Notebook: Jeff Horn-Manny Pacquiao II slated for Nov. in Australia

(Photo by Jono Searle/Bradley Kanaris Photography)
19
Aug
by Mike Coppinger

OMAHA, Neb. — Manny Pacquiao is forging ahead with his boxing career as expected.

The Filipino senator will seek to avenge his controversial defeat to Jeff Horn in a rematch scheduled for November in Australia, Top Rank CEO Bob Arum told RingTV.com.

“We’re now solidifying the venue, and then I’ll talk to Manny about the finances and hopefully we’ll kick it off,” Arum said Friday moments after Terence Crawford and Julius Indongo stepped off the scale. “We don’t have an agreement with Manny, no, but Manny and I have a percentage deal. We have an agreement in place with Horn.”

Horn outpointed Pacquiao via majority decision in July, the first bout of Top Rank’s partnership with ESPN. There was outcry over the judges’ decision, but Arum didn’t think it was a robbery at all.

Now, although Pacquiao isn’t clearly the same man who once plowed through the competition in eight weight classes, he could still have enough left to topple Horn and reclaim his WBO welterweight title.

That would set Pacquiao up for a possible bout — once and for all — with Crawford. Arum admitted Bud’s Saturday unification fight with Indongo would probably be the Omaha native’s last at 140 pounds. If all goes according to plan, Crawford would make his 147-pound debut against the victor of Horn-Pacquiao II.

“I think Terence is going to go to Australia to watch that fight,” Arum said. “(Mike) Alvarado is coming along, he’s a possibility (the former titleholder fights on the undercard Saturday). And then we’ll see who else is available. If Terence is looking to fight a guy like (Keith) Thurman, and absolutely if Terence keeps going, down the line, if (Errol) Spence can get good promotion, who’s a terrific fighter, Crawford and Spence could be a major major pay-per-view fight.”

Crawford has expressed interest in fighting Thurman for one good reason: he’s the No. 1 guy in the division. But first thing’s first: Indongo for THE RING and undisputed junior welterweight title.

* Bryant Jennings, who makes his debut under the Top Rank banner on Saturday against journeyman Daniel Martz, could have some big fights lined up in 2018. Jennings hasn’t fought since a stoppage defeat to Luis Ortiz in December 2015, which followed a decision loss to Wladimir Klitschko earlier that year, but the Philadelphian could soon find himself back in the title picture. One option: a title bout against Joseph Parker (who is co-promoted by Top Rank), should the Auckland big man top Hughie Fury on September 23.

* Andre Ward is in Nebraska for dual purposes: to serve as the expert analyst on the ESPN broadcast alongside Joe Tessitore and Teddy Atlas, and also to support Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson, whom he co-manages. Ward also will be in Las Vegas next week for ESPN’s coverage of Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor.

* Oleksandr Gvozdyk, one of the fastest-rising talents in the sport, will stay busy in the evening’s co-feature against Craig Baker. But what’s next for the Olympic bronze medalist? One good possibility is a fight against fellow light heavyweight contender Artur Beterbiev, who fights Enrico Koelling on Halloween on another Top Rank card.

* Vasyl Lomachenko is slated for a return in December, likely against Guillermo Rigondeaux or Orlando Salido in a rematch. The fight could take place in New York.

 

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • TeddyTruth

    i favor thurman over bud. bud doesn’t have one punch power. never been in with anyone keith’s level. need to fight guys like berto, porter, danny or peterson first.

  • Black Oracle

    Pac Man has got to be my most favorite fighter of my generation……Not because he is one of the most dynamic fighters who have ever lived……Its because I have never seen a fighter of Pac Man’s stature get screwed by the business of boxing like he has. This is Tim Bradley all over again. He won the first fight with Bradley clearly in my opinion….By at least 2 rounds, yet they robbed him and I believe it is because for some reason Arum or the boxing world period wants to put him out to pasture before he is ready. He shouldn’t of had to fight Timmy twice…..He should have been fighting Floyd or another name in the game after that first fight with Timmy. Same with Jeff Horn…..Why are they trying to take unnecessary years off Pac man’s career before he gets into the ring with Bud Crawford or Spence? Is Arum afraid Pac Man is still too gamey for there new shiny money maker Bud Crawford? Do they want to take more Starch out of Pac Man before they make that mega fight? Well I think that is effed up. Jeff Horn warred with Pac Man and Pac Man came out on top, yet this snake Arum knew those Aussie judges would give the fight to Horn as long as he was on his feet and Conscious by the end of the fight, no matter how badly he got skilled up. And in a nut shell that is really where the corruption of boxing lies. Matchmakers choose the path of least resistance for their fighters in major matchups, and they fool casual fans by matching up faded past their prime guys who don’t have the same punch resistance and reflexes as they used too, but constantly bombard the casual with replays of fights from their glory days, making the casual think this is a fair contest, when really that Name isn’t half the fighter he was in those replays. Bud Crawford vs Pac Man would have been cool after the first Jeff Horn fight…..But to put Pac Man through another war before fighting Bud is just Bullsh!t

