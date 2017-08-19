SEA Games boxing kicks off in Malaysia

The biennial Southeast Asian Games kicked off officially in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday, with boxing action slated to begin on Sunday.

The competition has been cut down to six weight categories from 11 in 2015 with all women’s divisions eliminated at the host’s discretion. Despite being overshadowed by the AIBA World Championships, which take place August 25 to September 3 in Hamburg, Germany, Southeast Asian countries are sending their strongest teams.

Thailand will have two of their four male Olympians from 2016 – junior welterweight Wuttichai Masuk and bantamweight Chatchai Butdee – in Kuala Lumpur in an attempt to improve off its disappointing two boxing gold haul in the 11-country competition two years ago.

The Philippines, which ruled 2015 with five golds, will be led by 2016 Olympian Charly Suarez, who had won gold at the 2009 and 2011 SEA Games and is moving up to junior welterweight after organizers eliminated the lightweight division.

Also representing the Philippines are returning gold medalists Ian Clark Bautista (flyweight) and Mario Fernandez (bantamweight), plus 2016 Youth Worlds bronze medalist Carlo Paalam (junior flyweight), and Filipino-British boxer John Marvin (light heavyweight), a British Army champion from the Isle of Wight.

Thailand will be rounded out by Thani Narinram, Tanes Ongjunta, Pathomsak Kuttiya and Anavat Thongkrathok. Malaysia boxers include Muhamad Fuad Bin Mohamed Redzuan, Abdul Salam Bin Kasim, Arfiqanie Bin Ahmad Anshori, Khir Akyazlan Bin Azmi, Indran Ramakrishnan and Adli Hafidz Bin Mohamed Pauzi.

Cambodia will be represented by Hang Ramorn, Sann Tola, Nat Siek Nin, Phal Sophon and Felix Merlin Martinez (a naturalized Cuban).

Indonesian boxers are Kornelis Kwangu Langu, Aldoms Suguro, Simon Makerawe, Saroha Tua Lumbantobing, Bram Hendra Betaubun and Richard Oscar Laim.

Myanmar boxers are Wai Phyo Tun, Lin Htut Paing, Maung Nge, Aung Pyae Phyo and Myo Kyaw Thu.

Timor Leste boxers are Antoninho Dos Santos, Francisco Ravanelli Panteleao Galhos, Teonisio Nobelino Da Paz Belo and Henrique Martins Borges Pereira.

Vietnam boxers are Huynh Ngoc Tan, Bui Trong Thai, Tran Phu Cuong, Bui Phuoc Tung, Nguyen Manh Cuong and Vo Van Que.

Laos will be represented by Bounpone Lasavongsy, Chansamone Vilaysack, Udone Khanxay and Khalanh Khotsombath.

Singapore boxers are Prithiv Raaj Elansharan, Mohamed Hanurdeen Bin Hamid, Danial Abdul Jalil, Leong Jun Hao, Sayyid Qabeer Shah Bin Mahmood Shah and Muhammad Dinie Hakeem Bin Abdul Rahman.

Brunei is the only country that isn’t sending boxers to the competition.

The tournament runs from August 20-24.