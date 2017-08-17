Shawn Porter withdraws from Aug. 26 FOX fight against Thomas Dulorme

The Mayweather-McGregor preliminaries on Fox absorbed a blow to its two-fight telecast Thursday.

Officials announced that former welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter withdrew from his scheduled August 26 bout in Las Vegas with Thomas Dulorme due to a death in the family. Yordenis Ugas will fill Porter’s place against Dulorme (24-2, 18 knockouts) in the main event of the Fox telecast, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

“I’m staying in the gym and hopefully will be back soon,” Porter said on social media. “Thank you for all the support. None of this will slow me down while chasing my ultimate goal — becoming a 2-time welterweight world champion.”

Porter, 29, stopped Andre Berto in April, and was hoping to stay busy after a 2016 campaign with only one fight (a close-decision loss to Keith Thurman). With Thurman sidelined after elbow surgery, it’s expected the WBC will order an interim title bout at 147 pounds between Porter and Danny Garcia.

Porter (27-2-1, 17 KOs) called out Garcia in anticipation, and was hoping to sharpen up ahead of the possible bout. Now, due to unfortunate circumstances, Porter will have to wait, and will lose out on some incredible exposure.

“On behalf of Mayweather Promotions we send our prayers and deepest condolences to the Porter family,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, who promote Dulorme. “In boxing we have to deal with curveballs that constantly come at us.

“Thomas Dulorme has been training hard and is ready to face Yordenis Ugas. Ugas is a tough competitor that shouldn’t be overlooked, and Dulorme is ready. The fight fans are definitely in for an outstanding show between Dulorme and Ugas come August 26.”

