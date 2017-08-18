Antonio Orozco, Roberto Ortiz meet Sept. 23 in HBO co-feature

The HBO co-feature to Jorge Linares’ RING junior lightweight title defense against Luke Campbell is set.

Junior welterweight contender Antonio Orozco will meet Roberto Ortiz on September 23 at The Forum in Inglewood, California, Golden Boy Promotions announced Friday.

Orozco (26-0, 17 knockouts) is rated No. 4 by THE RING at 140 pounds. The San Diego native stopped Keandre Gibson in his last outing, and also owns victories over names like Steve Forbes, Emmanuel Taylor and Miguel Acosta.

“I’m happy to have an opportunity to fight at the Forum, where there have been many iconic fights,” said Orozco, 29. “I’m looking to leave an imprint there on September 23. We know Roberto Ortiz is a tremendous fighter. He definitely comes to fight. He’s aggressive. He’s a very strong fighter, and this is one of those matchups where styles make fights.”

Ortiz (35-1-2, 26 KOs), a 31-year-old Mexican, was held to a draw in his last fight by Diego Cruz, a journeyman. In his lone outing against notable competition, Ortiz was dominated and knocked out by Lucas Matthysse in 2014. Now Ortiz steps up to a top-10 fighter once again.

“I’m happy for the big opportunity that Golden Boy Promotions is giving me, being on such a big event as Linares-Campbell,” said Ortiz. “The truth is that I feel motivated and strong for this fight. I know that Orozco is a great fighter, that it’s going to be a great fight, and that the people will walk away happy come fight night.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger