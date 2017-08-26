Yordenis Ugas outpoints Thomas Dulorme

Yordenis Ugas, a late replacement for Shawn Porter, defeated Thomas Dulorme in a 10-round welterweight bout on the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor card Saturday in Las Vegas.

Ugas (20-3, 9 knockouts) won the entertaining back-and-forth fight by scores of 94-91, 93-92 and 93-92.

Dulorme (24-3, 16 KOs) went down twice in Round 2 and lost two points because of low blows, which cost him a victory. Ugas went down once in Round 7.