Nixtradamus

    Glad to have watched free on YouTube a couple of hours after. Not much of a fight. Announcers were hyping McGregor’s every move, only to point out the obvious once it became clear Floyd was gonna knock him out: McGregor can’t box and there was nothing in his punches.

    Show over. Next!

  • shza

    If you paid to watch this, then there is no reasonable reaction other than happy surprise.

    I fully intended to skip this one, not wanting to support what I thought was a joke of an event. And it was more spectacle than competition — as everyone should have known it would be — but it was a much more entertaining event than at least I thought of would be.

    I bought the card only after my 12-year-old, who knows I watch all the fights, but typically has little interest, begged me to get it and record it so he could watch in the morning. That is telling about how much reach this really had into the “casual” fanbase.

    I thought Floyd would win every second of twelve rounds fighting totally defensively and we’d get another no-drama, no knock-downs decision — just far more embarrassingly one-sided than usual. So I was happy to see a competetive first half of the fight and Floyd actually backing up his usual pre-fight braggadocio by fighting pretty offensively (starting at R4). Low stakes for sure, but that hasn’t stopped him in the past from stinking it up to a decision win. So my low expectations were happily exceeded. All I could ask for going in with eyes open.

  • Aaron

    Just admit it, it was a good fight.

