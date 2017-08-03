Mickey Bey-Anthony Peterson set for August 22

Bey (left) on the attack against Miguel Vazquez. Photo by John Locher/Associated Press

Lightweight contenders Mickey Bey and Anthony Peterson will square off in a crossroads bout on August 22, it was announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 10-round bout will take place at Sam’s Town Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will headline an FS1 broadcast, beginning at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

The Bey-Peterson fight will commence a week of events leading up to the Floyd-Mayweather-Conor McGregor bout, which will take place on the other side of town at the T-Mobile Arena four days later.

Both fighters have not fought in over a year but an impressive victory could put them amongst the top fighters at 135 pounds.

Bey (22-2-1, 10 knockouts) has not fought since June 3 of last year, when he lost his IBF lightweight title by 12-round split decision to Rances Barthelemy. The loss snapped a four-bout winning streak.

“It’s been over a year since I was in the ring and I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on my career as a fighter and as a man,” said Bey, whose other loss was a 10th round knockout to John Molina in a fight he was winning. “I realize what’s important now and how I can protect my legacy as a fighter.

“I’ve put in (more) work for this fight than I have for any other and I’m ready to let my performance speak for me. I’m focusing on my mental toughness and my ring I.Q. I’m looking to put on a perfect performance.”

Peterson (37-1, with 24 KOs), who is the younger brother of WBA junior welterweight titleholder Lamont Peterson, defeated Samuel Kotey Neequaye in his last bout on April 1 of last year. The Memphis, Tennessee, resident has won his last seven bouts since his disqualification loss to Brandon Rios in September of 2010.

“I’m just happy to be back in the ring and fighting again,” said the 32-year-old Peterson. “I’ve known Mickey Bey for years and he’s a good friend of mine. But business is business and I will be all business when I step in the ring.”

In the co-feature bout, former world bantamweight titleholder Juan Carlos Payano will face Alexis Santiago of Phoenix in a 10-round bout.

Payano (18-1, 9 KOs), who is originally from the Dominican Republic and currently resides in Miami, bounced back from his loss to Rau’Shee Warren to stop Izao Carranza in seven rounds on January 13.

Santiago (21-4-1, 8 KOs) has not fought since September 16, when he lost a 10-round unanimous decision to gatekeeper Jose Cayatano, snapping a 10-bout winning streak.

“We have a great line-up in store with Mickey Bey and Anthony Peterson in the main event, and former world champion Juan Carlos Payano taking on Alexis Santiago in the co-feature,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “It is truly going to be an action-filled night of boxing.”

Junior middleweight contender Ishe Smith (29-8, 12 KOs), super middleweight Ronald Gavril (18-1, 14 KOs), and unbeaten lightweight Saul Rodriguez (21-0-1, 15 KOs) will fight in separate 10-round bouts.

