Floyd Mayweather Jr. predicts knockout of Conor McGregor

Photo by Rosie Cohe / Showtime

Floyd Mayweather Jr. hasn’t stopped anyone in six years. And if you disregard his controversial knockout of Victor Ortiz, it has been nearly a decade.

Still, Mayweather has no plans to see his showdown with Conor McGregor on August 26 end up in the hands of the judges. In fact, if McGregor makes it to the final bell – no matter how dominating Mayweather is – the 40-year-old would count that as failure.

“It is a victory for him,” said Mayweather, whose opponent also has predicted a knockout. “If he goes the distance, it is a victory for him and in my eyes also.

“… He believes that it’s not going past four rounds and I believe that it’s not going the distance at all.”

Mayweather typically seeks to outpoint his opponents with as little risk as possible, which has led some fans to criticize his fights or even suggest he’s boring. Perhaps Mayweather believes that the risk in putting McGregor away will be minimal considering that this will be the UFC lightweight champion’s first boxing match.

Plus, with viewers in mind, Mayweather said what he calls “an event” simply shouldn’t go to the judges’ scorecards.

“We both owe the fans excitement,” he said.

Lighter gloves might help. Mayweather has lobbied for 8-ounce gloves, as opposed to the regulation 10-ounce gloves used in junior middleweight fights. Some see lighter gloves as an advantage for McGregor – who is used to fighting in 4-ounce gloves in the UFC – but Mayweather is more than willing to go that direction.

“I said in my post on social media that I want to give him any advantage that he can have,” Mayweather said. “For years and years there have been excuses from other fighters. I don’t want him to have any.”

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe believes the 40-year-old is serious about scoring a knockout.

“Both guys are looking to knock each other out,” Ellerbe said. “I believe Conor McGregor when he says that he’s looking to knock Floyd out in the first four rounds. He hasn’t shown me anything to make me think differently. Floyd usually just goes and does his thing, but with some things that have happened recently, I think Floyd really wants to get him out of there.”

We’ll see whether Mayweather is truly interested in scoring a knockout or simply looking to secure more ticket sales by promising action that he isn’t truly interested in delivering.