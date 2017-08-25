Leo Santa Cruz, Abner Mares to share Fox doubleheader on Oct. 14

LAS VEGAS — The planned rematch between Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares?

Scrapped for now. In its place, the two men will share a Fox doubleheader on October 14 in separate bouts, Mares told RingTV.com. The card will likely be staged in Southern California, where both Santa Cruz and Mares reside. Los Angeles’ Staples Center was the site of their first bout, in which Santa Cruz topped Mares to win a featherweight title.

The doubleheader will take place in the afternoon, with Jermell Charlo’s title defense against Erickson Lubin taking place on Showtime later that evening.

“Yeah, I am a little disappointed because for a second there I thought everything was 100 percent confirmed and I was excited to face him again, but it happens, and now whatever comes my way, I’m ready,” Mares said. ” … Whoever they put in front of me, it’s a fight away from the Leo fight.”

Mares (30-2-1, 15 knockouts) said he’s received assurance from Al Haymon that the second meeting between himself and Santa Cruz (33-1-1, 18 KOs) will finally happen next. But for now, the 126-pounders will showcase their stuff on the same card in the build up to the return bout.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger