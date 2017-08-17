Alberto Machado fully prepared for Carlos Morales

Machado (left) tags Juan Jose Martinez. Photo by Juan Luis Valentin

Alberto Machado, one of the bright lights of Puerto Rican boxing, will face Carlos Morales in a 10-round junior lightweight contest on ESPN this Friday and it could be his toughest test to date.

Morales, a California-based Mexican, hasn’t lost in over five years, he’s been mixing in respectable company and he has world title ambitions of his own. Machado (17-0, 15 knockouts) is well-aware of the potential for danger but still exudes the confidence of an unbeaten knockout artist.

“Carlos Morales is a great fighter that has been working as hard as me,” Machado told RingTV.com through Bryan Perez, VP of Operations for Miguel Cotto Promotions. “He has 16 wins in a row and he is the challenge that we have in front of us. I can say that I will get a great victory. This is another chapter of Puerto Rico versus Mexico. This will be a great fight.

“I feel happy and motivated to fight on ESPN. This a great opportunity for me on such a huge platform that the world will see me fight. I have had a great camp, like no other. I believe my speed and power will be factor in this fight. This is the beginning of big stages, that I will be performing (on).”

Machado’s camp took place in Hollywood, California. The 26-year-old prospect was granted the opportunity to travel from his home base to join his promoter Miguel Cotto and trainer Freddie Roach at the Wildcard Gym.

As expected, the training regime has been beneficial.

“(It) has been a great experience working together with Miguel and Freddie Roach, two legends with such a great legacy in the sport,” Machado said. “I believe that working together with them has made me see what I really have. Working on my fundamentals and learning how to use my best weapons.”

The usually stoic Cotto was full of admiration for how Machado has grown as a fighter.

“We truly believe in Machado since the first day,” said the former four-weight world titleholder. “He has the discipline and the serious attitude that it takes to be in this sport. He has potential and talent to become one of the top Puerto Rican boxers in the near future.”

Roach has also been suitably impressed.

“Machado is one the best prospects out there,” said the Hall-of-Fame coach. “He will become a world champion.”

Time will tell if the heavy-handed Boricua can live up to such lofty expectations but for now he’s in good hands and all the right people are excited.

