Here’s all the celebrities attending Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor

LAS VEGAS — Floyd Mayweather’s quest for a 50th victory is certainly more spectacle than sporting event, and to prove that, look no further than the gaggle of celebrities set to attend Mayweather-Conor McGregor.

The full list was obtained by RingTV.com and is topped by A-listers like LeBron James, Drake, Matt Damon, Bruce Willis, Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx and Mike Tyson.

Also in attendance: actor Ben Stiller, Hall of Fame baseball player Cal Ripken Jr., Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan, film producer Jerry Bruckheimer, former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, Jeremy Piven and Alex Rodriguez.

The fighters should hit the ring between 11:30 p.m. and midnight ET.