News

Rabbit Punches podcast, episode 9

15
Aug
by The Ring

This week, RING Magazine Editor Michael Rosenthal and U.K. Editor/Correspondent Tom Gray discuss the elephant in the room that is Paulie Malignaggi’s sparring session with Conor McGregor. They also preview this weekend’s Terence Crawford-Julius Indongo fight — a RING/IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO unification only slightly less rare than the total solar eclipse happening two days later — and review a pivotal moment in the career of Roy Jones Jr.

Rabbit Punches episode 8: Kaiju Lomachenko

Current Poll

Ratings: Pound for Pound

Andre Ward
1
Andre Ward
Record: 32-0-0 (16 KOs)
Gennady Golovkin
2
Gennady Golovkin
Record: 37-0-0 (33 KOs)
Roman Gonzalez
3
Roman Gonzalez
Record: 46-1-0 (38 KOs)
Terence Crawford
4
Terence Crawford
Record: 31-0-0 (22 KOs)
Vasyl Lomachenko
5
Vasyl Lomachenko
Record: 9-1-0 (7 KOs)
Guillermo Rigondeaux
6
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Sergey Kovalev
7
Sergey Kovalev
Record: 30-2-1 (26 KOs)
Canelo Alvarez
8
Canelo Alvarez
Record: 49-1-1 (34 KOs)
Mikey Garcia
9
Mikey Garcia
Record: 37-0-0 (30 KOs)
Shinsuke Yamanaka
10
Shinsuke Yamanaka
Record: 27-0-2 (19 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!