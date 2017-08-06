Emmanuel Rodriguez stops Giovanni Delgado after four rounds

Photo credit: Edsel Palermo

Undefeated bantamweight contender Emmanuel Rodriguez remained unbeaten last Saturday night, earning a technical knockout victory over Giovanni Delgado, after the fourth round at the Coliseo Ecuestre Municipal in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.

With the win, Rodriguez improves to 17-0 (with 12 knockouts). Delgado, who resides in Mexico City, falls to 16-6 (with 9 KOs).

Rodriguez, who hails from nearby Vega Baja, battered Delgado from the opening bell. Rather than receive more punishment from Rodriguez, Delgado did not answer the bell signaling the fifth round.

“I’m satisfied with the result,” said Rodriguez after the fight. “Delgado has gone the distance with many top fighters at 122 pounds and he was fighting me at his weight (of 118 pounds).

“I felt I dominated the fight but I was not too confident because Delgado did not quit. When you face an opponent who defeated (WBO No. 1 junior featherweight contender) Cesar Juarez, you have to expect a war until the very end.”

Rodriguez is ranked No. 3 by the IBF, No. 2 by the WBC and No. 5 by the WBO. THE RING Magazine ranks Rodriguez at No. 9.

Delgado has now lost five of his last five bouts.

Hard-hitting junior welterweight Subriel Matthews (7-0, 7 KOs), who resides in Fajardo, stopped Luis Pelayo (14-8, 8 KOs), of Mexico, at 26 seconds into the second round.

In a clash of junior welterweights from Puerto Rico, Bernardo Lebron earned a one-sided decision over Rolando Rivera (4-2, 2 KOs). All three official ringside judges scored the bout 60-54 in favor of Lebron, who improves to 8-0 (with 3 KOs).

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

