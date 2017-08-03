Updated RING Ratings: Mikey Garcia cracks P4P Top 10

It’s Mikey’s time.

Mikey Garcia passed the biggest test of his career with his methodical domination of Adrien Broner on Saturday in Brooklyn, a performance that positions him firmly among the best fighters in the world.

As a result, Garcia cracks the RING pound-for-pound Top 10 for the first time, entering at No. 9.

That pushes veteran Shinsuke Yamanaka (No. 9 last week) down once notch and knocks young sensation Naoya Inoue (No. 10 last week) off the list – for now.

The decision to keep Yamanaka and remove Inoue wasn’t easy because of the impression Inoue has made. In the end, we gave Yamanaka the nod because he was rated higher than Inoue and has a better overall resume. Yamanaka hasn’t lost in his 11½-year career.

None of us will be surprised if Inoue makes it back onto the list sometime soon.

The new pound-for-pound Top 10 looks like this:

Andre Ward Gennady Golovkin Roman Gonzalez Terence Crawford Vasyl Lomachenko Guillermo Rigondeaux Sergey Kovalev Canelo Alvarez Mikey Garcia Shinsuke Yamanaka

Also, with his unanimous-decision victory, Garcia enters the junior welterweight ratings at No. 3. Jack Catterall (No. 10 last week) drops out.

And, finally, Garcia becomes the only active fighter rated in more than one division. He maintains his No. 1 position at lightweight because there is a realistic chance he’ll fight again at 135 pounds.

In other divisions:

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Jermall Charlo (unrated last week) enters at No. 10 after stopping Jorge Sebastian Heiland (unrated last week) in four rounds on the Garcia-Broner card. That pushes Immanuwel Aleem (No. 10 last week) out.

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT

Takashi Uchiyama (No. 6 last week) and Takashi Miura (No. 10 last week) have retired. They are replaced by Edner Cherry and Robinson Castellanos at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively.

BANTAMWEIGHT

Rau’shee Warren (No. 8 last week) drops out because he moved down in weight. He is replaced by Oscar Negrete at No. 10.

JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT

Warren (unrated last week) enters at No. 8 after outpointing McJoe Arroyo (No. 9 last week) on the Garcia-Broner card. Arroyo falls off the list.

FLYWEIGHT

Zou Shiming (No. 5 last week) drops out after being stopped by Sho Kimura (unrated last week) in 11 rounds. Kimura enters at No. 10.