Adrien Broner: I can make Mikey Garcia quit just like Salido did

Adrien Broner says he hasn’t watched too much tape of Mikey Garcia in preparation for their Saturday meeting on Showtime.

Sure, he watched some of Garcia’s old fights, particularly the win over Orlando Salido, but “couldn’t get into it” after viewing a few rounds of the 2013 featherweight title bout.

Something stuck out to Broner, though.

Salido was knocked down four times, but he was coming on when the fight was halted due to a broken nose suffered by Garcia as a result of a clash of heads.

“I know he quit,” Broner stated Thursday. “Salido should’ve won that fight. (And) I can make anybody quit when I’m 110 percent.”

Broner (33-2, 24 knockouts) took training seriously, moving camp to Colorado Springs, and tipped the scales Friday at his lowest weight in four years.

He’s upset about being such a decided underdog — Garcia opened as a more than 5-1 favorite — and also railed against the media for writing negative stories about his antics outside the ring.

That’s OK, though, Broner says, because he plans to spring the upset Saturday in what would be a career-best victory.

Even though he believes Garcia (36-0, 30 KOs) was looking for a way out against Salido, that doesn’t change his view of the undefeated fighter. He respects him, and also realizes that his foe is trained by Robert Garcia, Garcia’s older brother and the man who led Marcos Maidana’s corner when the Argentine dominated Broner in 2013.

“He ain’t no f—in’ Maidana, and they know that,” Broner said. “He ain’t nowhere near Maidana, you know? And I just feel like it ain’t s— he gonna be able to do to stop me from getting this victory. And yeah, he’s confident. He feels like he gonna win, too, but this motherf—– ain’t gonna beat me.”

