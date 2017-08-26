Rey Vargas successfully defends title against Ronny Rios

WBC junior featherweight titleholder Rey Vargas defeated Ronny Rios by a unanimous decision on the Miguel Cotto-Yoshihiro Kamegai card Saturday in Carson, California.

Vargas (30-0, 22 knockouts) won by scores of 118-110, 118-110 and 115-113.

Rios (28-2, 13 KOs), fighting for a major title for the first time, gave a spirited effort and had his moments but, overall, he was outboxed and outworked by Vargas.

A full report will follow after the main event.