News

Valdez-Servania, Ramirez-Hart set for Sept. 22 on ESPN

05
Aug
by Mike Coppinger

Top Rank’s fourth ESPN offering is set.

Oscar Valdez will defend his WBO featherweight title against Genesis Servania on September 22 in Tucson, Arizona, a source told RingTV.com.

Gilberto Ramirez will put his WBO super middleweight belt on the line against Jesse Hart in an intriguing TV co-feature.

Valdez (22-0, 19 knockouts) defended his title for the second time in April with a decision victory over Miguel Marriaga. Now, the two-time Mexican Olympian (rated No. 6 by THE RING) takes on Servania, a fighter who is largely unknown in the United States, but one who’s regarded as a prospect in the Philippines.

Servania, 25, already has 29 fights under his belt (29-0, 12 KOs), but he’s yet to face a fighter of note.

Ramirez, THE RING’s No. 2-rated super middleweight, has made two defenses of the title he won from Arthur Abraham last year. Ramirez (35-0, 24 KOs) will face a fellow undefeated fighter in Jesse Hart, the son of 1970s middleweight puncher Eugene “Cyclone” Hart (ranked  THE RING’s top 100 punchers of all time).

Top Rank actually attempted to pair Ramirez and Hart with a Valdez fight in April, but when HBO refused to buy the card, Max Bursak instead fought the Mexican on a Top Rank-distributed pay-per-view with Valdez in the main event. Hart (22-0, 18 KOs) is rated No. 10 by THE RING.

Valdez and Ramirez (both 26) will share a card for a second consecutive occasion, but now they stand to share the spotlight before a far larger audience.

 

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Servania was formerly a top junior featherweight prospect of the ALA Gym Promotion who could not get a break for a big fight because of his more prized ex-stablemate Albert Pagara that’s why he moved to Japan where after a year or so he gets his biggest break thus far, a chance to challenge Valdez for the WBO featherweight crown in Law Vegas next month. But Servania has hardly proven himself at the featherweight class unlikely another ALA prized ward Mark Magsayo who even holds a major international belt. People here have been hoping for Magsayo to fight for a world title but it’s clear the Valdez camp wanted a safer challenger.

Current Poll

Ratings: Pound for Pound

Andre Ward
1
Andre Ward
Record: 32-0-0 (16 KOs)
Gennady Golovkin
2
Gennady Golovkin
Record: 37-0-0 (33 KOs)
Roman Gonzalez
3
Roman Gonzalez
Record: 46-1-0 (38 KOs)
Terence Crawford
4
Terence Crawford
Record: 31-0-0 (22 KOs)
Vasyl Lomachenko
5
Vasyl Lomachenko
Record: 8-1-0 (6 KOs)
Guillermo Rigondeaux
6
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Sergey Kovalev
7
Sergey Kovalev
Record: 30-2-1 (26 KOs)
Canelo Alvarez
8
Canelo Alvarez
Record: 49-1-1 (34 KOs)
Mikey Garcia
9
Mikey Garcia
Record: 37-0-0 (30 KOs)
Shinsuke Yamanaka
10
Shinsuke Yamanaka
Record: 27-0-2 (19 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!