Moloney twins defeat Sonsona, Tabugon in Australia

Andrew (left) and Jason Moloney. Photo credit: Ryan Songalia
19
Aug
by Ryan Songalia

The Moloney twins, Andrew and Jason, moved their records to 14-0 with victories Saturday at the Function Centre in Melbourne Park, Australia.

Jason Moloney (14-0, 11 knockouts) was in control for most of the night with Lolito Sonsona (21-2-4, 9 KOs), outmuscling the General Santos City native to a 100-90 shutout on two cards and a 99-91 mark on the third. After a short feeling out process, Moloney used his stiff left jab and superior physical strength to back Sonsona to the ropes.

While Sonsona settled for one punch at a time usually, Moloney’s better balance enabled him to mix in uppercuts and body shots.

(READ: Jason and Andrew Moloney: Seeking success simultaneously)

Andrew (14-0, 9 KOs) had a tough night in his first fight stepping down to 115 pounds, getting dropped in the third round by Raymond Tabugon with a left hook. Andrew got his revenge in the fourth round with a body shot that doubled over Tabugon. The referee stopped the fight at the 2:42 mark without a count.

Tony Tolj, manager of the 26-year-old twins, says they could be back in the ring on October 21 or early November.

In other results, Ibrahim Balla (12-1, 7 KOs) of Weeibee, Australia topped Silvester Lopez (28-14-2, 19 KOs) of Kabasalan, Philippines by unanimous decision with scores of 98-92, 98-92 and 99-91 in their ten-round featherweight bout.

Brock Jarvis (11-0, 10 KOs) finished Indonesia’s Ghalatry Sonny (5-4, 3 KOs), dropping him twice before the fight was stopped at 2:27 of the third.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Another clear cases of mismatches. I wonder why Tabugon always gets to fight abroad given his poor results in overseas assignments. Calling GAB.

