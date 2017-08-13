Roberto Garcia outpoints Omar Chavez in Mexico

Omar Chavez (right) and Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Photo courtesy of Zanfer Promotions

Fringe junior middleweight contender Roberto Garcia defeated Omar Chavez by a unanimous decision in a 10-round fight Saturday night at the Gimnasio Nuevo Leon Unido in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

The scores were 96-93, 96-93, and 97-92.

The 37-year-old Garcia (41-3, 24 knockouts) has not lost since dropping a unanimous decision to Antonio Margarito in May of 2010, a winning streak of 13.

From the opening bell, Garcia attacked the body of Chavez, who complained to referee Frank Garza that some of the punches were straying below the belt. Television replays showed the punches were borderline, but it was enough for Garza to deduct a point from Garcia in Round 2.

That didn’t stop Garcia from walking down the taller Chavez, however, as he continued to pound Chavez (36-4-1, 24 KOs) to the head and body. Chavez, the son of Julio Cesar Chavez, stunned Garcia near the end of Round 4 with a hard shot but was unable to follow up.

Garcia took firm control of the fight in the latter rounds, as Chavez seemed to fade.

In a junior flyweight bout, contender Moises Calleros (27-7-1, 15 KOs) defeated Mario Rodriguez (20-14-5, 12 KOs) by an eight-round unanimous decision. The scores were 80-72, 80-72, and 79-73.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000.


