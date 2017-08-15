Rabbit Punches podcast, episode 9

This week, RING Magazine Editor Michael Rosenthal and U.K. Editor/Correspondent Tom Gray discuss the elephant in the room that is Paulie Malignaggi’s sparring session with Conor McGregor. They also preview this weekend’s Terence Crawford-Julius Indongo fight — a RING/IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO unification only slightly less rare than the total solar eclipse happening two days later — and review a pivotal moment in the career of Roy Jones Jr.

