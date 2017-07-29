Gervonta Davis likely to face Roman Martinez on Aug. 26

Photo / @ShowtimeBoxing

Gervonta Davis is fighting in the Mayweather-McGregor co-feature, and now, he has a dance partner waiting in the wings.

Davis is likely to defend his IBF junior lightweight title against Roman “Rocky Martinez on August 26 in Las Vegas, a source told RingTV.com. Martinez, a former champion, hasn’t competed since a June 2016 knockout loss to Vasyl Lomachenko.

Martinez hasn’t won since 2015 (a controversial decision victory over Orlando Salido), but the Puerto Rico native is the most accomplished opponent of the 22-year-old’s career. He figures to be no match for Davis, who has wowed with poise beyond his years and tremendous power.

“Tank” Davis won the 130-pound belt with a seventh-round stoppage of Jose Pedraza in January, and defended it with a third-round TKO of Liam Walsh in May.

Davis also was in talks to fight Orlando Salido, but the Mexican brawler wasn’t ready to fight as he nurses a hand injury.

Gervonta looks like a star in the making, and with a massive stage to showcase his skills, Martinez should be the perfect foil for another spectacular KO.

