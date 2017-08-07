News

Rabbit Punches podcast, episode 8

07
Aug
by The Ring

 

This week, RING Magazine Editor Michael Rosenthal and U.K. Correspondent Tom Gray review Vasyl Lomachenko’s latest act of destruction and raise a glass to recent retirees Wladimir Klitschko, Juan Manuel Marquez and Tim Bradley.

