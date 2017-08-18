Unbeatens Dela Torre, Rodriguez to fight on August 22 ‘PBC on FS1’ card

A showdown between unbeaten junior lightweights has been added to the “PBC on FS1” card slated for August 22 as Harmonito Dela Torre will face Saul Rodriguez in a scheduled eight-round bout, Dela Torre’s Philippine promoter Jim Claude Manangquil tells RingTV.com.

The fight will be the first significant challenge for Dela Torre (19-0, 12 knockouts), a Filipino boxer from Cagayan de Oro City who has been based in Miami, Florida, since being under the tutelage of trainer Osmiri “Moro” Fernandez. The 23-year-old has had exposure fighting on two Top Rank undercards in Macau, China, including the Manny Pacquiao-Brandon Rios undercard in 2013.

Despite the late announcement, Manangquil says Dela Torre has had this date in mind and has been in training for the past three months.

“I’m prepared for this fight and I will try my best to win for the Philippines,” says Dela Torre.

“I think this is a good test for Harmonito,” says Manangquil, who is unsure if the fight will be part of the broadcast. “We are ready to shock Rodriguez.”

The 24-year-old Rodriguez (21-0-1, 15 knockouts) of Riverside, California, has fought the better competition of the two, including a first-round stoppage of Ivan Najera. He’s signed to Mayweather Promotions and most recently fought in February, getting off the canvas to defeat Oscar Bravo by split decision.

A message to Rodriguez seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The card, which takes place at Sam’s Town Hotel in Las Vegas, will be headlined by former WBA bantamweight titleholder Juan Carlos Payano against Alexis Santiago, with 2012 U.S. Olympian Jamel Herring slated to face Ladarius Miller in a pair of 10-round bouts.

