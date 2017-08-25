Derevyanchenko stops Johnson in 12th round of IBF eliminator

Middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko broke down Tureano Johnson, scoring an emphatic 12th-round knockout victory in an IBF title elimination bout in Miami, Oklahoma on Friday.

With the win, Derevynchenko improves to 11-0, with 9 knockouts. Johnson falls to 20-2, with 14 KOs.

Friday night was a clash of the two middleweight standouts with the winner receiving a mandatory title shot against IBF world titleholder Gennady Golovkin (or the winner of Golovkin’s Sept. 16 showdown with Canelo Alvarez). Johnson entered the bout ranked No. 1, while Derevyanchenko was ranked No. 2.

Derevyanchenko and Johnson, who were coming off tune-up fights in March and fought in the 2008 Olympic Games, went right at one another from the opening bell.

It was Derevyanchenko who was the more-effective puncher during the most of the first half of the fight. A barrage of punches momentarily shook Johnson in round three, but he was able to withstand the Derevyanchenko rally.

Johnson went on the attack during the middle rounds, focusing his attack on the body of Derevyanchenko, which allowed him to get back in the fight. The rally was short-lived as Derevyanchenko swung momentum his way in round eight, stunning Johnson with a barrage of punches to the head.

Derevyanchenko did more damage in round 11, battering Johnson throughout most of the round. Within the first minute of round 12, Derevyanchenko went in for the kill, landing a five-punch combination that dropped Johnson in the center of the ring. Referee Gary Ritter immediately stopped the bout at 40 seconds.

Middleweight Hugo Centeno scored a spectacular one-punch knockout victory over Immanuwel Aleem in round three.

Centeno, who hails from the boxing hotbed of Oxnard, California, improves to 26-1, with 14 KOs.

Aleem, who knocked out Ievgen Khytrov in his last bout on Jan. 13, was at a height and reach disadvantage to Centeno, but was the aggressor early on in the fight. As Aleem initiated exchanges, Centeno began timing the Richmond, Virginia resident.

Centeno set up left hooks in round three. It was a left hook late in the round that produced the highlight-reel knockout, knocking Aleem flat onto his back. Referee Gerald Ritter began to administer an eight-count as Aleem lay on the canvas, but stopped the bout at 2:27.

In the opening bout of the FS1 telecast, lightweight prospect Austin Dulay (11-0, with 8 KOs) remained unbeaten with a third round knockout victory over Carlos Padilla (16-6-1, with 10 KOs)

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing