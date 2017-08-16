NSAC approves request by Mayweather, McGregor to wear 8-ounce gloves

Photo / Esther Lin-Vox MEdia

Conor McGregor requested eight-ounce gloves for his fight against Floyd Mayweather, and he’s receiving exactly what he wants.

Mayweather agreed to the request from the Irishman, and surprisingly, the Nevada State Athletic Commission made a one-time exception Wednesday and approved the change. Boxers in Nevada wear eight-ounce gloves in fights contested at 147 pounds or below. Bouts fought at 154 pounds — like Mayweather-McGregor will be on August 26 in Las Vegas — feature boxers wearing 10-ounce gloves. Except not this time, as Mayweather and McGregor will don 8-ounce gloves.

McGregor, who is used to lacing up 4-ounce gloves in UFC matchups, relishes the opportunity to wear smaller padding against Mayweather. After all, if he has any chance at all, it’s a puncher’s chance, and blows are heavier with smaller gloves. He claimed Mayweather wouldn’t last more than two rounds if they were to wear 8-ounce gloves.

Of course, Mayweather, who will own a tremendous hand speed advantage, and figures to throw even quicker punches in smaller gloves.

The bigger the fighter, the harder the puncher, generally speaking. So the Association of Ringside Physicians, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the health and safety of combat sports athletes, spoke out against the proposed rule change Tuesday. But their plea to Nevada to honor the rules and avoid a possible dangerous precedent weren’t heeded.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the officials and judges were selected for the Mayweather-McGregor 12-round bout. Veteran referee Robert Byrd will officiate the junior middleweight matchup. Burt Clements, Dave Moretti and Guido Cavalleri are the three judges.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger