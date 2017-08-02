Diego De La Hoya vs. Randy Caballero is set for September 16

Photo credit: Hogan Photos

Junior featherweight contender Diego De La Hoya will face former world bantamweight titleholder Randy Caballero on September 16, manager Joel De La Hoya told RingTV.com on Tuesday evening.

The 12-round bout will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be included on the HBO Pay-Per-View telecast preceding the middleweight showdown between THE RING Magazine middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and IBF/WBA/WBC titleholder Gennady Golovkin.

The Caballero-De La Hoya bout is an intriguing clash between two unbeaten pugilists who both fight under the Golden Boy Promotions banner.

Caballero will be the most significant opponent the 22-year-old De La Hoya has faced in his young career. However, Joel, the older cousin, believes Caballero is the right opponent at the stage of Diego’s career.

“It’s the right fight for Diego,” Joel De La Hoya told RingTV over the phone on Tuesday night. “We want to see where Diego is at this stage of his career. Randy Caballero is a solid fighter and presents a great challenge for Diego.”

De La Hoya and Caballero are familiar with one another as they sparred about six or seven years ago, when De La Hoya was an amateur and Caballero had a handful of pro fights under his belt.

Caballero (24-0, 14 knockouts), who resides in the Indio, California area, won a hard-fought 10-round unanimous decision over Jesus Ruiz in his latest bout on March 23. Caballero was scheduled to fight Oscar Negrete on June 30 but withdrew from the fight after suffering an ankle injury in its lead-up.

The 26-year-old Caballero held the IBF bantamweight title and was scheduled to make his first defense against Lee Haskins in November of 2015. Caballero would lose the title on the scale at the pre-fight weigh-in, when he weighed 123.5 pounds.

Caballero is ranked No. 6 by the WBC.

De La Hoya (19-0, 9 KOs) is coming off a 10-round unanimous decision over Alan Isaias Luques Castillo on July 1 in San Luis, Argentina.

De La Hoya, who resides in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, has recent victories over Erik Ruiz and Luis Orlando Del Valle. He is currently ranked No. 6 by THE RING Magazine and is in the top 10 of three of the major sanctioning bodies.

